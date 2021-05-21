High schools: Lutheran-Prairie rallies, survives against Shoreland Lutheran

The Racine Lutheran-Prairie high school baseball team completed a 3-0 week Friday to get above the .500 mark for the season, but the LPs game against Shoreland Lutheran was anything but routine.
Lutheran-Prairie scored three times in their final two at-bats, then survived a scare by the Pacers in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.
The LPs (8-7, 6-4 MCC) scored in the top of the first inning, but Shoreland (7-3, 7-3) scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings for a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the sixth, an error and hit batter put runners on first and second. Junior Kaden Crawford followed with a rare — for the LPs — sacrifice that advanced the runners.
It turned out to be the perfect play as the next batter, junior Julian Morales, singled to bring both runners home and tie the game at 3-3.
“That’s only the second time I’ve used a sac bunt since I’ve been coach,” said Jeff Wilson, who became interim head coach in 2018 and permanent coach a year later.
LPs junior starting pitcher Ben Tietyen, who allowed seven hits, kept the Pacers off the scoreboard in their half of the sixth, then Crawford made another big play.
After a hit batter, two Shoreland errors and a fielder’s choice, Crawford singled home the go-ahead run to give Lutheran-Prairie the lead.
Things got a bit hairy in the bottom of the seven as Tietyen, 13 pitches away from the mandated 100-pitch maximum, quickly got the first two outs, then got two quick strikes on NCAA Division II St. Cloud State University recruit Sawyer Smith. On Tietyen’s 100th pitch, Smith lined a triple to right center.
“He’s a phenomenal hitter and he showed it,” Wilson said of Smith, the son of former Park High School athlete Shad Smith. “(Tietyen) was trying to not walk him and left one over the plate.”
Senior Elliott Reske came in the game in relief and threw just two pitches, inducing a ground ball by Nick Schemming to end the game.
Five LPs players had one hit each and senior Kody Krekling, who reached base on a single, walk and hit batter, had five stolen bases. Reske and Seth Hultman each hit a double. Tietyen struck out seven.
“These guys don’t get down when we’re behind,” Wilson said. “Our pitching has been phenomenal the last two weeks. “This was a good game the whole way and I’m glad we came out on top.”
Smith went 3 for 3 with a double and triple for the Pacers and his brother, Soren, went the distance, throwing just 78 pitches and allowing five hits.
HORLICK 13, PARK 1: Timely hitting and a strong pitching performance from Joe Prudhom propelled the Rebels to a victory over the Panthers in a five-inning Southeast Conference game Friday at Horlick Field.
The Rebels took advantage of walks in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. In the third inning, the Rebels scored eight runs to take control.
“It was great to see our bats wake up today,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “The top of our lineup set the table today and again our situational hitting was great.”
Prudhom pitched all five innings for Horlick (3-9 overall and SEC), striking out six. Prudhom had a no-hitter through the first four innings before giving up a hit and a run in the top of the fifth.
“Joe pitched a phenomenal game tonight,” Funk said. “He was getting ahead in the count all night and did a great job of mixing up his pitches.”
Caden Burbey led the Rebels with a double and four RBIs, and Tanner Isaacson had two RBIs and scored two runs. Dom Lacanne, Justin Stauber and J.J. Bardega each had an RBI.
For Park (1-11, 1-11), Caleb Andersen went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
UNION GROVE 12, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2: The Broncos had 18 hits in their victory over the Comets Friday in a five-inning Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
The offense got going right away for Union Grove (14-1, 8-0 SLC) with two runs in the first inning. The Broncos scored nine runs in the second inning to take control of the game.
Kaden Pfeffer pitched all five innings for Union Grove, striking out five while giving up only two hits and two earned runs. Brady Katterhagen led the way offensively with two hits and three RBIs. Nick Williams, Nathan Williams, Eric Williamson and Maguire Delagrave each had two RBIs and Owen Nowak and Ethan Horon each had two hits.
TREMPER 6, CASE 2: The Eagles didn’t score until their last at-bat and it wasn’t enough in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
Nolan Hodgins pitched shutout ball over the first three innings for Case (4-8 overall and SEC) but ran into trouble in the fourth when the Trojans (14-1, 11-0) scored six runs. The Eagles were charged with just one error, but only one of the runs was earned.
“We had some miscues in the field which cost us,” Case coach Frank Jaramillo said. “Tremper is a very disciplined team and we couldn’t get anything going at the plate.”
Brandon Jaeger pitched the final 2⅓ innings and didn’t allow a hit.
Alex Sinani went 2 for 3 for the Eagles and Jax Calverley continued to hit well, going 1 for 3 with a triple. He leads the team with a .405 batting average.
Girls soccer
PRAIRIE 9, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Sarah Koker scored the first three goals of the match for the Hawks and added a fourth in the second half as they beat the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference match Friday at SCORe in Caledonia.
Koker, a sophomore, scored in the 20th (senior Erin Kutsch assist), 27th (unassisted) and 35th minutes (senior Helena Bukacek Frazier assist) for the natural hat trick.
Prairie (4-1, 4-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, added three more goals before the half, by sophomore Amelia Ropiak (37th, unassisted), junior Jill Decker (43rd, sophomore Brie Luchun Ledvina assist) and Bukacek Frazier (44th, unassisted).
Hawks coach Joe Manley substituted freely in the second half and Ropiak (Kutsch), Koker (unassisted) and Bukacek Frazier (Ropiak) each scored again.
Lutheran (1-6-1, 1-4-0) played deep defensively, which was a challenge, Manley said, but Prairie was able to adjust and still find chances to score.
“It was an opportunity to get players who deserve it more minutes of experience,” Manley said. “They fell back deep and we were learning how to break down a team that sits back like that. Once we figured out how get around that low block, we could rethink things.”
Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said his defense kept Prairie at bay early on, but after the first goal, Lutheran struggled to slow the Hawks down.
“It was one of those nights,” LaBoda said. “Once they scored the first goal, the floodgates opened.”
Sophomore Ellie Jaramillo had a breakaway attempt early in the match, LaBoda said, but Prairie made a quick recovery to disrupt the play.
“We caught them in transition,” he said. “If we could have scored, that may have changed our minds, but it was not to be.”
Sophomore Isa Matson (first half) and junior Sam Coolidge (second half) combined for 11 saves in goal for Lutheran.
PARK 3, MILWAUKEE ST. AUGUSTINE PREP 2: Alexis Betker was involved with all three of the Panthers’ goals in their victory over the Lions Friday at Milwaukee.
Betker got the Panthers on the board first with a goal in the 20th minute that was assisted by Izzy Wentorf. After the Lions tied the match in the 24th minute, Betker assisted Mikayla Smith in the 33rd minute to give Park (6-2) a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.
In the second half, Smith once again scored off an assist from Betker in the 50th minute. The Lions scored with three minutes to play.
Veronica Maldonado had seven saves for the Panthers and prevented other scoring chances by playing aggressively and coming out of the net, Park coach Matt Maletis said. Grace Betker also had a strong game defensively, he said.
“(Betker) really organized things,” Maletis said. “She was our quarterback the last couple games here getting people organized and cleaning up the defense.”
Softball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 1: The Lady Toppers used a strong defensive effort and solid pitching by Autumn Weis Friday at Greendale to hand the state-ranked Spartans their first Metro Classic Conference loss of the season.
After two scoreless innings, Catholic Central (9-5, 6-4 MCC) had a big third inning with four runs off Martin Luther ace Olivia Plewa, a Wisconsin Lutheran College recruit.
With two outs, Kelly Pum singled, courtesy runner Makayla Vos stole second, Kelsee Weis singled to center and Vos scored. Weis scored on a pop fly single by Morgan Dietzel, who scored on an error on a ball hit by Grace Peterson, and Claire Keeker doubled Peterson home to chase Plewa.
In the top of the sixth, the Lady Toppers added an insurance run on an RBI by Cate Debell. The Spartans (12-2, 6-1), ranked fifth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, scored in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Toppers played error-free defense behind Weis, who pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out five.
RACINE LUTHERAN 10, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: Kat Schmierer pitched her third shutout of the week for the Crusaders Friday in their five-inning Metro Classic Conference victory at Island Park.
Racine Lutheran (11-3, 9-2 MCC) supported Schmierer on offense by getting out to a 2-0 lead after the third inning. In the fifth inning, the Crusaders broke the game open with eight runs. Racine Lutheran finished with 13 hits.
Schmierer struck out 11 in seven innings — she had 44 strikeouts during the week — allowing only two hits and no walks. She helped her own cause with two hits and four stolen bases. Madison Mohar went 3 for 3 with an RBI, Kendyll Holub had two RBIs and Holub, Alexis Peterson (double) and Mac Burns each had two hits and an RBI.
“It was another big win to end the week,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “Madison, Kat, Alexis, Mac and Sydney (Hoover), the five seniors, are really coming on strong.”
BRADFORD/REUTHER 5, UNION GROVE 3: The Broncos could not overcome early game miscues in their loss to the Red Devils on Friday at Bullen Middle School in Kenosha.
The Red Devils took the early lead by scoring on two errors to take a 3-0 lead after the first inning. After both teams traded runs in the fourth and fifth inning to make the score 4-1, the Broncos cut the deficit to one with two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The Red Devils responded in the bottom of the inning with another run and the Broncos were unable to score in the final inning.
Angela Slattery pitched six innings for Union Grove (8-4), striking out two batters while giving up seven hits, two walks and two earned runs. Olivia Brieske and Serafina Weist each went 2 for 4, Emily Boyle went 2 for 3 and Anna Dolgaard and McKayla Boyle each had one RBI.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 15, HORLICK 0: The Rebels got a hit in the bottom first inning, but the Crusaders took advantage of 12 errors to win a three-inning nonconference game at Douglas Park.
Dylan Zimmerman had the hit for Horlick (0-13), its only one of the game, and the Rebels walked twice.
Adriane Itzenhuiser took the loss, but only three of the runs were earned.