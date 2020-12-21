High schools: Hunter becomes St. Catherine's all-time leading scorer

There's a new scoring champion for one of the most storied high school boys basketball programs in the state.
Senior guard Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points Thursday night in St. Catherine's 68-32 nonconference victory over Elkhorn at Elkhorn. With 1,345 career points, Hunter surpassed 1998 graduate Dominic DaPra (1,340) as the school's all-time leader.
Hunter needed 22 points going into Monday's game to surpass DaPra. He reached that with a steal and a layup with about eight minutes to play.
"It could have been a dunk, but it was a layup," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett joked.
What matters most to Bennett is Hunter set the record without being selfish.
"Not only is he the school's all-time leading scorer, he's a genuinely unselfish kid," Bennett said. "He's not a kid who's out here shooting 25 shots a game to get that. He's a kid who does it naturally and in the flow of our offense. He's a kid who works hard defensively.
"I really think he's done it the right way. He's not one of these kids who just says, 'I've got to get mine and then I'll see who else I can get involved.' He's a kid who says, 'I'll do whatever it takes to make our team better.' "
The Iowa State recruit also had seven rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Angels (8-0), who have won 33 straight games. Also leading St. Catherine's were Kamari McGee (16 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals) and Jameer Barker (13 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals). Domonic Pitts had 11 of the Angels' 39 rebounds.
St. Catherine's is ranked No. 1 in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
BURLINGTON 67, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 40: The Demons led 35-16 at halftime and had eight players score at least five points in their Southern Lakes Conference victory at Burlington.
The big lead allowed Burlington (4-1 overall and SLC) to play everyone on the bench and everyone got in on the action.
Ethan Safar continues to play well in his first season back after a major knee injury, leading the Demons with 15 points. JR Lukenbill added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Danny Kniep had three 3-point baskets and 11 points.
Burlington’s leading scorer, Joey Berezowitz, was one of five players to score five points. Kale Dietz and Dane Kornely also had five points each and those three players combined for 18 rebounds.
Cody McCarron led Badger (0-7, 0-7) with 10 points.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 66, RACINE LUTHERAN 48: The Crusaders had just six players in uniform for various reasons Monday, but held their own against the unbeaten state-ranked Lightning in a nonconference game at Hartland.
Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen was forced to switch from his typical man-to-man defense to a zone to keep his players as fresh as possible and it worked better than he expected.
“I thought our zone did a pretty decent job for not practicing it much during the season, Christensen said. “We did the best we could. I felt like they played pretty well and they tried to do the right thing.”
The Crusaders (4-3) played the last 10 minutes without senior guard Brady Wilks, their No. 3 scorer, because of an injured hand, Christensen said.
Woodward finished with 17 points and three assists, and Wilks had 11 points, three assists and three steals before departing. Scooter Molbek had a team-high five rebounds and three assists.
Luke Haertle led Lake Country Lutheran (7-0), ranked No. 3 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association state poll, with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Gavin Theis added 15.
ST. FRANCIS 73, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 62: The Hilltoppers led by one point at halftime, but lost their defensive edge in the second half in a nonconference loss to the Mariners Monday at St. Francis.
Catholic Central (0-7) led 31-30 at halftime, but had trouble in the second accounting for Jeremiah Burke, a 6-foot-6 senior center. Burke scored 25 points, many coming on his 13 offensive rebounds, and he finished with 29 rebounds.
“We just didn’t defend well in the second half,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said. “We defended their guards pretty well, but (Burke) hurt us.”
Overall, Smith was pleased with his team’s performance. Neal McCourt finished with a career-high 26 points, including 14 of 17 free-throw shooting, four rebounds and three steals.
“As a team, we’re doing a better job getting shots and making them,” Smith said.
Smith was also pleased with the play of sophomore Michael Dietzel and junior Calahan Miles. Dietzel finished with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds, and Miles, who played almost the entire second half with four fouls, had 10 points.
Three other players scored in double figures for St. Francis (2-4).
Girls
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 62, UNION GROVE 45: The Broncos had their first true test of the season Monday against the Lions, and suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference game at New Berlin between state-ranked teams.
Union Grove (7-1), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association state poll, played well defensively, holding Eisenhower (8-2), ranked fifth, to 23 points in the first half. Unfortunately, the Broncos scored just 10 points.
“Eisenhower plays state-ranked teams like us all the time and we don’t,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “I thought at the beginning of the game, they looked at us as just another game, but for us it’s a great learning experience.
“This was a good step in the right direction.”
Sophomore guard Elizabeth Spang played well for the Broncos, scoring eight of their 10 first-half points, six of them on a pair of 3-point baskets. She finished with 13 points on 4 of 8 shooting from the field. Senior Angela Slattery had 10 points, eight in the second half, and a team-high six rebounds.
“Elizabeth Spang did a heck of a job,” Domagalski said. “She looked very comfortable out there.”
Free throws were a big difference too, with the Lions going 18 of 22 at the line to just 3 of 8 for Union Grove.
Kylie Lemberger led Eisenhower with 25 points and Brynn Fuerstenberg added 13.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 45, CUDAHY 36: The Lady Toppers were out of sync early in their first-round game at the West Allis Central Tournament, but shook it off and earned their first victory of the season.
Catholic Central coach David Beebe said there was a miscommunication about the start time of the game and the team nearly arrived late. As a result, he said the Lady Toppers (1-4) were a bit rushed and their play reflected that.
“We started off sloppy and we had a lot of turnovers in the first half,” Beebe said. “But once we settled down, we played better. We cut down on our turnovers and we were able to focus offensively.
“Everything we’ve been working on in practice is coming through and everyone is starting to recognize that.”
The defense played very well in the second half, Beebe said, and the Lady Toppers held the Packers’ (0-4) leading scorer, Sarah Hansen, scoreless in the second half.
Maddie Van Rabenau led Catholic Central with 15 points and also grabbed eight rebounds, and Julia Klein and Kayla Loos each had nine points and nine rebounds. Freshman Jayden Garratt added a season-high seven points.
The Lady Toppers will play West Allis Central in the title game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Bulldogs beat St. Francis 63-19 Monday.