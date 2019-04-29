Bella Jaramillo is living up to the hype of being a freshman sensation.
On Tuesday, Jaramillo scored five goals for the second time this season and helped the Racine Lutheran High School girls soccer team beat Dominican 6-1 in a Metro Classic Conference match at Pershing Park.
Jaramillo scored three first-half goals, Lydia Sanchez scored one in the 38th minute and the Crusaders (4-3, 1-1 MCC) went into halftime with a 4-1 lead. In the second half, Jaramillo scored in the 51st and 60th minutes. Crusaders’ goalkeeper Lexi Thomas made four saves.
Boys golf
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE MINI-MEETS: Prairie’s Jake Reynolds was on top of his game at Oakwood Park Golf Course as the Hawks won both mini-meets.
Reynolds shot a meet-best 2-over-par 38 on the back nine and Prairie finished with a 179, four strokes ahead of Racine Lutheran.
Brady Wilks shot a team-best 8-over 44 for the Crusaders.
Grant Wininger shot a 40 for St. Catherine’s (fifth at 206), and Luke Sassano shot a 50 for Catholic Central (seventh at 208).
On the front nine, Reynolds shot a 7-over 43 to finish fifth overall and the Hawks (181) won by four strokes over Saint Thomas More.
Scooter Molbeck shot a team-best 43 for the Crusaders (third place, 186), Wininger was second overall at 39 for the Angels (sixth place, 202), and Sassano shot a 46 for the Hilltoppers (seventh place, 206).
