High schools: Park boys pick up pace in second half of season-opener
Park Panthers logo

The Park High School boys basketball team may have had a little Thanksgiving hangover in their season opener Friday.

The Panthers trailed West Allis Central 40-15 at halftime, but played better in the second half in a 77-56 nonconference loss at the West Allis Central Shootout.

Park, in its season opener, had trouble finding the basket in the first half, first-year coach Tray Allen said.

“We had eight missed layups and eight missed free throws,” Allen said. “We came out slow and got into a big hole. We left 24 points on the floor.”

In the second half, the Panthers picked up the defensive pressure, made some shots and picked up their energy level, Allen said.

Tyvon Cade, Park

Cade

Freshman Tyvon Cade was a spark in the second half, Allen said, scoring 14 of his team-high 15 points, including 7 of 9 free throws. Stevie Henderson and Terry Gamble each scored nine points, with eight of Henderson's coming in the first half.

Stevie Henderson, Park

Henderson
Terry Gamble, Park

Gamble

Allen was pleased that his players kept up their spirits up despite the lackluster first half.

“We talked about playing composed,” Allen said. “We played hard to the end and no one gave up. We talked about what we had to do and they responded well.”

