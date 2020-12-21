High schools: Hunter becomes St. Catherine's all-time leading scorer

There's a new scoring champion for one of the most storied high school boys basketball programs in the state.

Senior guard Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points Thursday night in St. Catherine's 68-32 nonconference victory over Elkhorn at Elkhorn. With 1,345 career points, Hunter surpassed 1998 graduate Dominic DaPra (1,340) as the school's all-time leader.

Hunter needed 22 points going into Monday's game to surpass DaPra. He reached that with a steal and a layup with about eight minutes to play.

"It could have been a dunk, but it was a layup," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett joked.

What matters most to Bennett is Hunter set the record without being selfish.

"Not only is he the school's all-time leading scorer, he's a genuinely unselfish kid," Bennett said. "He's not a kid who's out here shooting 25 shots a game to get that. He's a kid who does it naturally and in the flow of our offense. He's a kid who works hard defensively.

"I really think he's done it the right way. He's not one of these kids who just says, 'I've got to get mine and then I'll see who else I can get involved.' He's a kid who says, 'I'll do whatever it takes to make our team better.' "