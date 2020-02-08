High schools: McCray, Skantz lead Case swimmers

Azaan McCray is more than just one of the best divers in the state.

The sophomore for Case High School also isn't a bad swimmer.

McCray won the diving competition in the Southeast Conference Championships Saturday at Park with a score of 437.00. It was his first SEC championship. Second was Adam St. John of Franklin (416.80).

But first year Case coach Charles Julius also tried McCray is a couple relays. McCray joined William Arnold, Ryan Gardiner and Christian Fleury on a 200-yard freestyle relay that was 13th (1:55.48). And he joined Gardiner, Arnold and Luke Mortenson on a 400 freestyle replay that was also 13th (4:18.95).

"I watch him every day at practice and he's fine-tuning all the dives," Julius said. "I'm super excited for him to see what he can do at sectionals. He also swam a couple of relays for me today, which I'm always happy to see.

"But, obviously, I'm more interested in how well he can do in diving."

McCray placed fifth in diving at the state meet last season as a freshman.