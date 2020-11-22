High schools: Most county teams ready for winter sports

“What we’ve done is put our officials in pods on purpose so that you’ll have the same group of 20 to 40 officials at one group of schools. Schools will be see the same officials more often, but that is another way we’re protecting not only the student-athlete from challenges, but we need to protect these officials who have decided to officiate for us this year.”

For Joe Wendt, Joe Miller and Adam King, the respective athletic directors at Horlick, Park and Case, it’s a matter of planning beyond this calendar year. For the first time in the history of the three schools, all of its winter athletic programs will be shut down through at last the first two months of the season.

“Our next best chance is the 15th of January,” he said. “We were looking at trying to start at the beginning of the year based on the old order, but obviously with this new order, it pushed us back a couple of more weeks.

“We’ll continue to have conversations to see how we can best reach our kids virtually. We have to be very creative with how we reach out student-athletes.”