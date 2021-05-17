High schools: Lutheran girls soccer posts historic win over St. Catherine's

The Racine Lutheran High School girls soccer team made a little history on Monday.
The Crusaders scored a goal with 10 minutes left in the match and beat Metro Classic Conference rival St. Catherine’s 3-2 for their first win of the season - and the team’s first victory ever against the Angels, according to Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda.
“This was a big win for us,” LaBoda said. “Psychologically, to beat St. Catherine’s, it’s good. We were resilient today. We’re young and learning, but we’re doing a lot of the right things.”
Lutheran (1-4-1, 1-3 Metro Classic) started off right as sophomore Ellie Jaramillo scored in the 10th minute off an assist from junior, and sister, Bella Jaramillo.
St. Catherine’s, despite a sluggish first half, leveled the match in the 30th minute when Arianna Jones scored her sixth goal of the season.
“It was a weird game for us,” said Angels coach Ben Lake. “We played so outstanding last Friday against Tremper and we came out and did not play well in the first half. We didn’t step to the ball and didn’t apply any pressure.”
Bella Jaramillo broke the halftime 1-1 tie with a fine individual effort, eluding several Angel defenders and scoring an unassisted goal in the 48th minute. “Seems like she dribbled through most of our defense,” Lake said.
St. Catherine’s (1-6, 1-3 Metro Classic) tied the match again in the 63rd minute when Alondra Perez scored.
In the 80th minute, the Crusaders got their game-winner. Ellie Jaramillo sent in a cross to Bella Jaramillo who got to the ball and hit the back of the net for her second goal of the match. “It was a great buildup play all the way,” LaBoda said.
Crusaders sophomore goalkeeper Isa Matson made nine saves, including two on one-on-one breakaways.
“We played much better in the second half,” Lake said. “We had two great chances, but we hit them right at the keeper. We’re young. We have a lot of sophomores who didn’t get to play last season.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 2: Julia Klein scored two goals and Stephanie Seib added one in this nonconference match in Milwaukee. Catholic Central is 3-2.
Softball
ST. CATHERINE'S 16, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 7: Kennedee Clark, a basketball standout who is playing her first season of softball, dominated for the Angels in their nonconference victory in Jackson.
The sophomore center fielder, who is hitting .429, went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and five stolen bases. In the fourth inning, she singled, stole second and third and then scored on a head-first slide after a wild pitch.
"It's amazing watching her learn because everything clicks so easily with her," said St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux, whose team has won three straight.
Also leading the Angels (4-9) were Aniesa Neave (4 for 4, two doubles, one triple, four RBIs) and Grace Liapis (2 for 5, three RBIs).
UNION GROVE 18, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Olivia Brieske and Angela Slattery hit home runs as the Broncos pounded out 16 hits and dominated a Southern Lakes Conference game in three innings at Union Grove.
The Broncos (6-4, 4-3 SLC) scored eight runs in the first and another 10 in the second against the winless Comets (0-7 overall, 0-7 SLC).
Almost everyone in the lineup got at least one hit: McKayla Boyle went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Brieske went 2 for 3 and scored three runs, Slattery went 2 for 2, Emily Gamble was 2 for 3 and Serafina Wiest went 2 for 2 with a triple and scored two runs.
Gamble and Avery Nelson combined to not allow a hit or a walk, and struck out seven of the nine batters the Broncos faced.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7, ST. FRANCIS 1: The Lady Toppers were held to five hits, but still won a nonconference game at Congress Street Park in Burlington.
Claire Keeker pitched a five-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Morgan Dietzel drove in two runs on bases-loaded groundouts. Grace Peterson and Autumn Weis each scored two runs for the Lady Toppers (8-3).
"This is a team effort," Catholic Central coach Steve Kirst said. "Various people were hitting the ball at appropriate times, our defense, for the most part, was solid and out pitching was good. It was our No. 2 pitcher and our No. 2 catcher (Paige Kerkhoff). So it was a sophomore pitcher and a freshman catcher.
"So different kids are stepping up at different times."
BURLINGTON 9, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: Kendra Baumeister went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs and the Demons rolled to this Southern Lakes Conference victory in Paddock Lake.
Morgan Klein went 2 for 2 with a home run and pitched a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Also leading the Demons (9-1 overall, 8-0 SLC) were Alexa Burinda with a double and two RBIs and Kenna Kornely (2 for 4).
"We were seeing the ball with 10 hits on the day," Burlington coach Val Auseth said. ""Morgan pitched another great game and our defense had her back. Kendra was an RBI machine. Top to bottom, these girls played well."
RACINE LUTHERAN 13, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 0: Jenna Beaudin, a freshman third baseman, hit a homer and sophomore catcher Olivia Rosenberg went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Crusaders in their nonconference victory at Hartland.
Leading 2-0, Racine Lutheran (9-3) erupted for four runs in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth. Five runs in the fifth inning came with two outs.
Kat Schmierer struck out nine and did not give up a walk.
“It took us a few innings to get back into the swing of things and adjust to the pitcher, but once we did in the fourth and fifth innings, we were able to score runs,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "Kat pitched a strong game and the defense had some big catches.”
ELKHORN 5, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines had four hits, but committed four errors in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Elkhorn.
Annika Ottoson doubled and Meghan Schmidt scored the lone run in the fourth inning. Shawna Kiser took the loss.
Baseball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, FAITH CHRISTIAN 3: Freshman Alex Vogt went 4 for 4 with two RBIs in Williams Bay, leading the Hilltoppers to their first victory of the season in this nonconference matchup.
Also for Catholic Central (1-7) Danny Von Rabenau went 3 for 4 with a double, Ty Loughrun was 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Cal Miles was 2 for 4.
Boys golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI MEET: Junior Jack Boscher shot a team-low 40 and Case won the mini-meet at the Maplecrest County Club in Somers. The Eagles tied with Kenosha Indian Trail with a 167 and won on a tiebreaker.
It was Case’s fourth SEC mini meet win of the season. The Eagles were also second twice and third once.
The Eagles’ depth was evident when No. 2 golfer Brayden LoPiccolo wasn’t at his best with a 45, but his teammates stepped up. After Boscher, Sam Nolan had a 41 and Ryan Doerflinger and Jason Nelson each had 43s.
“We just kind of rotate it around, which is good,” Case coach Jerry Kupper said. “Jack Boscher has really been playing well lately.”
Horlick and Park had incomplete teams. Mike Cerny led Horlick with a 44 and Eli Allison had a 49 for Park.
Track & field
BURLINGTON QUAD: Waterford senior Ty Johnson and sophomore Carter Maffet each won two events and ran legs on the winning 4x200 relay to help the Wolverines take first at a four-team meet at Burlington.
Johnson won the 100-meter dash in 11.86 seconds and won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet. Maffet won the 110 hurdles (17.10) and the 300 hurdles (44.15). Both Johnson and Maffet ran on the winning 4x200 relay with Tristan Mcnair and Keegan Busch that crossed the finish line in 1:38.19.
The Wolverines won 10 events and finished with 109.5 points. Burlington was second with 84.5.
"The boys team continues to improve every week," said Wolverines' coach Jody Johnsrud. "As we move into the latter part of the season, our team is getting ready to have an outstanding finish to this season."
Leading the Demons was sophomore Colton Krueger, who won the 800 in 2:19.02, and freshman Tommy Teberg, who won the triple jump (35-9.5).
On the girls side, Waterford sophomore Lisa Busch won two events was second in another, while Isabelle Sheely and Analyiah Guardiola each won two events as the Wolverine finished first.
Busch won the triple jump (30-6.5) and the shot put (30-8). She also took second in the discus (89-6). Sheely won the 100 hurdles and the pole vault, while Guardiola won the 200 run and the long jump. Isabella Guardiola ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
"Our girls did a nice job tonight," said Waterford coach Michelle Sittig. "This meet provided a great opportunity for us to try some new things with our lineup. We’re learning and improving through each competitive experience, and that’s what it’s all about."
Waterford won nine events and finished with 117 points. Burlington was second with 87.
For the Demons, senior Tessa Teberg won the 100 (13.78) and the high jump (4-10).
UNION GROVE: Sophomore Riley Kayler won the 800-meter run and Payton Calouette took third in the same event at a four-team meet at Westosha Central.
Kayler finished the race in 2:26.30, while Calouette had a time of 2:38. The Broncos placed third with 25.5 points.