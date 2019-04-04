The Racine Lutheran/Prairie high school baseball team almost gave away its Metro Classic Conference game against Shoreland Lutheran, then took it back.
Alex Kelly hit a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in the winning run in the LPs’ 3-2 MCC victory at Horlick Field.
Shoreland pitcher Sawyer Smith hit an RBI double in the top of the seventh to tie the game. He almost pitched his way out of the bottom of the inning to take the game to extra innings, but with two outs, he hit Tyler Hoover with a pitch, Hoover advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Kelly’s hit to right center field.
“Sawyer Smith pitched extremely well for Shoreland,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “It was tough for us to get anything going against him.
“It was a great game that came down to the last inning.”
Kelly went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI and Hoover had a double for the LPs (1-2, 1-1 MCC). Hoover started on the mound and went 6⅔ innings. Reliever Tim Nelson (1-0) got the final out in the seventh on a strikeout and got the victory.
“Hoover threw a great game for us and was able to keep Shoreland off stride up until the final inning,” Wilson said. “We were able to pick him up in the last inning and get the win.”
Lutheran-Prairie scored twice in the first inning on RBIs by junior Will Dudley and sophomore Kody Krekling.
FRANKLIN 13, PARK 0: The Panthers were shut out Wednesday in a five-inning Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
Four players had one hit each for Park (0-3, 0-2 SEC), including Noah Johnson, who hit a single, reached base on a fielder’s choice and had a stolen base.
Boys golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI MEET: Horlick finished second of eight teams at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville in the first Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season.
The Rebels totaled 170 behind the strong performance of senior Zach Romano, who finished second with a 1-over-par 37 on the White nine in very cool conditions. Romano birdied the 530-yard, par-5 first hole, but lost strokes with a shot against a fence and a missed short putt on the final hole.
“He’s been playing well all week,” Horlick coach Darrell Perry said of Romano.
Romano was just two strokes behind medalist Cameron Huss of Kenosha Tremper, who shot a 35. Junior Connor Vertz shot a 41 to tie for fifth for the Rebels and teammates Ben Adams and Aaron Antreassian shot 45 and 47, respectively.
Case tied for third with the Trojans at 178 and won the third tiebreaker to take third. Sophomore Jason Nelson, in his first varsity meet, led the Eagles with a 43. Sophomore Brayden Lopiccolo shot a 44, junior Zak LaVassor shot a 45 and another first-year varsity player, freshman Sam Nolan, shot a 46.
Park had only three players and did not post a team score. Senior Kevin Leslie tied for fifth with a 41.
Girls soccer
PARK 5, WILMOT 1: Alexis Betker had three goals and assisted on the Panthers’ other two goals for a nonconference victory at Pershing Park.
Park (1-1) scored all of its goals during a 16-minute stretch of the first half. Betker, a sophomore midfielder, scored the opener in the 15th minute with an assist from sophomore forward Mikayla Smith. The two would reverse roles in the 21st minute with Smith scoring off of a Betker assist. Betker assisted again with a goal by sophomore forward Abby Gonzalez in the 24th minute.
Betker scored in the 28th and 31st minutes, both on assists from Smith, to complete her hat trick. Wilmot (0-2) scored in the second half.
“We really won the midfield battle with junior midfielder Devynn Gruender,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “She helped get the ball forward for (Betker and Smith). It was nice to get the win today.”
MENOMONEE FALLS 2, HORLICK 1: Alex Cannon scored an unassisted goal at about the 60th minute, but the Rebels could muster no more offense in this nonconference match at Menomonee Falls.
Kailea McCabe had 19 saves for Horlick (0-3).
WAUKESHA SOUTH 2, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines could not get much started as they lost a nonconference game at Waukesha.
Waterford (1-1) could not get much control on offense, coach Joe Vogt said, because of the Blackshirts’ physicality..
Goalkeeper Skyler Kruse made seven saves in goal for the Wolverines.
WAUWATOSA WEST 5, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons, who were missing a couple of starters because of a school trip, lost their season opener in a nonconference match at Wauwatosa.
Burlington coach Joel Molitor singled out the play of center back Victoria Van Dan and center midfielder Chloe Uhlenhake, both sophomores. Uhlenhake took over Van Dan’s position later in the match after Van Dan suffered with cramps.
Junior goalkeeper Cora Anderson made eight saves.
Softball
UNION GROVE 11, WATERFORD 1: The Broncos were clicking on all cylinders as they defeated the Wolverines in a five-inning Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
Union Grove (2-3, 2-0 SLC) started off hot, scoring eight runs in the first two innings and never looked back.
Angela Slattery led the offense, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Abby Boyle went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in three runs.
Kayli Pfeffer got it done on the mound, going five innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run, and striking out six.
Mackenzie Stiewe and Grace Trautman had the hits for Waterford (1-2, 1-1 SLC).
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 3: The Crusaders dropped a tough Metro Classic Conference game at Island Park in Racine.
Racine Lutheran (4-4, 1-1 MCC) outhit the Lady Pacers seven to three, but committed four errors, which proved to be the Crusaders’ downfall.
“This was a tough game to give up.” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We had a few mental errors and left to many runners in scoring position which really hurt us.”
Kat Schmierer led the offense by going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and she pitched a complete game with 14 strikeouts.
Calla Bixler went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
INDIAN TRAIL 22, PARK 5: The Panthers committed 13 errors as they lost a four-inning Southeast Conference game at Humble Park.
Park (0-5, 0-2 SEC) was within 6-1 after the first two innings, but the Hawks scored 16 runs in the final two innings.
Yasmine Gonzalez had a double and an RBI for the Panthers.
