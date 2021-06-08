High schools: Park girls soccer team puts it all on the line in victory over Horlick

Sure, impressive passes and plenty of exciting goals were on display when the high school girls soccer teams from Park and Case met in a WIAA Division 1 regional Tuesday afternoon.

But the true reason why Park prevailed in a 4-3 overtime thriller at Pritchard Park cannot be directly shown in a highlight reel or summarized in a scorebook.

According to Panthers coach Matt Maletis, the secret to his team’s success was much more abstract than that.

“The girls’ hearts and how hard they played was the real story tonight,” Maletis said. “I want to mention every single one of their names and say what each player did well, but it was truly all about heart. I’m so incredibly proud of them.”

Park (9-5) struck first when Kiley Skenandore scored off an assist from Izzy Wentorf within the game’s initial three minutes of play. In the 20th minute, Case tied the score. Two minutes later, Alexis Betker found the back of the net off an assist from Skenandore and Park had a 2-1 lead at halftime.

“Even though we had a lead, it was a hot one out there and we lost our edge in the second half,” Maletis said. “The girls got tired, understandably. It was one of the most hot and humid days we’ve had to play on.”