High schools: Most county teams ready for winter sports

There’s going to be delays and there will almost certainly be complications to consistently manage, but the plan is for Racine County high school sports programs to forge on with at least partial winter seasons.
St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran, Union Grove, Waterford and Catholic Central have already started practices for some winter sports. Some games are just days away, with the Union Grove girls basketball team scheduled to host Delavan-Darien Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Horlick, Park, Case and Burlington are on hold with sports activities.
The Racine Unified School District recently announced that sports events involving Horlick, Park and Case have been suspended until January. The district had used a virtual learning format since the start of the school year.
The Burlington School District announced Nov. 9 that it is going virtual until the end of this month because of a rise in COVID cases. The plan is to switch to a combination of virtual and in-person learning on Nov. 30 if the number of cases subsides.
Until that time, athletic programs at the school will be idle.
And Prairie athletic director Jason Atanasoff expects to make an announcement about his school’s plans early this week.
Such has been the reality in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t know if anything’s going to be normal,” said Dave Pettit, the athletic director and boys basketball coach at Union Grove. “Our practices are going to look a little different with kids wearing masks and we’ll be sanitizing equipment and balls and stuff and try to keep them safe.
“But we are going to proceed with basketball, wrestling, swimming, gymnastics and try to keep the kids in their activities.”
For St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran, carrying on with its sports season will again be a particular challenge.
Because of a City of Racine ordinance prohibiting sports events or practices within city limits this fall, programs from both schools were forced to find alternate practice sites and play all events on the road this fall.
The football programs at St. Catherine’s and Lutheran concluded their seasons late last week with games at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake.
It will be the same scenario this winter, with St. Catherine’s and Lutheran playing all athletic events outside Racine’s city limits. St. Catherine’s athletic director Mike Arendt envisions complications, but he believes the situation will be manageable.
That’s welcome news for programs such as the St. Catherine’s boys basketball team, which was 25-0, ranked No. 1 in its division in the state and one victory from a berth in the WIAA State Tournament when the season was suspended on March 12. Now, a team led by the All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee will at least have a shot at an elusive state championship.
“I’m sure that just like with all the sports, we’re going to have to navigate through any number of potential cancellations, but as it stands right now, every school in our conference (the Metro Classic) is moving forward with their winter sports,” Arendt said.
“They’re doing it under the guidance of 13 medical professionals across the state, who have gotten together and put together guidelines for us to follow and help us mitigate any risk that there is.
“I think it’s important to note that we’ve been able to be successful with this following those guidelines through the fall. And we hope to he able to continue to do that through the winter. Obviously, we take the safety and health of our students very seriously and we’ll continue to work with state and local officials with all the guidance and continue to provide this opportunity for student-athletes.”
Gregg Owens, commissioner of the Metro Classic Conference, is confident the winter sports season will be able to be played.
“I think if times follow that protocols that we as a conference have in place and that their community health departments have in place, we can get through the majority of this season,” he said. “We’ve taken some precautions even with our basketball officials in trying to keep them in pods, so we’re keeping the same officials at the same three schools and another three schools. So, that way, you’re limiting everybody’s exposure.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we can get the majority of our season played and and I hope we can for the student athletes’ sake. You look at Racine St. Catherine’s, who last year lost an opportunity to compete at the state tournament. And I think there’s still the chance for them to that this year with the roster that Nick (Bennett, the Angels’ coach) has.
“Are there going to be cases of COVID? Absolutely. But if we can limit the exposure, I think we’ll be in a really good place come March.”
One provision Owens has in place is prioritizing conference games.
“As an example, if we have a student-athlete who tests positive this week and we have to cancel games, if we have nonconference games next week, we’re going to replace those with the conference games that’s been cancelled,” he said. “Our priority is finishing our conference season so we can crown a conference champion and get an all-conference team.”
One issue to work through is a reduced roster of officials that will be available to work this winter season. Owens said he has 157 boys and girls basketball officials in the conference, but estimated that between 30 and 40 have opted out for this season or will work a reduced schedule.
“There has probably been a third of my officiating staff from a varsity perspective this year who have made a decision to just step away from the game for personal reasons,” Owens said. “I one-hundred percent respect that decision. It had no impact on future assignments.
“What we’ve done is put our officials in pods on purpose so that you’ll have the same group of 20 to 40 officials at one group of schools. Schools will be see the same officials more often, but that is another way we’re protecting not only the student-athlete from challenges, but we need to protect these officials who have decided to officiate for us this year.”
For Joe Wendt, Joe Miller and Adam King, the respective athletic directors at Horlick, Park and Case, it’s a matter of planning beyond this calendar year. For the first time in the history of the three schools, all of its winter athletic programs will be shut down through at last the first two months of the season.
“Our next best chance is the 15th of January,” he said. “We were looking at trying to start at the beginning of the year based on the old order, but obviously with this new order, it pushed us back a couple of more weeks.
“We’ll continue to have conversations to see how we can best reach our kids virtually. We have to be very creative with how we reach out student-athletes.”
If all goes well, Racine County will see something that will be unprecedented — high school football during the spring. While six of the nine county programs carried on as usual this fall — with varying success because of the pandemic — Park, Horlick and Case were among the teams in the state that did not.
Wendt said plans are in place for a season of sorts. If that happens and the city ordinance is lifted, those three schools will be the first in the county to play on the new artificial turf at Horlick Field and the new football field at Pritchard Park.
“We’re working to build schedules and our most important one, obviously, was football, as far as making sure we had games on the schedule,” Wendt said. “We currently have seven dates on the schedule. Our last two are ‘TBD’ (to be determined), but we’re working with the Parkland and Woodland conferences to create some dates and games.
“But we do have schedules put together. We understand this pandemic changes sometimes hourly, daily, weekly, but we’re going to continue to plan.”
In the meantime, the only game that will be played in Wendt’s world is a waiting game.
“We’re trying to be as positive and proactive as possible while still respecting and aligning ourselves with the city health orders,” he said.
Dena Brechtl, the longtime girls basketball coach at Waterford, is prepared for the scheduling challenges that will be an issue for every athletic program during this winter season.
Her team was scheduled to play Burlington Tuesday. But with Burlington’s athletic program on hold through the end of this month, the game will need to be rescheduled.
“We’ll practice with social distancing the best we can,” Brechtl said. “And we’ve already had teams that have cancelled because they’re going to be virtual around Thanksgiving time. Our game against Burlington isn’t going to be able to happen, so we’re already trying to reschedule and make it work.
“So there’s going to be a lot of shuffling of the schedule. It’s going to be based on who’s in school and who can play.”
