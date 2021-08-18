High schools: Million sisters on the money for Case

Girls tennis

PRAIRIE: The Hawks had five flights finish fifth or better, led by their No. 2 doubles team, at the Zephyr Invitational Wednesday at various sites in Neenah and Menasha.

Salisia Servantez and Arenie Vartanian took second place at No. 2 doubles for Prairie. After a bye, they beat New London 6-0, 6-4 in the semifinals and were beaten by Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6-0, 6-2 in the final.

Freshman Evelyn Kane finished third at No. 4 singles in her first time playing on the varsity. She got to play because of the absence of No. 1 singles player Lilly Jorgenson.

Kane advanced by default in the first round, then lost 6-1, 6-0 to Maggie Schmitzer of Catholic Memorial in the semifinal. In the third-place match, she beat Lucy Gwidt of Stevens Point Pacelli 6-3, 6-3.

Madeline Nelson of Prairie took fourth, losing to Amanda Lansing of Pacelli 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place match. Maggie Dreifuerst (No. 2 singles) and Callie Pessin-Shritha Reddy (No. 3 doubles) each finished fifth.

The Hawks were fifth in the team standings (14.5 points). Team champion Catholic Memorial (37) won five championships.