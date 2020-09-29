High schools: Kasuboski powers Union Grove girls volleyball team

Bryce Beckley had 10 saves and, "continues to keep us in every game," Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. Will French and Owen Thomson, both center backs, led a strong defense.

"It was hard fought," Cresswell said. "We started three JV players and they all got quality minutes. We were shot-handed because of illness and injuries."

ELKHORN 5, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons couldn’t find their offense against the Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

Despite the lack of offense, Nathan Fremgen had a good game at goalkeeper to keep Burlington (0-5, 0-5 SLC) in the game, Burlington coach Jake Caccioti said. The Demons went into halftime down 3-0, but couldn’t break through as Elkhorn (4-0, 4-0) pulled away in the second half with two more late goals.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t take advantage of our opportunities — we gave up a lot of corners,” Caccioti said.

Girls swimming

BURLINGTON CO-OP 116, ELKHORN 54: The Demons won all of their events over the Elks in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Elkhorn.