High schools: Kasuboski powers Union Grove girls volleyball team

Behind the strength of a team-high 16 digs from Bella Kasuboski, the Union Grove girls’ volleyball team defeated Lake Geneva Badger 25-23, 25-15, 17-25, 25-14 in a Southern Lakes Conference match on Tuesday at Union Grove.
The Broncos were able to get out to a fast start in the first two games, but were unable to complete the sweep in the third. In the fourth game, Union Grove (5-2, 5-2 SLC) started off with a 10-1 run, which proved to be more than enough to fend off Lake Geneva Badger (1-3, 1-3).
“Bella Kasuboski did a good job of digging to our setter,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “We responded to adversity losing the third set by starting with a 10-1 run in the fourth.”
Marissa Polzin led the Broncos with 25 assists to go along with 11 digs. Sydney Ludvigsen also had 11 digs with two aces and a team-high 12 kills. Lainy Pettit had six blocks and four aces to lead the team while also contributing six kills. Faith Smith had seven kills, two aces and two blocks.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: Morgann Gardner dominated, but the Crusaders lost this Metro Classic Conference match 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 at Somers.
Gardner, a 6-foot-2 senior, had 17 kills, 10 blocks and three serve aces. Alexis Peterson had 26 assists. And leaders for digs were Riley LaBoda with 17, Lili Kading with 16 and Peterson with 12.
"We put up a good fight tonight," Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "We made some adjustments after the first game and stayed with Shoreland. We could not come up with some timely hits to finish the games.
"Morgann had a big night again and Riley LaBoda and Lili Kading played strong on defense."
Boys volleyball
ST. CATHERINE'S/RACINE LUTHERAN 3, UNION GROVE 2: Dazerien Hicks had five kills, six blocks and 23 digs to lead the Angels to a 27-25, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Union Grove.
"I am incredibly proud of our defensive efforts tonight and overall effort as a team," St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran coach Kara Avery said. "We had four players in the double-digits for digs. We went with a new lineup, and it really paid off."
Other leaders for St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran were Daniel Szwed with 15 digs, Tristan Ropiak with five blocks and Grant May with 16 assists and 11 digs.
Boys soccer
WATERFORD 1, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: Owen Mehring scored in the 63rd minute and the Wolverines settled for a tie in this Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.
Westosha scored on a header off a corner kick in the 40th minute. Mehring later responded with a 12-yard goal off a through ball from Sam Torhorst to tie the score.
Bryce Beckley had 10 saves and, "continues to keep us in every game," Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. Will French and Owen Thomson, both center backs, led a strong defense.
"It was hard fought," Cresswell said. "We started three JV players and they all got quality minutes. We were shot-handed because of illness and injuries."
ELKHORN 5, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons couldn’t find their offense against the Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
Despite the lack of offense, Nathan Fremgen had a good game at goalkeeper to keep Burlington (0-5, 0-5 SLC) in the game, Burlington coach Jake Caccioti said. The Demons went into halftime down 3-0, but couldn’t break through as Elkhorn (4-0, 4-0) pulled away in the second half with two more late goals.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t take advantage of our opportunities — we gave up a lot of corners,” Caccioti said.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP 116, ELKHORN 54: The Demons won all of their events over the Elks in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Elkhorn.
Hania Dahms, Morgan Dietzel and Megan Schultz each won a pair of events. Dahms won the 100-yard freestyle and 50 freestyle with times of 1:06:07 and 29:53, respectively. Dietzel placed first in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley in 1:11:67 and 2:42:24, respectively. In the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Megan Shultz won in 2:16:33 and 1:16:71, respectively.
Dietzel, Natalie Vitek, Averi Larsen and Emilia Dahms won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:29:29. In the 200 medley relay, Katie Goetzke, Shultz, Larsen and Andrea Smith won in 2:15:54
Boys tennis
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 6, PRAIRIE 1: Nareh Vartanian had the lone victory for Prairie in the Hawks' Metro Classic Conference loss at Prairie.
Playing at at No. 3 singles, Vartanian defeated Divya Pandey 6-4, 6-1.
“Nareh Vartanian continues to be a relentless competitor to opponents,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “She has been playing well and has the ability to stay positive, play smart ad has that never gives up attitude which is a lot of fun to watch.”
At No. 4 singles, Madeline Nelson lost to Neomi Spellman in a super-tiebreaker 4-6, 6-1, 10-6. Mollly Cookman also took her opponent to three sets at Singles one, losing to Maahum Jan 6-4, 6-7 (8), 12-10.
Cross country
PARK 24, ST. CATHERINE'S 35: Jordan Phillips and Carter Sura gave Park a one-two finish in the Panthers' nonconference victory over St. Catherine's at Lockwood Park.
Sura covered the 5,000-meter course in 14:14 and Sura finished in 14:17. Eric Rannow finished fourth for Park.
St. Catherine's top finisher was Angel Aranda, who was third in 16:05. Jameson Chernouski was fifth (16:40) and Calaway Alderson was sixth (16:55).
St. Catherine's Jazmin Muro was the only entrant among girls. She finished in 22:11/
