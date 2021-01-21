High schools: Loppnow leads Waterford to third straight victory

"Johnson is outstanding," Brechtl said. "Megan Cornell, a sophomore guard, did a heck of a job. She locked down on her. Most of her buckets came on transition. Megan made sure Johnson got nothing extra and that really was the difference.

"We defended very well. We rebounded, we were clutch and Meghan Schmidt and Torie Loppnow controlled the tempo for us."

RACINE LUTHERAN 65, ST. JOSEPH 59: Morgann Gardner had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Crusaders, who struggled in this Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Kenosha.

"We started out with a nice lead, but it just seemed we were lackadaisical at times," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "Our decision making wasn't the greatest with where we wanted to go with the ball at times and we just didn't read the defense and understand what they were giving us.

"We had way too many turnovers, as far as I was concerned. It just didn't seem that we were as focused as we needed to be."

Still, the Crusaders (11-3, 10-1 MCC) had too much for the Lancers (5-6, 5-5 MCC) to overcome. Leading just 26-25 at halftime, Lutheran slowly started pulling away down the stretch, Shaffer said.