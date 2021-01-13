High schools: No. 1 St. Catherine's wins 38th straight game

"We missed a lot of bunnies," he said. "We did not finish very strong. It wasn't our sharpest game."

Saint Thomas More is 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the MCC.

Girls basketball

WATERFORD 62, EAST TROY 52: It was a performance that Waterford coach Dena Brechtl feels Torie Loppnow so richly deserved.

The 5-foot-11 guard, who missed her entire sophomore season and all but a handful of games as junior because of knee issues, scored a career-high 26 points in this nonconference game at East Troy. Playing 30 minutes, Loppnow went 2 for 3 from 3-point range and also contributed five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

"Torie Loppnow showed up," Brecthl said. "She's been struggling just a little bit and was getting down on herself. I've been constantly reminding her that she is a ballplayer and, tonight, she was.

"She attacked the rim real well with both hands, she had a few 'and ones,' (free throws), she had two '3's' ... you want to talk about a well-rounded game, she played a very well-round game for us."

With Loppnow setting the tone, with 13 points, Waterford (3-5) took a 32-21 halftime lead and was not seriously challenged in the second half.