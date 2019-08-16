{{featured_button_text}}
Alexis Betker and Elisabeth Greulich relaxed and enjoyed themselves during the Horlick Scramble Friday. 

As a result, the Park High School girls golf team finished third among Racine County teams in the meet at Hawks View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.

The Panthers — Betker and Greulich — carded a 67 in the scramble format. Kenosha Indian Trail won the tournament with a 65 and Kenosha Bradford finished second with a 66. Case was fourth (72).

"It's early in the year and the girls are having fun," Park coach Greg Nyboe said. "They were relaxed. It was a positive day for us." 

Horlick, placing sixth, carded a 75 with Liza Chiappe and Sasha Schick.

"We're a young team," Horlick coach Darrell Perry said. "(Chiappe and Schick) made decent shots on the day. We feel we still have a lot to improve on."

