High schools: Lutheran boys track win Spartan Invitational

“St. Joes kept us on our toes, which really helped us keep our focus,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.

In the second game, St. Joseph, playing its first games of the season, scored its only runs of the game in the top of the first, aided by a walk and an error. After that, it was all Crusaders (5-1, 5-0 MCC), who won in four innings on the 15-run rule.

Lutheran scored three runs in the first to take the lead for good, then scored 10 in the second. Senior shortstop Mac Burns went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and four RBIs, Schmierer went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, senior first baseman/pitcher Sydney Hoover went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Mohar had three RBIs.

Schmierer (5-1) and Hoover split the pitching duties, combining for five strikeouts.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 11-10, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 1-0: The Lady Toppers improved to 6-1, allowing only five hits in dominating a nonconference doubleheader Friday at Congress Street Park in Burlington.

In the first game, Claire Keeker started, allowed three hits and struck out nine in five innings. She walked two. Lainey Dirksmeyer went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple and drove in two runs. Autumn Weis and Makayla Vos both drove in two runs.