The Burlington High School girls tennis team was competitive in the season-opening Hartford Tournament Saturday, but was edged by Greendale, Hartford and Kenosha Indian Trail. The Demons lost all three matches 4-3.

Both No. 1 singles player May Jagodzinski and No. 1 doubles Katie Zott won two matches.

Jagodzinski defeated Hartford’s Emily Rohloff 6-0, 6-2 and teamed up with Zott at No. 1 doubles to defeat Indian Trail’s Hailey Quick and Emma Smith 6-1, 6-1.

Zott and Alexandria Nabor defeated Greendale’s Anna Hawley and Abbey Wood 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.

“We fought hard and, although the results don’t show it, we’ve definitely taken some steps forward to start off this season,” Burlington coach Rose Dolatowski said.

