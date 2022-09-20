High schools: Mora, Ahaukal light Park's path

With the senior duo of Daniel Mora and Adam Ahaukal leading the way, the Park High School boys soccer team cruised to a 5-0 victory over Racine Lutheran Monday in a nonconference game at Pershing Park.

Mora and Ahaukal, two of three seniors on the Park roster, combined for three of the team’s five goals scored in Monday’s nonconference match. Ahaukal opened the second-half scoring with an unassisted goal, and Mora added back-to-back goals soon after which put the Panthers at a four-score advantage.

“They’ve (Mora and Ahaukal) had to endure years of rough games with Park,” Panthers coach Cameron Pope said. “To have them develop into full-blooded strikers and to watch their contributions contribute to the team’s success has been great.”

Rounding out the Panthers’ scoring was Omar Cruz who scored the first goal of the match in the 15th minute, and Jonny Barba-Lopez who scored the team’s fifth and final goal.

The Panthers (3-3-1) have been on the rise since being mercy-ruled in a match against Veritas on Sept. 12. In the match that immediately followed, Park allowed just one goal to Case, which is tied with two teams for first place in the Southeast Conference. Two days later, the Panthers scored four goals to defeat the Horlick Rebels and win their first SEC match of the season.

“After we got mercy-ruled by Veritas — the day after, when we played Case, was when we got a few ineligible players back on the field,” Pope said. “It allowed us a degree of flexibility that we haven’t had under my coaching tenure. It’s given us a lot more opportunities on the field. Rather than being a plug-and-play team, we’ve been able to strategize and work a format that’s effective.”

Lutheran (2-4-2) struggled to find offensive momentum and made just two shots on goal — each of which were saved by Park’s senior goalkeeper Omar Valeriano. The Crusaders’ goalkeeper, Josh Radke, made 21 saves.

“Park played well and put us under pressure from the first minute,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “We never recovered. We were dominated today in every aspect of the match.”

Boys volleyball

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3, PARK 0: The Panthers were swept 25-10, 25-14, 25-11 by the Hawks in a Southeast Conference match at Park.

“We’re a pretty inexperienced team. Every time we step on the floor, we’re getting better,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “We have to keep grinding and keep improving.”

Braden Roushia led the Panthers (0-3 overall) with six kills and three aces, and Cameron Betker had six assists.

INDIAN TRAIL 3, PARK 0: The Hawks swept the Panthers in a makeup match that was originally scheduled fir August.

The win helped Indian Trail (7-11, 3-0 SEC), who is listed as receiving votes in the latest Top 10 poll, get back on track after some recent losses.

Tennis

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons won just one match over the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Salem on Monday.

Winning for Burlington (6-11, 3-4 SLC) was No. 3 singles player Holly Adamek. Adamek battled it out for three sets against the Falcons’ Ella Alcalde and won 7-5, 5-7, 6-1. Sydney Ewold came close to adding a second win for the Demons at No. 4 singles, but was defeated 5-7, 7-6, 6-2 by Ava Philips.

ELKHORN 4, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos were led by their doubles team in a Southeast Conference loss to Elkhorn at the Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine.

At No. 1, Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke defeated Lauryn Krober and Peyton Williams 6-3, 6-2. And the No, 3 doubles team of Madelyn France and Olivia Kaminski defeated Abby Kiel and Paige Nelson 0-6, 6-4, 10-6.