Taking a surprise detour early in Friday night’s nonconference game, the Waterford High School football team paved the way for its typically powerful ground attack.
Sure, the box score from the Wolverines’ 34-17 victory over Indian Trail shows 383 yards rushing, but it didn’t start out that way.
“We had some passes that loosened up their defense unexpectedly,” coach Adam Bakken said after the game at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha.
Running back Tanner Keller scored four touchdowns for Waterford (1-1), opening the game’s scoring on a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Schauer on a wheel route. Keller added three rushing scores, finishing with 211 yards on 16 carries.
Fellow junior Dominic Miller added 148 yards on 10 rushes. Wolverines linebacker Jacob Maydak had two sacks.
Still, the Hawks (0-2) lingered into the fourth quarter. Waterford’s Joe Covelli blocked a field goal attempt that would have pulled Indian Trail to within 27-20, and Keller sealed the win with his final touchdown run from 42 yards.
LINCOLN-WAY WEST 41, CASE 0: Heading south of the state line proved to be an unpleasant road trip for the Eagles in a nonconference matchup at New Lenox, Illinois.
Facing a stiff headwind at the start, Case (1-1) surrendered 20 points in the first quarter and all 41 before halftime. Coach Bryan Shredl said the Eagles committed penalties at critical times, extending opponent’s drives and “just giving them more downs to play with.”
Coming on in relief of injured quarterback Ben Brawner, Case junior Colton Coca completed 3 of 8 passes for 29 yards and an interception. He also led the Eagles with 27 yards rushing on eight carries.
Lincoln-Way, which some preseason prognostications ranked among Illinois’ top 10 teams, totaled 258 yards of offense. Four of quarterback Greyson Grimm’s five completions went for touchdowns.
Girls volleyball
UW-WHITEWATER INVITATIONAL: Union Grove swept through four games of pool play on the first day of the UW-Whitewater Invitational, beating Tomahawk (25-10, 25-14), Clinton (25-13, 25-6), Randolph (25-20, 28-26) and Merrill (25-21, 25-9).
For the Broncos (7-0), Karlee Lois had 72 assists, 21 digs and 13 kills, Kelsey Henderson had 36 digs and Olivia Dir had 23 kills and nine aces.
Union Grove continues play Saturday in the championship bracket.
THOMAS MORE JOUST: Burlington kept up its strong start to the season with a 3-0 day on the first day of the Thomas More Joust at Mequon Homestead, defeating Waukesha West (25-17, 25-23), West Bend East (25-21, 25-23) and Kettle Moraine Lutheran (25-22, 19-25, 15-8) to improve to 7-0.
For the Demons, Emily Alan had 17 kills, Kaley Blake had 54 assists, Sam Naber had 34 digs and four aces, and Grace Peyron had 10 blocks.
Waterford went 1-2, defeating Kimberly 25-22, 25-22, losing to Sussex Hamilton 25-20, 26-24 and to Oconomowoc 25-11, 25-9.
Mariah Grunze had 31 kills, Delaney Thomas had 30 digs and Aspyn Krygiel had 44 assists for the Wolverines.
The tournament continues Saturday.
OOSTBURG TOURNAMENT: After dropping the first two games, Racine Lutheran came back to win their final three to place second in the Oostburg Tournament.
The Crusaders lost to University School 25-18, 25-16 and to Oostburg 20-25, 29-27, 15-10 before beating Manitowoc Lutheran 22-25, 25-19, 15-12, Mayville 25-11, 25-14 and Cedar Grove-Belgium 25-21, 25-14.
For the Crusaders (13-8), leaders were Jackie Kellner with 54 kills, Morgann Gardner with six blocks, Alexis Peterson with 101 assists, Madison Mohar with eight aces and Kenzie Scanlon and Kendra Joubert with 40 digs each.
Girls tennis
WATERFORD: Thursday, the Wolverines lost to Wilmot 5-2 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford. Emilie Allen and Olivia Cammers (No. 1 doubles) and Randi Burdette and Kayla Heinze (No. 3 doubles) won their matches.
Wednesday, Waterford went 1-2 in a quadrangular at Delavan-Darien, beating the host Comets 7-0. Allen and Cammers went 2-1, beating Whitewater and Delavan-Darien and losing to Elkhorn in three sets. Whitney Beaston (No. 2 singles) also went 2-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wow Case!!! Do you think you’ve come to where you can take on this type of team??? UW-Oshkosh next???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.