High schools: Hunter, Prairie keep focus in victory over Martin Luther

The Prairie School boys basketball team was not taking Greendale Martin Luther for granted Thursday, despite a 5-5 record.
That was the key for the Hawks.
They had their hands full with the Spartans, but a 25-point performance by Asanjai Hunter, balanced scoring and a solid night at the free-throw line helped Prairie put out a 77-71 Metro Classic Conference victory at Greendale.
It gave the Hawks (9-1, 6-1 MCC), ranked second in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, a season sweep over Martin Luther (6-5, 3-4). Prairie won 70-56 on Dec. 23 at Prairie.
Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff knows what kind of talent the Spartans have. In addition to senior guard Tre Burris, they also feature Nacir Beaman, the No. 2-ranked freshman in Wisconsin, and Demerius Shakur, the No. 5 sophomore.
“Martin Luther is super-talented,” Atanasoff said. “You can’t let their record fool you — all of their losses are to ranked teams. They played hard and to our kids’ credit, we matched their intensity.”
“We were expecting a battle and Martin Luther was impressive tonight.”
Hunter was also impressive. He’s one of six players in the starting rotation for Prairie and didn’t start this game, but came off the bench to shoot 4 of 6 from 3-point range and make 7 of 9 free throws, including 6 of 6 at the line in the final 1:30.
“He was unbelievable,” Atanasoff said.
Ashe Oglesby, who scored 27 points in the teams’ last meeting, was another key factor. He finished with 12 points and went 5 of 6 at the line in the second half.
Three other Hawks — Antuan Nesbitt, Kody Krekling and Jacob Fallico — scored 11 points each.
“Krekling and Fallico made some huge 3s (in the second half),” Atanasoff said. “This was certainly our guttiest win and it’s nice to have those.”
Burris led the Spartans with 21 points and Beaman had 19.
ST. CATHERINE’S 77, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 31: The Angels are known for their prolific offense, but their defense was just as impressive Thursday in their Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.
St. Catherine’s (14-0, 8-0 MCC), unanimously ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, held the Pacers’ two leading scorers, Sawyer Smith (20.2 points per game) and Quentin Bolton (16.1) to a combined 20 points (Smith had 12). The Angels led 39-12 at halftime.
“Defensively, we were moving pretty well,” Angels’ coach Nick Bennett said. “We made them earn their looks.”
Meanwhile, that offense was still fully on display, with Kamari McGee scoring 25 points, Tyrese Hunter scoring 23 and Calvin Hunter adding 12.
Two other players didn’t score much, but were just as valuable to the victory. Jameer Barker had had just two points, but contributed five assists, four rebounds and three steals, and Victavian Thomas had eight points, two assists and two steals.
“Jameer Barker had a nice game,” Bennett said. “But he was really good and was terrific on defense against Bolton. He passed really well against their zone. Vic Thomas came off the bench and made some good passes.
“We’re more than just our three really good players — it’s nice when the other guys get some attention.”
Tyrese Hunter added a team-high nine rebounds, five assists and four steals, and McGee had six rebounds, three assists and three steals for St. Catherine’s, which has won 39 straight games and is in the middle of a stretch of three games in four days.
Girls basketball
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 42, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 39: The Lady Toppers were cold at the free-throw line Thursday, costing them a three-point halftime lead, and eventually the victory, in a nonconference game at Catholic Central in Burlington.
Catholic Central (3-9), which led 21-18 at the half and led by as many as 15 points in the game, went just 4 of 15 from the line in the second half (6 of 19 in the game). The Lady Toppers are shooting just over 50 percent from the line this season.
“It’s been killing us,” Catholic Central coach David Beebe said of his team’s free-throw woes.
Still, the Wildcats (6-1) didn’t take the lead until there were three minutes left in regulation, and the Lady Toppers still had a chance to at least send the game to overtime.
Beebe said Maddy Von Rabenau, who finished with 11 points, had a “decent look” at a 3-point shot in the final seconds, but the ball hit off the back of the rim.
“If we had hit our free throws, it would not have come to that,” Beebe said.
Julia Klein also had 11 points along with 15 rebounds, and Kayla Loos had 10 points and eight rebounds.
ELKHORN 65, ST. CATHERINE’S 48: Heavenly Griffin had a monster game for the Angels, but the Elks had three players in double figures and won a nonconference game Thursday at Elkhorn.
Griffin finished with 24 points, 12 in each half, but only two other players had eight or more points. Kennedee Clark had 10 points and Jaidah Blunt had eight for St. Catherine’s (2-11), which trailed 36-23 at halftime.
Dillyn Ivey matched Griffin by scoring 24 points for Elkhorn (2-8), and two others scored in double figures.
Wrestling
BURLINGTON: The Demons cemented their share of the Southern Lakes Conference season title Thursday by easily beating Elkhorn and Westosha Central to finish 6-1 in dual meets.
Delavan-Darien is also 6-1 and Waterford will be 6-1 if it beats Westosha on Jan. 21. There is no conference tournament this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The WIAA state tournament series begins Jan. 30 with a modified regional schedule.
Burlington beat the Elks 61-12 and the Falcons 72-12. The result against Elkhorn was the most one-sided against the traditionally strong Elks in many years, Demons coach Jade Gribble said.
Burlington every contested match against Westosha and lost just one against Elkhorn. Gribble highlighted the effort of sophomore Nolan Myszkewicz, who won both of his matches at 132 pounds. He won a 5-3 decision over Elkhorn’s Thomas Stack and pinned Evan Beth of Westosha.
“Nolan had a great night, Gribble said. “He went against a senior (Slack) and wrestled well to beat him.
Seven Demons wrestlers — Grant Koenen (126 pounds), Owen Shenkenberg (138), Austin Skrundz (145), Austin Reesman (152/160), Andrew Karnes (170), Zach Wallace (195) and Zeke Tiedt (220/285) — won both of their matches by pin.
In the one contested loss, Burlington’s Brody Toledo had his Elks opponent, Joey Showalter, on his back, Gribble said, but Showalter eventually won on a pin in 3:15.
Gribble gave credit to his seniors for their leadership this season.
“The seniors carried us all year and did a great job,” Gribble said.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 45, UNION GROVE 30: The Broncos started well and the Willis brothers each had a quick pin, but the Comets were too strong and earned their share of the Southern Lakes Conference title.
Noah Morris, a first-year wrestler, opened the meet at 220 pounds with a 17-second pin against Eduardo Reyes and Casey Shevokas (285) won a 5-2 decision over Logan Hermann, but Delavan-Darien took the lead for good by winning six of the next seven matches on pins or forfeits.
Cade Willis (138), pinned Emmanuel Valadez in 24 seconds and Cooper Willis (152) pinned Nathan Huff in 1:05.
Union Grove coach Andy Weis said the match of the night was at 160 pounds, where the Comets’ Owen Chelminiak beat the Broncos’ Travis Moore on a 4-3 decision. Chelminiak is ranked fifth at 170 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
“Travis wrestled a heck of a match,” Weis said.