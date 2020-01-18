High schools: Park boys basketball starting to find its way

The second half is also when Joey Berezowitz got hot for the Demons. He had 15 points in the second half, including three of his four 3s, and Dylan Runkel helped by scoring 14 points. However, Runkel missed two free throws after being fouled and scoring in the second half. Burlington went just 9 of 20 at the line.

Glembin finished with 16 points (five in the second half) to lead the Wolverines, who made more 3-pointers (nine) than 2-pointers (eight). Brekke had 14 points and Hunter Karpinski added 11, seven in the second half.

Berezowitz finished with a game-high 25 points and Runkel had 17.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 55, UNION GROVE 42: The Broncos had one of those nights where shots wouldn’t fall and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Union Grove.

Union Grove (4-6, 2-3 SLC) went just 17 of 54 from the field, including 6 of 21 from 3-point range. Kaden Pfeffer had 11 points, but went 4 of 13 from the field (3 of 11 from beyond the arc), and Sam Rampulla went 2 of 10 and had just four points.

Broncos coach Dave Pettit was pleased with his defense, which held the Falcons (8-4, 6-0) to 39.7 percent from the field, but he was frustrated with the offensive struggles. Union Grove also had 15 turnovers, but just four assists.