High schools: Lutheran-Prairie rallies, survives against Shoreland Lutheran

Kaden Pfeffer pitched all five innings for Union Grove, striking out five while giving up only two hits and two earned runs. Brady Katterhagen led the way offensively with two hits and three RBIs. Nick Williams, Nathan Williams, Eric Williamson and Maguire Delagrave each had two RBIs and Owen Nowak and Ethan Horon each had two hits.

TREMPER 6, CASE 2: The Eagles didn’t score until their last at-bat and it wasn’t enough in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.

Nolan Hodgins pitched shutout ball over the first three innings for Case (4-8 overall and SEC) but ran into trouble in the fourth when the Trojans (14-1, 11-0) scored six runs. The Eagles were charged with just one error, but only one of the runs was earned.

“We had some miscues in the field which cost us,” Case coach Frank Jaramillo said. “Tremper is a very disciplined team and we couldn’t get anything going at the plate.”

Brandon Jaeger pitched the final 2⅓ innings and didn’t allow a hit.

Alex Sinani went 2 for 3 for the Eagles and Jax Calverley continued to hit well, going 1 for 3 with a triple. He leads the team with a .405 batting average.

Girls soccer