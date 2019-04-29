Try 3 months for $3
Sanchez, Lydia, Racine Lutheran.jpg

Bella Jaramillo is living up to the hype of being a freshman sensation.

On Tuesday, Jaramillo scored five goals for the second time this season and helped the Racine Lutheran High School girls soccer team beat Dominican 6-1 in a Metro Classic Conference match at Pershing Park.

Jaramillo scored three first-half goals, Lydia Sanchez scored one in the 38th minute and the Crusaders (4-3, 1-1 MCC) went into halftime with a 4-1 lead. In the second half, Jaramillo scored in the 51st and 60th minutes. Crusaders’ goalkeeper Lexi Thomas made four saves.

Boys golf

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE MINI-MEETS: Prairie’s Jake Reynolds was on top of his game at Oakwood Park Golf Course as the Hawks won both mini-meets.

Reynolds shot a meet-best 2-over-par 38 on the back nine and Prairie finished with a 179, four strokes ahead of Racine Lutheran.

Brady Wilks shot a team-best 8-over 44 for the Crusaders.

Grant Wininger shot a 40 for St. Catherine’s (fifth at 206), and Luke Sassano shot a 50 for Catholic Central (seventh at 208).

On the front nine, Reynolds shot a 7-over 43 to finish fifth overall and the Hawks (181) won by four strokes over Saint Thomas More.

Scooter Molbeck shot a team-best 43 for the Crusaders (third place, 186), Wininger was second overall at 39 for the Angels (sixth place, 202), and Sassano shot a 46 for the Hilltoppers (seventh place, 206).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments