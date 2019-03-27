There was a good chance that someone from Racine was going to be voted the top girls’ basketball player in the Metro Classic Conference.
Shoreland Lutheran’s Chelby Koker turned out to be that player.
The senior guard, who was second in the state in scoring with an average of 32.4 points per game, was named the All-MCC Player of the Year and headed the first team. Koker, who lives in Racine, finished her career as the fifth-leading girls’ scorer in state history with 2,444 points.
Not far behind her was Racine Lutheran junior guard Caroline Strande, who was fourth in the state in scoring (29.4 points per game) and is on track to finish among the top 10 all-time girls scoring leaders during her senior season.
Koker and Strande were joined on the first team by two Racine County players, Prairie senior guard Brooke Foster and Racine Lutheran sophomore forward Morgann Gardner. Bonnie Jensen and Emma Kallas of Greendale Martin Luther rounded out the first team.
County players earning second-team honors were senior guard Emma Klein of Catholic Central and senior center Jolie Larson of Prairie.
BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Catherine’s had three selections to the All-MCC team and Racine Lutheran and Prairie each had one.
Senior forward-center Quinn Cafferty and sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter earned first-team honors and senior guard-forward Azarien Stephens earned second-team honors for the Angels.
Lutheran guard Brady Wilks and Prairie wing Antuan Nesbitt, both sophomores, joined Stephens on the second-team.
Trequan Carrington of MCC and state Division 3 champion Greendale Martin Luther was voted the Player of the Year. His teammates, Ace Evans and Xzavier Jones, and Alex Antetokounmpo of Whitefish Bay Dominican, rounded out the first team.
