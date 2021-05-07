High schools: Lutheran boys track win Spartan Invitational

The seniors on the Racine Lutheran High School boys track team showed some skills on Friday.
Seniors Nathan Zawicki and Luke Schmierer each took first in two events to help the Crusaders win the eight-team Martin Luther Spartan Invitational at Greendale.
Zawicki won the 200 meters in 23.92 seconds and the 110 hurdles in 16.89 seconds. Schmierer won the 300 hurdles (44.33) and ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay along with Logan Rasch, Brady Baranowski and Caleb Falaschi. The relay won the event in 9:40.34.
Also for Lutheran, junior Jaylin Pritchet was second in the discus (114-7), freshman Joseph Juga was second in the 110 hurdles (personal-best 20.56) and sophomore Caleb Falaschi was second in the 3,200 (11:38.89). Senior Wilson Van Dis was third in the shot put (personal-best 37 feet, 8 inches) and third in the discus (111-4).
The Crusaders finished with 120 points, well ahead of Saint Thomas More and Martin Luther, who tied for second with 98. Prairie was fifth (74) and Catholic Central seventh (42).
"The boys team built on success from last week," Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said.
For the Hawks, junior Asanjai Hunter was second in the long jump (17-5½), second in the 100 dash (12.16) and third in the 200 (24.48). Nolan Boerner was second in the 800 (2:18.57), and ran legs on the 4x800 relay that placed second in 9:43.48 and on the second-place 4x400 relay. Stephe’n Mcgravey-Tate was second in the 300 hurdles (47.54).
Catholic Central’s 4x200 relay of Aidan Eberle, Rogelio Guerrero, Riley Sullivan and Gabe Stich won in 1:42.82.
On the girls side, Catholic Central junior Julia Klein won the high jump (4-10), ran a leg on the second-place 4x100 relay and was third in the long jump (14-3¼). Also for the Lady Toppers, Elsie Kmecak was second in the 1600 (5:56.97) and Morgan Ramsey third (6:18.15).
Prairie sophomore junior Camden Perry won the long jump (14-9½) and ran a leg on the 4x200 relay that finished second. Sophomore Junior Mikayah Thompson also ran on the 4x200 relay and was third in the 100 (13.93).
For Lutheran, freshman Sophia Dickkut was third in the 100 (personal-best 14.23), and Camille Juga was third in the 100 hurdles (personal-best 19.97) and third in the triple jump (28-½).
"Camille Juga made big strides, setting a personal best in the high hurdles," Tuskowski said.
Martin Luther won the girls meet with 149.5 points. Catholic Central was fourth (64), Prairie sixth (38) and Lutheran seventh (37).
ST. CATHERINE’S: Freshman Jayvion Hunter placed third in the 200 meters, matching the Angels’ highest finish at the Oak Creek Classic at Oak Creek.
Hunter finished the race in 24.23 seconds. Also finishing third was the 4x200 relay (1:47.57). Sophomore Terrion Barnes was fifth in the long jump (16-5½).
On the girls side, senior Olivia Rincon was fourth in the 400 (1:25.12).
Girls soccer
PARK 4, WILMOT 0: Alexis Betker and the Panthers kept rolling along Friday as the senior scored three goals and assisted on the fourth in a nonconference victory at Wilmot.
Park (3-0), playing in its 750th match since the program began in 1982, took the lead for good in the 30th minute, when Betker scored unassisted. She added her second goal in the 34th minute, assisted by Jelayna Thomas, and the score was 2-0 at the half.
The Panthers scored in the first minute of the second half off the kickoff on a set piece where at least six players touched the ball, coach Matt Maletis said, and Betker finished it off.
Kiley Skenadore scored the final goal, assisted by Betker, who has either scored or assisted on 10 of Park's 12 goals in three matches.
Maletis singled out the performance of Panthers junior goalkeeper Veronica Maldonado, who made 12 saves to earn the shutout.
“She was very aggressive,” Maletis said. “She made some point-blank saves and was aggressive to get the ball. She defused several good scoring opportunities and she was fun to watch.”
OAK CREEK 10, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels, starting three freshmen and six sophomores, lost a shortened nonconference match Friday at SCORe in Caledonia.
St. Catherine’s (0-3) trailed 4-0 at halftime and the match ended with about 15 minutes left when Oak Creek took a 10-0 lead.
“They were just so much more polished on the ball and faster in transition,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said.
Lake said Maribel Sanchez played well defensively.
TREMPER 1, BURLINGTON 0: The Trojans scored in the 55th minute for the only goal in a nonconference match Friday at Ameche Field in Kenosha. Burlington is 1-2.
Softball
RACINE LUTHERAN 7-18, ST. JOSEPH 3-2: The Crusaders had strong performances from several players and had 25 hits during a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader sweep Friday at Island Park.
In the first game, playing as the visitor, Lutheran scored four runs in the first inning and was never threatened. After three walks, senior left fielder Megan Walek cleared the bases with a double.
The Crusaders had single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, the run in the fourth coming on a solo home run by senior second baseman Madison Mohar. Walek went 3 for 4 and senior pitcher Kat Schmierer (double) and sophomore right fielder Kendyll Holub each had two hits. Schmierer was impressive again in the circle, striking out 15 Lancers and allowing just three hits.
“St. Joes kept us on our toes, which really helped us keep our focus,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.
In the second game, St. Joseph, playing its first games of the season, scored its only runs of the game in the top of the first, aided by a walk and an error. After that, it was all Crusaders (5-1, 5-0 MCC), who won in four innings on the 15-run rule.
Lutheran scored three runs in the first to take the lead for good, then scored 10 in the second. Senior shortstop Mac Burns went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and four RBIs, Schmierer went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, senior first baseman/pitcher Sydney Hoover went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Mohar had three RBIs.
Schmierer (5-1) and Hoover split the pitching duties, combining for five strikeouts.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 11-10, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 1-0: The Lady Toppers improved to 6-1, allowing only five hits in dominating a nonconference doubleheader Friday at Congress Street Park in Burlington.
In the first game, Claire Keeker started, allowed three hits and struck out nine in five innings. She walked two. Lainey Dirksmeyer went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple and drove in two runs. Autumn Weis and Makayla Vos both drove in two runs.
Catholic Central scored seven runs in the first and three more in the second.
In the second game, Weis allowed two hits, walked one and struck out 11 in five innings. Grace Peterson went 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in three runs. Morgan Dietzel was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Kelly Pum went 2 for 4 and drove in three.
Boys golf
GREENDALE INVITATIONAL: Junior Sam Nolan shot an 81 to finish 12th and lead Case to ninth place in the 20-team meet Friday at Morningstar Golfers Club in Waukesha.
Nolan had three birdies, including one on his starting hole, the 13th. He had two more birdies and nothing higher than a 6 on any hole.
The Eagles totaled 351 strokes and were one of three Southeast Conference teams in the top 10. Brayden LoPiccolo was the only other Case player to break 90, shooting an 85, and Parker Zigas continues to improve, shooting a 91.
Park had two players in the tournament and did not have a team score. Alex Hutchinson shot a 97 and Eli Allison had a 99.
Kettle Moraine, with all five of its players shooting 77 or better, ran away with the team title with 299, 31 shots ahead of runner-up Pewaukee (330). Dylan Moore of Kenosha Indian Trail and Jackson Cain of Kettle Moraine tied for first with 72s and Moore won a playoff to earn medalist honors.
Boys tennis
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, BURLINGTON 0: In their Southern Lakes Conference season opener Friday, the Demons lost all seven matches in straight sets at Paddock Lake.
At No. 2 doubles, senior Chad VanSwol and freshman Ian Nie led the Falcons’ Jake and Luke Hanke 5-4 in the first set, but could not close it out and lost the match 7-5, 6-2.
“A lot of inexperience showed,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said.