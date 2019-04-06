The Catholic Central High School track and field team came ready to compete on Saturday afternoon at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
The Lady Toppers placed second with 117 points on the strength of five first- place finishes at the seven-team St. Joseph Lancer Invitational, while the boys team took fourth with 76 points.
Elizabeth Klein placed first in the 100 meters (13.93 seconds) and Abigail Sheehan was third in the 200 (29.82), ahead of teammate Ellie Nevin in fourth (29.86). Bernadette Frisch placed second in the 3200 (14:01.70).
The Lady Toppers also had a first-place finish in the 4x100 relay (54.56) with Sheehan, Emma Klein, Julia Klein and Keira Miles-Hood. Maddy von Rabenau, Emma Klein, Julia Klein and Elizabeth Klein placed first in the 4x200 relay (1:57.45).
In the girls high jump, Catholic Central swept the podium with Elizabeth Klein placing first (5-feet-0) ahead of Julia Klein (4-08.00) and Emma Klein (4-08.00). Emma Klein then placed second in the long jump (14-02¼). Julia Klein placed second in the triple jump (30-2).
“We had a lot of real good performances,” Catholic Central track head coach Rick Koceja said. “We like how we’re progressing.”
Caroline Ulrich, a sophomore at Prairie, placed first in the 1600 (6:22.15). Anna Milonas was third in the 100 hurdles (21.28) and Anna Peterson placed third in the 300 hurdles (1:02.16). The Hawks finished sixth in the girls standings with 43 points.
The Catholic Central boys had three first-place finishes. Sam Henderson placed first in the 3200 (10:43.39) and Reid Muellenbach won the shot put (36-01½). The Hillltoppers also placed first in the 4x200 relay (1:39.19) with Nick Aldrich, Anthony Ricci, Muellenbach and Payton Meinholz.
Jacob Boilek, a Prairie sophomore, was second in the 300 hurdles (48.61) and third in the 110 hurdles (19.48). The Hawks were sixth in the boys meet with 36 points.
The D.A.S.H. girls finished first with 128 points. St. Joseph won the boys meet with 170 points.
TFA INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Union Grove girls led the Racine County schools at Whitewater, finishing in 44th with two points. The Broncos top finish was by senior Katie Fruth, who was seventh in the shot put (39-8).
Park’s top finish by was by senior Jade Griffin, who was eighth in the long jump (5-0).
Horlick had a ninth-place finish by the 4x200 relay of senior Makayla White, junior Kelonya Edwards, senior Amaya Jerdee and junior Jenna Turner (1:49.77).
Baseball
WATERFORD 8, GREENDALE 4: Trailing 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning, the Wolverines rallied for five runs to win this nonconference game at Waterford.
Senior Carson Barwick led the charge, hitting a two-run single to push the Wolverines (1-4) ahead 5-4 in the sixth.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7, MARTIN LUTHER 5: The Hilltoppers came out on top after a back-and-forth battle in this Metro Classic Conference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
The Hilltoppers (1-2, 1-1 in MCC) were led by junior Chas Miles, who went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Jimmy Keeker, who went 2 for 4, and John Huffman, who went 2 for 4. Huffman also (1-0) earned the win, pitching four innings with seven strikeouts.
UNION GROVE 3, NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 1: Luke Hansel earned his first victory of the season for the Broncos (3-2), pitching five shutout innings and allowing just two hits. Dylan Mutchie got his first save of the season after allowing one run in two innings.
Softball
UNION GROVE: The Broncos went 1-1 at the Kenosha Bradford triangular with a 6-5 victory over Greenfield and a 13-0 loss to Bradford in five innings.
Olivia Breske went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, while Kayli Pfeffer went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Broncos (4-4).
Boys golf
ELKHORN INVITATIONAL: Union Grove finished third out of 12 teams behind strong performances from Connor Brown and Nate Koch at Evergreen Golf Course.
Brown finished in second with a 72, three strokes behind Cambridge’s Drew Jeffery (69). Nate Koch finished tied for third with a 75.
Wauwatosa Co-op was first at 325. The Broncos finished had a team score of 331.
St. Catherine’s, which had an incomplete team, was 12th (444). Grant Wininger led the Angels with an 82.
Boys tennis
MUKWONAGO INVITATIONAL: Waterford placed third in this 10-team tournament at Waukesha West.
Waterford (3-2) defeated DeForest 5-2 and then lost to Mukwonago 7-0 and to Kenosha Indian Trail 4-3. Against DeForest, No. 3 Max Engel defeated Brady Feist 6-3, 6-4 and No. 4 Noah Higgins defeated Tyler Rogers 6-1, 6-0.
Horlick, which finished 10th, was defeated by Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 3-2, Madison La Follette 4-0 and Waukesha West 4-1. No. 1 Aaron Antreassian defeated Josh Boos 6-1, 6-4 against Saint Thomas More.
UNION GROVE: Union Grove’s No. 2 doubles team of Mickey Revolinski and Tommy Hempel won each of their three matches in the Coaches Classic Tournament at Brookfield Central.
Revolinski and Hemple defeated Joe Roberson and Jason Semon of South Milwaukee 6-2, 6-0, Cole Huslay and James Levam of Waukesha South 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 and Matt Rilandzija and Josh Hauke of Oak Creel 6-2, 6-0. In singles, No. 2 Jason Patterson, defeated Joey Machtel 6-0, 6-0.
The Broncos defeated South Milwaukee 6-1 and then went on to lose to Waukesha South 5-2 and Oak Creek 5-2. They placed 30th in the 32-team field.
PRAIRIE: The Hawks lost all three of their dual meets in the Milwaukee Invitational at Pleasant Valley Tennis Club.
No. 3 singles player Kethan Bajaj won two of his three matches. He beat Kohler’s Evan Udovich 6-2, 6-2 and Brookfield Academy’s Andy Liu 7-5, 7-5, but lost to Green Bay Notre Dame’s Tom Zakowski 6-4, 7-5.
GREENFIELD QUADRANGULAR: Quinn Adamek, Burlington’s No. 2 singles player, won all three of his singles matches and the Demons finished 2-1 at Greenfield.
Adamek defeated Treshaun Miller of Greenfield 6-0, 6-2, Glenn Katz of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6-1, 6-0 and Sebel Susi of Milwaukee Rufus King 6-3, 7-5.
No. 1 Malik Tiedt defeated Alexander Rathieff 6-4, 6-4, Zing Thawng of Ronald Reagain 6-2, 6-1.
Burlington defeated Greenfield 5-2 and Ronald Reagan 6-1.
Girls soccer
PRAIRIE 7, SCHOFIELD D.C. EVEREST 7: Laney Peterson scored a hat trick in what was a bizarre nonconference game at Prairie.
The Hawks (0-0-1) scored the game’s opening two goals. Helena Bukacek Frazier, a sophomore forward, scored in the fourth minute off an assist from senior midfielder Emma Flemming. Erin Kutsch scored in the eighth minute, assisted by Cate Patterson.
The Evergreens (3-0-1) scored five unanswered goals to take a 5-2 lead into the half, then scored the first goal of the second half to take a 6-2 advantage. Patterson scored unassisted in the 60th minute but the Evergreens scored again moments later making it 7-3.
Peterson scored off a Patterson assist in the 68th minute and Kutsch scored four minutes later unassisted. Peterson then scored unassisted in the 76th and 82nd minutes to level the game at 7-7.
“In all my years of coaching I’ve never been part of a game like this,” Prairie head coach Corey Oakland said. “To say the game was wild would be an understatement.”
WATERFORD 1, FORT ATKINSON 0: Megan McNamara scored 10 minutes into the second half on an assist by Hailey Huckstorf and the Wolverines went on to win a nonconference game at Fort Atkinson.
Skyler Kruse made three saves in her first shutout of the season and freshman Gigi Kuepper stepped up in the absence of two starters, Waterford coach Joe Vogt said.
Waterford improved to 2-1.
UNION GROVE 1, MADISON EAST 1: Alexa Panyk scored an early goal for the Broncos, but a controversial call in the 84th minute allowed the Purgolders to equalize at the MATC Invitational.
“There was a penalty call late and the referee couldn’t give me a clear answer as to who it was on,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “It’s a disappointing way to end a game.”
The Broncos are 5-0-1.
BADGER 3, HORLICK 1: Anna Friebrich scored in the 80th minute on an assist from Haley Wilkinson in the Rebels’ nonconference loss at Lake Geneva.
The Rebels are 0-4.
