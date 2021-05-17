High schools: Lutheran girls soccer posts historic win over St. Catherine's

It was Case’s fourth SEC mini meet win of the season. The Eagles were also second twice and third once.

The Eagles’ depth was evident when No. 2 golfer Brayden LoPiccolo wasn’t at his best with a 45, but his teammates stepped up. After Boscher, Sam Nolan had a 41 and Ryan Doerflinger and Jason Nelson each had 43s.

“We just kind of rotate it around, which is good,” Case coach Jerry Kupper said. “Jack Boscher has really been playing well lately.”

Horlick and Park had incomplete teams. Mike Cerny led Horlick with a 44 and Eli Allison had a 49 for Park.

Track & field

BURLINGTON QUAD: Waterford senior Ty Johnson and sophomore Carter Maffet each won two events and ran legs on the winning 4x200 relay to help the Wolverines take first at a four-team meet at Burlington.

Johnson won the 100-meter dash in 11.86 seconds and won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet. Maffet won the 110 hurdles (17.10) and the 300 hurdles (44.15). Both Johnson and Maffet ran on the winning 4x200 relay with Tristan Mcnair and Keegan Busch that crossed the finish line in 1:38.19.

The Wolverines won 10 events and finished with 109.5 points. Burlington was second with 84.5.