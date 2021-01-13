High schools: No. 1 St. Catherine's wins 38th straight game

Tyrese Hunter once again played at a level one would expect from a first-team All-State guard.
But his first cousin had a pretty nice game, as well, Wednesday night.
Fellow senior Calvin Hunter had 16 points and three assists in helping the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team to a 79-44 Metro Classic Conference victory over Saint Thomas More in Milwaukee
It was the 38th consecutive victory for the Angels (13-0, 7-0 MCC), who are unanimously ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in this week's Associated Press state poll.
"Calvin Hunter was very good," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "He made a bunch of shots for us. He definitely gave us a spark right away. I think he hit two '3s' in the first two or three minutes and got a leak-out layup. And he did a job of chasing their best shooter around."
Tyrese Hunter, an Iowa State recruit, scored a game-high 30 points and also had nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
UW-Green Bay recruit Kamari McGee had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. And Domonic Pitts had six points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
But while there were some impressive individual performances, Bennett felt the Angels were far from their best.
"We missed a lot of bunnies," he said. "We did not finish very strong. It wasn't our sharpest game."
Saint Thomas More is 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the MCC.
Girls basketball
WATERFORD 62, EAST TROY 52: It was a performance that Waterford coach Dena Brechtl feels Torie Loppnow so richly deserved.
The 5-foot-11 guard, who missed her entire sophomore season and all but a handful of games as junior because of knee issues, scored a career-high 26 points in this nonconference game at East Troy. Playing 30 minutes, Loppnow went 2 for 3 from 3-point range and also contributed five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"Torie Loppnow showed up," Brecthl said. "She's been struggling just a little bit and was getting down on herself. I've been constantly reminding her that she is a ballplayer and, tonight, she was.
"She attacked the rim real well with both hands, she had a few 'and ones,' (free throws), she had two '3's' ... you want to talk about a well-rounded game, she played a very well-round game for us."
With Loppnow setting the tone, with 13 points, Waterford (3-5) took a 32-21 halftime lead and was not seriously challenged in the second half.
"It was a real nice game for us to play in terms of competition," Brechtl said. "They play man-to-man and like our entire conference plays zone, so we just got to play basketball."
Loppnow was the only Waterford player to score in double figures, but several of her teammates also stood out,
Megan Cornell scored nine points on 4 for-6 shooting and added four steals and three rebounds. Emma Henningfeld had six points and a team-high eight rebounds. And Meghan Schmidt had seven points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
East Troy is 2-11.
Wrestling
WEST ALLIS CENTRAL TRIANGULAR: The St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central Co-op split two matches at the West Allis Central Wednesday. St. Catherine's defeated Milwaukee Pius XI 36-30 and lost to West Allis Central 45-21.
Winning on pins against Pius were Samuel Haeuser at 220 pounds and Lestat Loomis at 285. Haeuser pinned Anthony Davis in 2:49 and Loomis pinned Francisco Lopez in 1:32.
Leading the St. Catherine's Co-op against Central were Jacob Sanchez at 152 pounds and Nehemiah Falaschi at 170 pounds. Sanchez scored a 7-5 decision over Nicholas Marshall and Falaschi pinned Finn Duffy in 14 seconds.