High schools: Nolan, LoPiccolo lead Case golfers to second in SEC mini-meet

Senior Ryan Doerflinger and junior Jack Boscher each shot a 43, with Doerflinger making a birdie on the 268-yard, par-3 fifth hole.

“I was really pleased with the way the kids played,” Kupper said. “I thought they did really well.”

For Horlick, which had just three players and did not compile a team score, junior Mike Cerny finished with a 45, including a birdie on the 383-yard, par-4 third hole. Alex Hutchinson, the only player for Park, shot a 43.

Boys soccer

HORLICK 6, CRISTO REY JESUIT 4: Jaden Skenadore scored five goals, but Evan Lock had the shot of the match as the Rebels held on in the second half Thursday at Horlick’s Levonian Field to win for the first time in the WIAA Alternate Fall season.

Skenadore, a senior forward, scored the first four goals of the first half (third, 25th, 36th and 40th minutes) and added his fifth in the 44th minute for Horlick (1-1-2). He has all but one of his team's goals this spring.

Lock has the other goal, which came in the 43rd minute Thursday, and it was a one-of-a-kind shot, Rebels coach Galen Irish said. Taking a free kick from just beyond midfield, Lock hit a shot that got caught up in a brisk wind and kept floating toward the Cristo Rey goal.