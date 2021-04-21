High schools: Nolan, LoPiccolo lead Case golfers to second in SEC mini-meet

After a year of waiting and wondering if they would ever get back on a golf course, Racine’s three city high school boys golf teams finally made it there Thursday.
Case seems to be the best of the three, even after a year off. The Eagles had four players shoot 43 or under, led by junior Sam Nolan, and finished just two shots behind winner Franklin in a Southeast Conference mini-meet at Petrifying Springs Golf Course in Somers.
Franklin totaled 164 shots to Case’s 166 in the first mini-meet since the 2019 season. Thursday was also the first day of competition for the official WIAA spring sports season.
“After not having a meet in over a year, the players were excited to be back on the golf course,” Eagles coach Jerry Kupper said.
Nolan tied for third with a 3-over-par 39, tied with Franklin’s Zach Koch and three shots behind co-medalists John Mirsberger of Franklin and Dylan Moore of Kenosha Indian Trail (36 each).
Nolan, a member of the 2019 All-Racine County second team, started strong and was just 1-over par through six holes, then finished his round with a flourish by chipping in for birdie on the 476-yard, par-5 ninth hole, the only birdie of the meet on the hole. Mirsberger, Koch and Moore each had pars on 9.
Eagles senior Brayden LoPiccolo, the only returning member of the All-County first team, shot a 5-over 41 that included a birdie on the 272-yard, par-3 second hole.
Senior Ryan Doerflinger and junior Jack Boscher each shot a 43, with Doerflinger making a birdie on the 268-yard, par-3 fifth hole.
“I was really pleased with the way the kids played,” Kupper said. “I thought they did really well.”
For Horlick, which had just three players and did not compile a team score, junior Mike Cerny finished with a 45, including a birdie on the 383-yard, par-4 third hole. Alex Hutchinson, the only player for Park, shot a 43.
Boys soccer
HORLICK 6, CRISTO REY JESUIT 4: Jaden Skenadore scored five goals, but Evan Lock had the shot of the match as the Rebels held on in the second half Thursday at Horlick’s Levonian Field to win for the first time in the WIAA Alternate Fall season.
Skenadore, a senior forward, scored the first four goals of the first half (third, 25th, 36th and 40th minutes) and added his fifth in the 44th minute for Horlick (1-1-2). He has all but one of his team's goals this spring.
Lock has the other goal, which came in the 43rd minute Thursday, and it was a one-of-a-kind shot, Rebels coach Galen Irish said. Taking a free kick from just beyond midfield, Lock hit a shot that got caught up in a brisk wind and kept floating toward the Cristo Rey goal.
“It was crazy wind and the shot was really high,” Irish said. “We watched and when it was about three-fourths of the way there, we thought it might go in. (The goalie) froze and it went over his head and in.
“I’ve been coaching 10 years and coaching high school for six, and I’ve never seen (a goal) from beyond the halfway line.”
Lock also assisted on Skenadore’s first goal, junior Danny Aranda had two assists and Alex Garbo and Colin Gayle each had one assist.
With a 6-0 lead, Irish put his freshmen in the match to give them some match experience. Cristo Rey regrouped and scored two goals, including a penalty kick, early in the second half.
Irish put his regulars back in and after Cristo Rey added goals in the 70th and 88th minutes, the Rebels dropped an extra defender back and the Rebels held on.
“They rallied behind that penalty kick,” Irish said. “They played very well.”
Horlick had its chances, Irish said, but weren’t able to score again, but that didn't take way from his team's performance, especially since it was their third match in the last four days and seven of his players, all club players, were playing in their sixth match since last Friday.
“From our loss (Wednesday, 9-1 to Shorewood), to come back for our third game of the week and come out with enough energy and camaraderie to go up 6-0 at half, it shows how much of a team I have and how great the kids I have are.”
JANESVILLE CRAIG 7, PARK 0: The Panthers fell behind early and lost a WIAA Alternate Fall season match to the Cougars Thursday at Pershing Park.
Craig (2-4) had a big edge in experience, Park coach Cameron Pope said, and used that experience to put the Panthers (0-3) at a disadvantage early.
One of the standouts for Park (0-3), Pope said, was freshman goalkeeper Jose Zavala. Despite playing with a sore ankle, Zavala “showed off toughness” to finish with six saves, Pope said.
“Our goalie is a big reason why we were moderately competitive,” Pope said.
Pope said that this will be a good learning experience for the Panthers.