High schools: Horlick's Martinez-Ponce blanks Park

On the mound for Park (1-10, 1-10), Noah Johnson went five innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits and struck out five. Elliot Bednar came in for relief and pitched two shutout innings.

“As a team, we came out flat, both at the plate and on the mound,” Panthers coach Tim Glidden said. “Once Noah found his rhythm, he kept guys off balance. But we just couldn’t get the bats going and didn’t get Noah any run support.

“Our guys had a hard time adjusting to Ponce. We didn’t swing the bats as well as we should have.”

WATERFORD 10, CUDAHY 4: The Wolverines broke open their game against the Packers Wednesday with a six-run fifth inning and won a nonconference game at Waterford.

Cudahy took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, then sophomore Garret Kay, the starting pitcher, hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to give Waterford (4-6) the lead at 4-2.

Junior Josh Beyer relieved Kay to begin the fifth inning, but the Packers (1-11) scored twice to tie the game at 4-4 and deny Kay the victory. Beyer escaped without further damage and ended up getting the victory.

Kay allowed just one hit, walked four and struck out seven, and senior Trevor Hancock pitched a perfect seventh.