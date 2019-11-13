High schools: Lutheran's Strande makes it official

Always one to choose her words carefully, Strande paused before saying, “It meant a lot for the whole school to be here with my family and friends who have supported me through everything. Everything’s come together and it really means a lot.”

The 5-foot-11 Strande, a third-team Associated Press All-State guard last season who is Lutheran’s all-time leading scorer, plans to help continue the program’s progress. With Strande and Morgann Gardner, another Division I prospect leading the way, Lutheran went 21-3 and earned a share of the Metro Classic Conference championship.

Strande is raising that bar for her senior season.

“We should be really good and do some great things,” she said. “I’m looking forward to conference play and our goal is to make it to state. And I know we have the talent and players and skill to do that.”

Shaffer reflected on how Lutheran’s program, which often represented an easy victory for opponents for many years, was experiencing an historic day. After all, Strande is the first Division I player this program every produced.

“This brings a lot of credibility to our girls basketball program and how far we’ve been able to come since Caroline entered into the program three years ago,” he said.