High schools: Moreno, Serratos help St. Catherine's salvage draw with Tremper

The St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team pulled out a satisfying draw Friday, thanks to Victor Moreno and Pedro Serratos.

Moreno scored two goals, including the tying goal in the final minute, and Serratos had 16 saves in goal as the Angels played to a 3-3 draw with Kenosha Tremper in a nonconference match at SCORe in Caledonia.

Trailing 3-1 early in the second half, Carson Naidl scored off a deflection following a corner kick to get St. Catherine’s (2-9-3) within a goal at 3-2.

Then, with 30 seconds left in the match, the ball deflected to Daniel Gonzalez, who sent a pass through to Moreno. He tucked a hard shot just past a defender into the side netting to tie the match, Angels coach Ben Lake said.

The Trojans (8-1-5) struck first, but Angels leveled the game at 1-1 after a quick piece of combination play between Marco Sanchez and Moreno split the Trojans’ centerbacks and sent Moreno through on goal.

Tremper made it 2-1 just before the end of the first half on a free kick got through the wall cleanly and the Trojans scored on a rebound. Tremper went up 3-1 on a penalty kick following a handball inside the box early in the second half.