The Horlick High School girls soccer team had two players named to the All-Southeast Conference first team, while Park and Case each had two players on the second team.

Sophomore forward Anabella Valdivia of Horlick, who was second in the SEC in scoring with 11 goals and ranked in the top eight statewide in total points (sixth, 106), goals (eighth, 40) and assists (fifth, 26), was selected to the first team. Her teammate, junior midfielder Kyra Lou, also earned first-team honors.

Rebels coach Becky Hallebach was named the SEC Co-Coach of the Year along with Todd Hardy of Kenosha Tremper.

Senior forward Grace Betker and junior midfielder Izzy Wentorf, both of Park, were named to the second team, and Case was represented on the second team by senior midfielder Santina Garcia and junior at-large player Mia Pascucci.

Receiving honorable mention were Sophia Hanson, Zariah Kern and Arev Buchaklian of Horlick, Shelby Jennings, Kiley Skenandore and Jenna Quirk of Park and Elise Kaesermann, Victoria Obernbeger and Jamie Herder of Case.

Kenosha Bradford senior forward Haley Christianson, who led the SEC with 16 goals and scored 30 overall, was voted the SEC Player of the Year.

ALL-SEC SOFTBALL: Turner Hetland of Case was the only Racine County player to be selected to the All-Southeast Conference first team.

The Eagles were also the recipient of the Team Sportsmanship Award.

Horlick sophomore Madi Kaprelian was named to the second team and her teammate, senior Adriane Itzenhuiser, earned honorable mention.

Others earning honorable mention were sophomore Anastasia Valadez and senior Kendal Walek of Case.

Kenosha Bradford’s John Ruffalo was named the SEC Coach of the Year and Pitcher of the Year was Bradford sophomore Brooklynn Danielson. The SEC Player of the Year was Oak Creek freshman Kennedy Christopher.