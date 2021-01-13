High schools: Hunter, Prairie keep focus in victory over Martin Luther

Two other players didn’t score much, but were just as valuable to the victory. Jameer Barker had had just two points, but contributed five assists, four rebounds and three steals, and Victavian Thomas had eight points, two assists and two steals.

“Jameer Barker had a nice game,” Bennett said. “But he was really good and was terrific on defense against Bolton. He passed really well against their zone. Vic Thomas came off the bench and made some good passes.

“We’re more than just our three really good players — it’s nice when the other guys get some attention.”

Tyrese Hunter added a team-high nine rebounds, five assists and four steals, and McGee had six rebounds, three assists and three steals for St. Catherine’s, which has won 39 straight games and is in the middle of a stretch of three games in four days.

Girls basketball

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 42, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 39: The Lady Toppers were cold at the free-throw line Thursday, costing them a three-point halftime lead, and eventually the victory, in a nonconference game at Catholic Central in Burlington.