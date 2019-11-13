High schools: Lutheran's Strande makes it official

RACINE — It was a festive atmosphere Wednesday morning when Caroline Strande, a quiet young lady with a game that speaks volumes, sat down for her big moment.
The Racine Lutheran High School gymnasium bleachers were filled with enthusiastic students who were sharing her moment. Then, with her parents, Peter and Julie, and sister Sarah looking on, Strande made it official.
She signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for the University of Minnesota next season.
Lutheran athletic director Jason Block recited most of Strande’s 18 school records. He also pointed out that the Crusaders have gone 53-19 during Strande’s three years in the program after suffering seven consecutive losing seasons prior to arrival.
And then Steve Shaffer, who took over the program the same year Strande was an incoming freshman, continued the accolades. As a longtime assistant to Melody Owsley at Prairie, Shaffer pointed out that he had coached several Division I players and that Strande was just as competitive as any of them.
One of the loudest cheers came when Nathan Zawicki, a Lutheran football player who is Strande’s boyfriend, was persuaded to come down from the bleachers and sit for a photo next to Caroline.
Less than two weeks after another Lutheran senior, Tyler Tenner, became the all-time leading rusher in Wisconsin high school football history, this school was buzzing once again. And Strande was taking it all in with her typical understated manner.
Always one to choose her words carefully, Strande paused before saying, “It meant a lot for the whole school to be here with my family and friends who have supported me through everything. Everything’s come together and it really means a lot.”
The 5-foot-11 Strande, a third-team Associated Press All-State guard last season who is Lutheran’s all-time leading scorer, plans to help continue the program’s progress. With Strande and Morgann Gardner, another Division I prospect leading the way, Lutheran went 21-3 and earned a share of the Metro Classic Conference championship.
Strande is raising that bar for her senior season.
“We should be really good and do some great things,” she said. “I’m looking forward to conference play and our goal is to make it to state. And I know we have the talent and players and skill to do that.”
Shaffer reflected on how Lutheran’s program, which often represented an easy victory for opponents for many years, was experiencing an historic day. After all, Strande is the first Division I player this program every produced.
“This brings a lot of credibility to our girls basketball program and how far we’ve been able to come since Caroline entered into the program three years ago,” he said.
Jim Aumann, once Lutheran’s coach, pointed something else out: Lutheran’s school song is the same as Minnesota’s, only with different words.
Here is a list of other Racine County athletes who either signed national letters of intent or made commitments this week:
Burlington
Gracie Peterson, who helped Burlington’s softball team to a runner-up finish in the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state tournament, has signed with Division I UW-Green Bay.
Three members of a Burlington girls volleyball team that won Division 1 state championships in 2017 and ‘18, are moving on. Kaley Blake has signed with Division I UW-Milwaukee, Emily Alan signed with Division I IUPUI in Indianapolis and Cayla Gutche signed with Division II UW-Parkside.
Case
- Colton Coca, a member of the baseball team, has signed with Division I Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Mich.
Catholic Central
- Tyler Swanson has signed to play baseball for Division I University of Evansville (Indiana).
Horlick
Olivia Pitrof, a first-team All-County basketball player as a junior, has signed with Division II Regis University in Denver.
- Swimmers Mackenzie Reischl and Isabelle Buhler have committed to compete with Division III UW-La Crosse.
St. Catherine’s
- Kelsey Carrington, who has endured a series of injuries during her high school career, including a broken foot this season, has signed to play volleyball for the University of Oklahoma.
Union Grove
Mitchell “Mickey” Rewolinski, who suffered a season-ending leg injury on Union Grove’s first play of the season, will be able to extend his football career. The defensive tackle has signed with Division I Eastern Michigan, where he will be joined by former Catholic Central lineman Tyler Shaw.
- Logan Farrington, the All-Racine County Player of the Year in boys soccer as a junior, has signed with UW-Milwaukee.
- TJ Manteufel, who helped the Union Grove baseball team to its first state tournament appearance since 1952 last June, has signed with Division I Bradley.
- Olivia Dir, who recently helped Union Grove’s girls volleyball team to its first state tournament appearance since 1985, has signed with Division I Northwest Missouri State.
- Karlee Lois, another member of Union Grove’s volleyball team, has signed with Division II Wheeling University in Wheeling, W.Va.