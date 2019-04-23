Josh Koszarek kept it simple Tuesday and it paid off in a big way.
The junior for the Waterford High School boys golf team shot a 68 to earn medalist honors at the Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan. He defeated runner-up Blake Wisdom of Lake Geneva Badger by two strokes.
Union Grove placed two golfers in the top five and finished second with a school-record score of 308 — eight strokes behind champion Lake Geneva Badger. Waterford was third with a 325.
“(Josh) had a great round,” Waterford coach Paul Koszarek said of his son. “We had talked before the round to free up his swing and be less technical. He did a great job and kept the ball in play. At one point, he had four birdies in a row.”
Union Grove's Connor Brown tied for third place with Paul Lynch of Westosha Central with a 72. Nate Koch placed fifth with a 73 for the Broncos.
“Today was a good day for us,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “For once, the weather was outstanding and that seemed to bring out the best in us. The 308 total we shot was a school record. We have struggled to put together more than two good scores this year, so it was great seeing all five players shoot below 90.
“Connor and Nate both played well, outside of a couple of holes. Both of them would tell you that their score should have been even better.”
Burlington placed seventh with a 396. Junior Brian Fremgen led the Demons with an 81.
Baseball
ST. CATHERINE’S 7, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: Logan Marino went 3 for 4 with an RBI, scored two runs and stole a base in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.
Sophomore right-hander Bennett Spolar (2-0) earned the victory, allowing two earned runs on three hits in five innings. He struck out four.
Noah Rogers pitched two innings of hitless relief with three strikeouts. He also went 2 for 4 and scored a run. Zach Kaisler doubled in a run for St. Catherine's (5-3, 2-3 MCC).
BURLINGTON 6, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3: Senior right-hander Trent Turzenski allowed five hits and struck out 14 in a Southern Lakes Conference win at Paddock Lake.
Turzenski threw 70 of his 99 pitches for strikes.
"He had an extremely live fastball," Burlington coach Scott Staude said. "He was throwing his two- and four-seam fastball for strikes and he was mixing in a curve, so had command of all his pitches. He was staying ahead of hitters."
Jodi Peterson drove in two runs for the Demons (8-1, 7-0 SLC).
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 3, DOMINICAN 0: Senior Connor Kelly pitched and hit the LPs to a Metro Classic Conference victory at Horlick Field.
The senior right-hander (1-0) pitched a four-hitter, struck out eight and allowed one walk. Kelly also hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to give the LPs a 2-0 lead.
He allowed two hits in the first inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the second inning before settling down.
"He mainly threw his fastball, but he would go to his curve to keep them off balance," Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 9, SAINT THOMAS MORE 8: The Hilltoppers won a Metro Classic Conference game in extra innings at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Catholic Central (5-4, 3-3 MCC) trailed 8-6 in the sixth inning before rallying with runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
The Hilltoppers loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning on a walk by Cade Dirksmeyer and singles by Paul Nevin and Wyatt Minnich. Dirksmeyer then scored the winning on a sacrifice fly to left field by Cal Miles.
Minnich went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Brandon Pum doubled and drove in two runs.
UNION GROVE 10, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Broncos (9-2, 6-1 SLC) committed no errors and limited the Comets to five hits in a Southern Lakes Conference win at Delavan.
Owen Erickson led Union Grove's 11-hit attack by going 2 for 2 and scoring three runs. Luke Hansel went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in three runs.
Jake Zimmerman (3-0) pitched a five-hitter.
ELKHORN 2, WATERFORD 1: Despite a solid outing from Zach Guenther, the Wolverines lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Guenther did not allow an earned run and struck out nine in seven innings. The Wolverines were limited to two hits. Kyle Huckstorf drove in their only run.
Softball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4: Katie Goethal drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
Laine Dirksmeyer led off the inning with a single, Christina Paleka followed with another single and Schwenn walked to load the bases. Goethal than hit a ball that fell between the first baseman, second baseman and pitcher, allowing Dirksmeyer to score the winning run.
Dirksmeyer and Paleka each went 3 for 4 and drove in a run.
Paleka, who struck out seven, earned the victory.
BURLINGTON 6, WATERFORD 3: Morgan Klein went 2 for 3 with a home run and double in the Demons' Southern Lakes Conference victory at Burlington.
Also for the Demons (5-8, 2-4 SLC), Sophia Gonzalez went 2 for 3 and Natalie Weithaus doubled. Teagen Schmalfeldt, who struck out four and walked two, earned the victory.
“The offense got started early,” Burlington head coach Valerie Auseth said. “We were aggressive at the plate and the girls set the tone.”
Freshman Raelynn Barwick drove in two runs for Waterford (4-4, 2-3 SLC).
UNION GROVE 5, BADGER 3: Kayli Pfeffer came through with her arm and her bat to give the Broncos a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.
Pfeffer hit a two-run homer and withstood Badger rallying for one run in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to pitch a complete game. She struck out seven.
“I thought the girls did a nice job making adjustments at the plate,” said Union Grove coach Tom Odell, whose team improved to 6-8 overall and 4-2 in the SLC. “That was nice to see for our team.”
Boys tennis
BURLINGTON 5, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2: The Demons swept the singles flights in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Delavan.
At No. 1 singles, Malik Tiedt defeated Raymond Wang 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Quinn Adamek defeated Jordy Perez 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 3 doubles duo of Luke Zigler and Jack Friend defeated Will Holmes and Leroy Gloria 6-0, 6-0 for the only doubles victory for Burlington (4-8, 1-3 SLC).
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 7, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks made a strong push at No. 1 doubles in their nonconference dual meet loss at Prairie.
No. 1 duo of Anthony Babu and Gabe Perezwere defeated by Brookfield Academy’s Mikey Long and Hansen Zaiser of Brookfield Academy 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
“(Babu and Perez) played very well and almost pulled off the upset,” Prairie head coach Nick Schafer said. “They have made the biggest jump and improvement of anyone on the team.”
Girls soccer
WATERFORD 4, WEST ALLIS HALE 0: Lizzie Schappell scored two unassisted goals to help the Wolverines win a nonconference match at West Allis.
Schappell, a senior midfielder, has scored seven goals this season after finding the net in the 20th and 55th minutes. Also scoring were Cassie Shaw in the 31st and Hailey Huckstorf in the 68th.
Goalkeeper Skyler Kruse made five saves to post her third shutout for the Wolverines (5-3).
DEFOREST 0, BURLINGTON 0: Goalkeeper Cora Anderson made 13 saves and the Demons settled for a draw in a nonconference match at Burlington – their third straight scoreless tie.
Burlington (2-2-3) was limited to three shots against DeForest.
The Demons tied Elkhorn 0-0 on April 16 and Westosha Central 0-0 on April 18.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 1, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Lexi Thomas made 14 saves in the Crusaders' nonconference loss to Palmyra-Eagle at Pershing Park.
Lutheran (2-3) had 14 shots on goal to 15 for Palmya-Eagle.
"We created a lot of opportunities to score, but we couldn't finish," Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. "But I was very happy with the effort."
