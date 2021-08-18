High schools: Million sisters on the money for Case

The Million sisters were money for the Case High School girls golf team Wednesday.
Sophomore Leslie Million shot a 42 to take medalist honors and senior Ella Million shot a 43 to tie for second as the Eagles finished second in a Southeast Conference mini-meet at Petrifying Springs Golf Course in Somers.
Case, which also finished second in the first mini-meet of the season, totaled 189, three behind team champion Franklin (186).
Leslie Million had five 5s and nothing higher than a 6 on her scorecard, while her sister had five 4s, one 7 and tied with Caelan Lee of Franklin.
Juniors Alyssa Ludwig and Leah Hansen each shot 52s for the Eagles.
Park was sixth with 236, led by juniors Grace Betker and Kiley Skenandore with 57s. Horlick had just two players and was led by senior Sasha Schick (58).
ELK INVITATIONAL: Union Grove kept rolling along Wednesday, finishing second in the Elk Invitational at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn.
The Broncos quartet of Lexi Manteufel, Allie McBryde, Ali Torhorst and Norah Roberts combined to shoot a 61, one shot behind Westosha Central (60).
In other Racine County results, Prairie finished fourth with a 64, Burlington was eighth with a 71 and Waterford was 12th with an 85.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE: The Hawks had five flights finish fifth or better, led by their No. 2 doubles team, at the Zephyr Invitational Wednesday at various sites in Neenah and Menasha.
Salisia Servantez and Arenie Vartanian took second place at No. 2 doubles for Prairie. After a bye, they beat New London 6-0, 6-4 in the semifinals and were beaten by Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6-0, 6-2 in the final.
Freshman Evelyn Kane finished third at No. 4 singles in her first time playing on the varsity. She got to play because of the absence of No. 1 singles player Lilly Jorgenson.
Kane advanced by default in the first round, then lost 6-1, 6-0 to Maggie Schmitzer of Catholic Memorial in the semifinal. In the third-place match, she beat Lucy Gwidt of Stevens Point Pacelli 6-3, 6-3.
Madeline Nelson of Prairie took fourth, losing to Amanda Lansing of Pacelli 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place match. Maggie Dreifuerst (No. 2 singles) and Callie Pessin-Shritha Reddy (No. 3 doubles) each finished fifth.
The Hawks were fifth in the team standings (14.5 points). Team champion Catholic Memorial (37) won five championships.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE INVITATIONAL: Waterford went 2-0 Wednesday on the first day of the tournament at various sites in the South Milwaukee area.
The Wolverines beat Brown Deer 6-1 and Horlick 7-0, sweeping the doubles matches in both dual meets.
Against Brown Deer, the No. 1 doubles team of Katelyn Allen and Elena Leshok beat Reda Saqib and Sarah Hiland 6-2, 6-2. Madison Krueger-Riley Higgins (No. 2 doubles) and Brianna Kron-Katie Benavides (No. 3 doubles) each won 6-0, 6-0. Waterford won three of the four singles matches and was led by No. 1 player Ella Schamber, who rallied from a first-set loss to beat Vanessa Kvam 4-6, 7-5, 4-0.
The Wolverines swept the singles matches against Horlick, losing just eight combined games. The Rebels did not have anyone at No. 2 or 3 doubles and Allen-Leshok won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1.
Park, which had to forfeit three flights, went 0-2 on the first day, losing 7-0 to Whitnall and Greendale.
The Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team of juniors Emily Getman and Ysabel Martinez had the most wins, losing 7-5, 6-4 to Greendale and 6-4, 6-0 to Whitnall. Senior No. 1 singles player Claudia Dieck had a strong second set against Whitnall in a 6-2, 7-5 loss.