High schools: Horlick's Martinez-Ponce blanks Park

Adan Martinez-Ponce was still playing soccer for Horlick High School when the baseball season started, helping the Rebels reach the WIAA Alternate Fall season Division 1 state tournament.
After posting seven shutouts for the soccer team, he added one for the baseball team Wednesday.
The junior pitched a two-hitter, and got some early run support, as the Rebels beat Park 5-0 in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
It was their second consecutive victory over the Panthers in as many days.
Horlick (2-9 overall and SEC) began Wednesday’s game with two runs in the top of the first inning, then scored two more runs in the top of the second. The Rebels added another run in the top of the sixth.
Horlick coach Tyler Funk said the early lead was key for Martinez-Ponce’s confidence on the mound.
“We did a really good job of situational hitting early today, which allowed us to get an early lead for Adan,” Funk said. “He’s missed some time with soccer, so the early lead was nice for him to relax to come out and throw strikes.”
Martinez-Ponce finished with four strikeouts, didn’t walk a batter and needed just 89 pitches.
TJ Williams went 2 for 4, had one RBI and scored a run to lead Horlick hitters. Tanner Isaacson (1 for 3), Dom Lacanne (0 for 4) and Jayden Wendt each drove in a run and Justin Stauber went 1 for 1, walked twice and scored twice.
On the mound for Park (1-10, 1-10), Noah Johnson went five innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits and struck out five. Elliot Bednar came in for relief and pitched two shutout innings.
“As a team, we came out flat, both at the plate and on the mound,” Panthers coach Tim Glidden said. “Once Noah found his rhythm, he kept guys off balance. But we just couldn’t get the bats going and didn’t get Noah any run support.
“Our guys had a hard time adjusting to Ponce. We didn’t swing the bats as well as we should have.”
WATERFORD 10, CUDAHY 4: The Wolverines broke open their game against the Packers Wednesday with a six-run fifth inning and won a nonconference game at Waterford.
Cudahy took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, then sophomore Garret Kay, the starting pitcher, hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to give Waterford (4-6) the lead at 4-2.
Junior Josh Beyer relieved Kay to begin the fifth inning, but the Packers (1-11) scored twice to tie the game at 4-4 and deny Kay the victory. Beyer escaped without further damage and ended up getting the victory.
Kay allowed just one hit, walked four and struck out seven, and senior Trevor Hancock pitched a perfect seventh.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Wolverines batted around and scored six times to make it 10-4. Junior Brock Malecki (double) and senior Gavin Roanhouse had key hits in the inning, coach Lance Bestland said.
Kay (three RBIs) and senior Andrew Chapman (two RBIs) each went 2 for 4 — Bestland said they are both batting over .500 — and all but one player in the lineup had at least one hit. Junior Callan Harmeling also had two RBIs.
Bestland said Cudahy’s pitchers didn’t throw as hard as other pitchers the Wolverines have faced this year and it took a couple innings to adjust.
“They walked some guys and had some errors and we scored runs off that,” Bestland said.
TREMPER 10, CASE 0: The Trojans used a barrage of hits and strong pitching to beat the Eagles in six innings in a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Case.
Kalieb Lyon pitched well for SEC leader Tremper (14-1, 11-0) and allowed just seven hits and struck out seven.
Jax Calverley (triple) and Alex Sinani each went 2 for 3 for Case (4-7, 4-7 SEC). Cayden Paulick allowed four runs in 3⅓ innings.
Girls soccer
PRAIRIE 5, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1: The top-ranked Hawks needed a while to get into a game flow, but once they did, they dominated the Lady Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Prairie.
Prairie (4-1, 3-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored a single goal in the first half, by Amelia Ropiak (Erin Kutsch assist) in the 25th minute.
In the second half, the Hawks picked up the pace from the start and Kutsch took matters into her own hands, scoring three goals in a span of seven minutes for a natural hat trick.
Kutsch scored in the 47th minute (Helena Bukacek Frazier assist), 49th minute (Sarah Koker) and 53rd minute (Koker) to make it 4-0.
“That was a big performance from someone who really deserves it,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said of Kutsch, one of just five players left from Prairie’s Division 4 state championship team of 2019. “In the second half, we picked up the pace. The midfield unlocked things and upped their level of play.”
Shoreland (4-3, 4-2) averted a shutout on a corner kick by Yasmine Van De Water and freshman Aishani Dhar added the final goal for the Hawks in the 78th minute off a direct kick from the top of the box.
Prairie had 20 shots on goal. Junior goalkeeper Maggie Dreifuerst had three saves and Manley said junior Kiran Shimp and sophomore Ruby Flynn played well on defense.
“We’re learning what it looks like to control a game,” Manley said.
Shoreland goalkeeper Cami Lowman made 15 saves.
PARK 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Alexis Betker scored four goals, all in the first half to lead the Panthers over the Crusaders in a nonconference match Wednesday at Pritchard Park.
Park (5-2-0) scored six of its eight goals in the first half against Lutheran (1-5-1). Aside from Betker’s four goals, Mikayla Smith and Kiley Skenadore also scored in the first half and Veronica Maldonado and Izzy Wentorf scored in the second half.
“The team came out hungry,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “They put together a really good game tonight and they played with a little bit of a chip on their shoulders.”
Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said his team struggled to play consistently, but there were still good things they could take away from the game.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, MARTIN LUTHER 1: The Lady Toppers led all the way, but the Spartans made it interesting late in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Greendale.
Sophomore Elsie Kmecak scored unassisted in the 32nd minute to give Catholic Central (4-2, 3-1 MCC) a 1-0 lead at the half. With 18 minutes left in the match, junior Julia Klein scored to extend the lead.
Three minutes later, Martin Luther (1-5, 0-4) scored on a penalty kick to get within 2-1, but the Lady Toppers’ defense stood firm to preserve the win.
Boys tennis
EAST TROY 6, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines got their only victory at No. 1 doubles in a nonconference dual meet Wednesday at East Troy.
Ian Louis and Gus Frost beat the Trojans’ Max Maternowski and Chase Stoner 6-1, 6-3. Sam Zuelke and Jake Dros, at No. 2 doubles, hung around in the first set before losing to Zach Cliffgard and Josh Erdman 7-5, 6-2.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 7, PRAIRIE 0: The Wildcats dominated and swept the Hawks in a nonconference dual meet Wednesday at Prairie.
For the Hawks, their closest match was at No. 3 singles, where Taej Desai lost 6-3, 7-5 to Joseph Gorzon.
“The Hawks came out ready to compete today and did a great job,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “They were able to remain competitive against a top-seeded opponent.”