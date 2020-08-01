High schools: Megan and Zach Wallace feed off each other to excel as athletes

For so many athletes, that would have been the end. But for Megan, it was just the beginning and she has gone on to become an all-time great for Eau Claire in track.

"She hit a PR and she didn't even make it to the finals, which is just unheard of," Bousman said. "That sectional was the top in the state. Most athletes would have just packed it up and said, 'Well, there's my season,' and move on.

"But she turned to me and she turned to her parents and she said that wasn't good enough for her. She went back to the drawing board and, all of a sudden, she's an All-American. Now she's doing all these events she never did before and just having a tremendous amount of success."

That same level of desire can be found in Zach, especially in wrestling. As a sophomore in 2019, he qualified for state, but was one and done with his matches at 182 pounds. One year later, he advanced to the championship match at 195 pounds, where he was pinned by top-ranked and undefeated Marshall Kools of Neenah.

"I said something about turning it on (last season)," Burlington wrestling coach Jade Gribble said. "He just looked at me and he smiled and said, 'Coach, I'll turn it on.'