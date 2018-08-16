Horlick High School football coach Brian Fletcher had one objective for his team entering its season-opening nonconference game against Milwaukee Morse-Marshall on Thursday night: Play hard and learn from mistakes.
The Rebels (1-0) did just that and more at Custer Stadium as they defeated Morse-Marshall 31-0.
Morse-Marshall (0-1) was held to 146 total yards and had only six first downs.
Jaydin McNeal, an All-Southeast Conference player for the Rebels last season, picked up right where left off. The senior running back scored two touchdowns, one on a seam route and another on a halfback sweep. He finished with 117 yards on nine carries and caught one pass for 23 yards.
“Jaydin played well tonight and we expect that from him,” Fletcher said. “It was a solid performance from everyone tonight.”
Jager Clark added a 1-yard touchdown run and Mike Weaver added a 20-yard scoring run.
While several players scored touchdowns for the Rebels, Fletcher said there is plenty of room for improvement.
“I wanted us to go into this game and get better,” Fletcher said. “This was a learning experience for us and we’ve got a lot of things we need to improve on going forward, specifically making sure that everyone is aware of their assignments in game.”
Horlick 31, Morse-Marshall 0
Horlick;8;7;8;8;—;31
Morse-Marshall;0;0;0;0;—;0
First quarter
H — Clark 1 run (Chapman run)
Second quarter
H — McNeal 23 pass to Ramsey (Peralta kick)
Third quarter
H — Safety
H — McNeal 2 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
H — Weaver 20 run (Williams run)
Horlick;Marshall
First downs;20;6
Rushes-yards;41-293;33-138
Passing yards;23;8
Passes;1-4-1;2-9-0
Punts-avg.;2-35.5;3-23.7
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-yds;6-61;8-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — H: McNeal 9-117, Clark 9-82, Chapman 8-52, Weaver 7-22, Ramsey 7-15, Williams 1-5. M: Allen 20-133, Waits 8-28, Hull 5-(-23).
PASSING — H: Ramsey 1-4-1-23. M: Hull 2-9-0-8.
RECEIVING — H: McNeal 1-23. M: Taylor 1-6, Waits 1-2.
UNION GROVE 18, GREENFIELD 13: In this season-opening nonconference showdown at Greenfield, both teams combined for five turnovers in what turned out to be a sloppy, but hard-fought game. Broncos coach Craig McClelland was happy to escape with a victory.
With 3:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Broncos were leading 18-13, but the Hawks were driving. And then cornerback Carson LaPointe intercepted a pass thrown by O’Marion Bartlett, killing Greenfield’s momentum.
“That was a huge interception for Carson,” McClelland said. “It kind of deflated the spirits of Greenfield and we were able to hang on for the victory because of that great play.”
Greenfield turned the ball over three times against Union Grove and the Broncos capitalized on those pivotal mistakes.
Luke Hansel ran for two touchdowns, one a quarterback sneak and the other a 45-yard run during which he broke multiple tackles.
Greenfield recorded more total yards (193-183) and first downs (14-9), but turnovers were the difference.
“My biggest takeaway from today is the fact that our guys were able to finish this game,” McClelland said. “We showed a lot of heart that we’ve lacked in years past and I was happy to see us come away with a victory.”
Union Grove 18, Greenfield 12
Union Grove;2;8;8;0;—;18
Greenfield;0;6;6;0;—;12
First quarter
UG — Safety
Second quarter
G — Rosario 8 pass from Bartlett (kick failed)
UG — Hansel 1 run (Lapointe run)
Third quarter
G — Rosario 33 pass from Bartlett (conversion failed)
UG — Hansel 38 run (Hansel run)
;Union Grove;Greenfield
First downs;9;14
Rushes-yards;34-150;29-54
Passing yards;33;139
Passes;8-14-1;11-20-2
Punts-avg.;4-25;3-23
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-yds;9-54;8-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — UG: Hansel 8-68, Lapointe 7-27, Kevek 6-20, Storm-Voltz 7-19, Hilarides 3-8, Wolf 2-6. G: Bartlett 5-21, Gill-Howard 1-12.
PASSING — UG: Hansel 4-6-1-16, Wolf 4-7-0-16. G: Bartlett 11-20-2-139.
RECEIVING — UG: Lapointe 5-20, Davis 3-13.
Girls golf
TAYLOR CLARK MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL: Union Grove had the best finish out of the four county teams, placing second with a 390 score at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.
The Broncos were led by sophomore Veronica Parco, who shot an 89. Parco made six pars and her score was tied for the third best in the field.
Waterford was third, Prairie seventh and Burlington eighth.
Aubrie Torhorst excelled again after leading Waterford to victory Wednesday in the Elkhorn Invitational. The senior shot a 9-over-par 81 and finished with the second-best score behind Badger’s Holly Murphy, who carded a 75.
Saige Heelein led Burlington with a 96. Prairie’s low score was Sarah Fosbinder with a 103.
OAK CREEK INVITATIONAL: Case senior Lauren Chiappetta tied for the 13th-best score of this 16-team invitational invitational with a 92 and the Eagles finished 11th with an overall score of 425, nine strokes behind Oak Creek and Franklin.
Hannah Stone shot a 94 for Horlick, which finished 13th with a 437. St. Catherine’s and Park also competed, but were not included in the team standings because each was represented by only two golfers.
Girls tennis
CASE: The Eagles went winless against Wausau West, Oshkosh West, Notre Dame and Mequon Homestead in the Spartan Invitational at Brookfield East.
Still, coach Kaleena Vasil said she was encouraged by what she saw from her players.
“Bojana (Pozder) was great for us over the course of this tournament,” Vasil said. “For a freshman to come out and compete the way she did is a really great sign for where our program is heading.”
The freshman No. 1 singles player didn’t drop a single game in any of her matches. She went 48-0 in games in two days.
