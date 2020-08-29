 Skip to main content
High schools: Lawler leads Prairie golfers
High schools: Lawler leads Prairie golfers

Sophia Lawler of The Prairie School girls golf team shot an 84 to take second in the St. Catherine’s Invitational Friday at H.F. Johnson Park.

Franklin won the five-team tournament with a 352, followed by Prairie (372), Oak Creek (376), the Franklin junior varsity (428) and Kettle Moraine Lutheran (451) Ellie Behring of Oak Creek was the medalist with a 79.

Also leading Prairie were Emily Eitel (96), Maddie Maraccini (94) and Kadyn Peery (98).

St. Catherine’s had an incomplete team. Olivia Moriarity shot a 100 and Anika Peterson added a 104 for the Angels.

Girls tennis

UNION GROVE: The Broncos lost 5-2 to Westosha Central in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.

Mallory Dam of Union Grove defeated Morgan Chyla at No. 4 singles. The Broncos’ other victory came at No. 2 doubles, where Brenna Lekshas and Abby Wilks defeated Delaney Hawkins and Makayla Millhouse 6-1, 6-0.

