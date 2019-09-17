The Horlick and Case high school boys soccer teams were seconds away from a scoreless draw on Tuesday at Levonian Field.
Entering the 90th minute, the Rebels had a throw-in deep into the final third. Ramiro Garcia received the throw from Evan Lock and flicked a header into the path of senior forward Jayden Skenandore, who buried his shot past Eagles goalkeeper Chase Werner to give the Rebels a 1-0 Southeast Conference victory.
“They were really excited,” Horlick coach Galen Irish said. “But they all stayed focused even though a final few seconds remained.”
The Eagles (4-3-3, 0-1-1 SEC) controlled possession in the first half, but struggled to find a finishing touch throughout the match, Case head coach Gregg Anderle said. Their possession wasn’t generating many quality looks, Irish noted, and the Rebels (7-3-1, 2-1) started to generate momentum in the second half.
"Horlick fought hard," Anderle said. "We were not at our best because of it."
“We were definitely threatening,” Irish said. “I felt towards the end, the scoring chances were coming from us. I felt we were going to score.”
The Rebels generated 12 shots in the match. The late goal from Skenandore spoiled a quality night in net for the Werner, who made 11 saves for Case.
Rebels goalkeeper Zach Heiman made five saves in the shutout.
“This was our best defensive performance of the year,” Irish said. “Overall, we stayed organized.”
TREMPER 4, PARK 0: The Panthers’ undefeated start to the season came to an end Tuesday as the Trojans overmatched them in Southeast Conference play at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
“Tremper has a lot of highly talented individuals and the final score represents that,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “We still managed to make it a competitive game the whole 90 minutes, though, and we’re going to regroup and come back stronger.”
Goalkeeper Juan Guereca had seven saves for the Panthers (4-1, 1-1 SEC).
UNION GROVE 6, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: Brandon Dodge scored two goals for the Broncos in Tuesday's Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.
Dodge opened the scoring in the third minute with an unassisted goal, then Sawyer Richardson scored a minute for the Broncos (4-2-3, 2-0 SLC) on an assist by Jack Lee. Dylan Fleischman scored in the 14th minute (Logan Farrington assist), Farrington scored in the 24th minute (Richardson assist) and Union Grove capped off a five-goal first half on a goal by Lane Anderson (Jacob Howard assist).
"We started very slow last week against Burlington," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "I put it to them that this week I wanted a better start. They listened."
In the 52nd minute, Dodge scored his second unassisted goal of the match.
Mitchel Curtin made four saves in net for the Broncos.
WATERFORD 1, BADGER 1: The Wolverines jumped ahead early, but a late goal by the Badgers resulted in a draw in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Lake Geneva.
“We played very strong defense all throughout,” Waterford assistant coach Ryan Krueger said. “Even on the goal we gave up, we played tight defense, but they just happened to make a fantastic shot to tie it.”
Owen Schneider got the lone goal for the Wolverines (4-6-1, 1-1 SLC) in the sixth minute, but Vitor Romero of Badger hit a rocket to tie it in the 86th minute.
“Owen played his first game at forward and had a great performance,” Krueger said. “He was a workhorse.”
ELKHORN 10, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were shut out in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Elkhorn.
Girls swimming
CASE 132, HORLICK 48: The Eagles won all 12 events, but the Rebels were competitive in several races in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Horlick.
Sara Bollendorf and sisters Natalia and Sofia Badillo each had four first-place finishes. Bollendorf won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:05:51, the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.29, joined the Badillos and Maya Frodl on the winning 200 medley relay (2:00.52) and joined Sofia Badillo, Zarah Herron and Samyutka Munagavalasa on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:55.49).
Sofia Badillo’s individual victories came in the 200 individual medley (2:28.41) and in the 100 backstroke (1:06:16), and Natalia Badillo won the 200 freestyle (2:08.48), the 500 freestyle (5:49.28) and joined Herron, Munagavalasa and Madi Peterson on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:53.24).
Taylor Kaplan won diving for Case (169.30 points).
Kinzie Reischl and Alice Stratman each had two individual runner-up finishes. Reischl finished a close second in 27.81 seconds in the 50 freestyle to Frodl (27.59). Reischl also was second in the 100 butterfly (1:10.99) and anchored the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:56.59).
TREMPER 134, PARK 44: Mikki Eisel won the 100-yard breaststroke in the Panthers Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
Eisel had a time of 1:24.07 in her first-place finish and also contributed to two second-place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:46.48) and as part of the 200 freestyle relay (2:05.19) with Erin Ketterhagen, Najee Jones and Bri Jones.
Najee Jones had second-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (29.55) and 100 freestyle (1:04.46).
Boys volleyball
ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 3, CASE 1: Evan Schuster was, “unstoppable,” Angels coach Kara Avery said, and St. Catherine's/Lutheran defeated 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 25-19 in a nonconference match at St. Catherine’s.
Schuster had 21 kills, 14 digs and four blocks for the Angels (2-3).
“He was just on fire,” Avery said. “It really clicked for him. “Case had a slower block, so he was able to find success early. Then, when they had a stronger block, he played it smart.”
Other leaders for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran were Jared Sandkuhler (19 kills, 10 digs), Zach Kaisler (41 assists) and Kris Banse (17 digs).
Girls volleyball
CASE 3, HORLICK 0: Lauren Willing and Natalie Harris did a little bit of everything for the Eagles as they swept the Rebels 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 in a Southeast Conference match at Horlick.
“Lauren and Natalie were all over the place for us and did an excellent job whether it was on offense or defense tonight,” Case coach Willie Maryland III said.
Harris had nine kills and 12 digs for the Eagles (7-7, 2-1 in SEC), and Willing had seven aces and 23 assists.
“We played with a new lineup and while it took a little time to get used to,” Maryland said. “We were able to adjust and did well in this one.”
Kelsey Jacobs had 28 assists and Haley Wilkinson had nine kills for the Rebels (6-8, 0-3 SEC).
BURLINGTON 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Morgan Klein had eight kills and two digs in the Demons’ 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Burlington.
Fiona McDermott had 10 assists and Lizzy Stoffel six digs for Burlington (17-2), which is ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
“Serve and receive were a big focus going into the match and we are extremely pleased with our execution,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “There were many different contributors in a variety of roles.”
UNION GROVE 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Broncos struggled in the third set, but beat perennial Southern Lakes Conference power Westosha Central 25-12, 25-14, 25-23 in an SLC match at Paddock Lake.
“We came out strong in the first two sets,” Union Grove coach Anne Sireno said. “Our serve receive was too relaxed in game three, causing us to be weak on offense and have to play point for point.”
Olivia Dir led the Broncos (17-2, 2-1 SLC) with 12 kills, eight digs and two aces. Other leaders were Karlee Lois (24 assists, 10 digs, four kills), Kelsey Henderson (13 digs, two aces) and Lainey Pettit (five kills, three blocks).
“Kelsey Henderson showed great leadership throughout the match,” Sireno said.
The Broncos are honorable mention in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
WATERFORD 3, BADGER 1: The Wolverines overcame a slump in the third set to defeat Badger 25-12, 25-10, 20-25, 25-8 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Lake Geneva.
“I thought tonight was a very complete match for us, with the exception of a bit of a lull during set three,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “The big difference for us was our serve receive. We passed a 2.22 average, which was our highest of the season.”
Olivia Busch passed at 2.6 (3.0 is perfect) and had seven kills and three blocks for the Wolverines (7-12, 2-1 SLC). Mariah Grunze passed at 2.5 with seven kills and three aces. Delaney Romanowich led in kills (eight) and Josie Johnson led in assists (38).
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 1: Morgann Gardner had seven blocks and was one of three Crusaders hitters in double figures in a 23-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21 nonconference victory at Racine.
Mya Lequia had 18 kills, followed by Gardner with 15 and Lili Kading with 11. Alexis Peterson had 53 assists and Kading and Kenzie Scanlon each had 15 digs for the Crusaders (11-6).
“We had a slow start in the first game, came back to make it close, then really came on in the last three games,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “Alexis had a great day setting along with big blocks by Morgann and a team defense.”
Girls golf
UNION GROVE 192, BURLINGTON 223: Broncos No. 1 golfer Veronica Parco was out sick Tuesday, but her teammates got the job done in a Southern Lakes Conference victory on the Red course at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
Freshman Norah Roberts played in the No. 1 spot and led Union Grove with a 41. Sophomore Ali Torhorst shot a 44 and senior Liz Torhorst shot a 47.
"I thought Norah, Ali, and Liz picked up the slack pretty well,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said.
Senior Saige Heelein led Burlington with a 52 and fellow senior Serra Brehm added a 54.
Girls tennis
CASE 4, KENOSHA BRADFORD 3: The Eagles swept singles competition to win Tuesday's Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.
At No. 1 singles, Destiny Klinkhammer defeated Alyssa Davison 6-0, 6-1. Alaina Jaeck beat Emily Barth 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Aalaiya Jacklin beat Olivia Tenuta 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Javavi Munagavalasa defeated Holly Valentine 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (0) at No. 4 singles.
• At the Nicolet Invitational Saturday, Jaeck had the best finish for Case, taking sixth at No. 2 singles. Jaeck lost to Olivia Eckes of Whitefish Bay 6-4, 6-0 in the fifth-place match.
WATERFORD 4, WILMOT 3: The Wolverines split singles, but won two of three matches in doubles to win a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet on Tuesday at Wilmot.
Taylor Novak, at No. 2 singles for Waterford, defeated Wilmot's Barbara Bonogofsky 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Waterford's No. 2 doubles team of Annie Benavides and Delaney Peterson beat Breanna Moe and Kelsey Smyk 6-0, 6-1, and Waterford's No. 3 doubles team of Hannah Yoder and Ella Schamber beat Delaney Snow and Madeline Haug 6-0, 6-0.
PRAIRIE 7, ST. CATHERINE'S/RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Hawks swept the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet on Tuesday at Lockwood Park.
Sarah Gesner, at No. 1 singles for Prairie, defeated the Angels' Kate Smith 6-3, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Gabriela Davis defeated Emily Poise 6-0, 6-0. Prairie's No. 1 doubles team of Andrea Palmen and Molly Cookman defeated the Angels' Anne Howard and Anne Marie Letsch 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.
Does not the headline have the winner of the soccer game backwards? Article reads Horlick won. Headline reads “Last-Minute Goal Gives Case Soccer Win”
