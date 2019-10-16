The Horlick High School boys soccer team Tuesday pulled off a feat a decade and a half in the making.
The Rebels came back from a second-half deficit, with Jaden Skenadore scoring the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute, to beat Kenosha Tremper 2-1 in a Southeast Conference match at Levonian Field on the Horlick campus.
The victory gave Horlick (12-3-1, 6-1 SEC) its first SEC title since 2004, according to Journal Times records.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve won the conference,” said Horlick coach Galen Irish, whose team is on a nine-match unbeaten streak (8-0-1). “It wasn’t easy, but our defense shut down probably the best forward and midfielder in the conference and kept them off balance.”
It was the Trojans who got the first score, converting on a penalty kick after a call for a hand ball in the box by the Rebels at the 30 minute mark. The score remained 1-0 for the rest of the first half.
“We had a few chances in the first to score, but we missed our shots on goal,” Irish said. “They were really pressing high and had our offense confused.”
The momentum took a big turn early in the second half, however, as junior midfielder Collin Gayle knocked in a goal from a cross by sophomore defender Israel Duran in the 60th minute to tie the match at 1-1.
“After they controlled most of the first half, we came out in the second with a counter and that’s when the game turned in our favor,” Irish said.
Just 11 minutes later, Skenadore, a junior forward, gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead on an unassisted goal on which Skenadore beat out a few defenders in a scramble for the ball in front of the net, Irish said.
The defense shut down Tremper from getting an opportunity to score again.
“Our defense really did a fantastic job all throughout the game, especially to close it out when we took the lead,” said Irish.
CASE 5, INDIAN TRAIL 1: The Eagles rode another strong second-half performance as they won a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha.
The Eagles (13-3-3, 5-1-1 SEC), who won their ninth straight match, got on the board early as red-hot Daniel Musmeci scored to give Case a 1-0 lead that lasted into the half.
The Eagles continued their season-long, second-half surge, scoring four more goals. Case has outscored its opponents 48-10 in the second half this season.
Musmeci added two more goals to complete his third hat trick in as many matches, and Brenden Baugrud scored the other two goals.
"We made some adjustments at the half on offense and those two really took advantage of it and made the most of the opportunities," Case coach Gregg Anderle said.
Chase Werner made four saves in goal for Case.
BRADFORD 7, PARK 0: Saul Davalos had 10 saves as the Panthers (4-5-1, 1-4-1 Southeast Conference) lost an SEC match at Kenosha.
“We knew it was going to be a tough match going in, especially with some injuries leaving us shorthanded,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “Our captains did a great job under the circumstances though and never gave up.”
BURLINGTON 5, WILMOT 0: The Demons remained unbeaten in October by shutting out the Panthers Tuesday in a final-round Southern Lakes Conference tournament match at Burlington.
Several players scored their first goals of the season for Burlington (5-9-3, 2-5-2 SLC), which got out to a hot start with three first-half goals to give themselves an early advantage over Wilmot (0-13, 0-9).
Ethan Nienhaus got the first goal of the match, his first of the season, for the Demons in the fourth minute. Zach Cowan scored unassisted in the 14th minute and two minutes later, Kolton Krueger scored for a 3-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, Brady Marchese and Casey Sommers each scored their first goals of the season for Burlington, Sommers in the 70th minute and Marchese on a penalty kick four minutes later.
UNION GROVE 1, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 1: UW-Milwaukee recruit Logan Farrington scored two minutes into the second half to tie the Broncos’ final-round Southern Lakes Conference tournament match at 1-1 and the match at Union Grove ended in a draw.
Union Grove (7-5-6, 5-2-2 SLC) fell behind 1-0 when the Badgers (6-9-3, 3-4-2) scored in the 28th minute.
WATERFORD 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: The Wolverines picked up a big victory in a final-round Southern Lakes Conference Tournament match at Waterford.
Waterford (7-9-2, 4-3-2 SLC) got on the board in the 13th minute off the foot of Sam Torhorst, assisted by Rafael Wodevotzky, to give them an early lead.
The Falcons tied the game a short time later, but the Wolverines took over after that.
Waterford then scored two goals in less than a minute, by Wodevotzky and by Owen Schneider, assisted by Wodevotzky, around the 17th minute.
Marco Munoz finished off the scoring with a goal late in the second half (Schneider assist).
"I feel we played our best team soccer tonight and the boys really stepped up and earned this win," Case assistant coach Ryan Krueger said.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: In a Metro Classic Conference matchup, the Crusaders were unable to keep pace with the Pacers Tuesday.
Racine Lutheran (0-11-1, 0-5 MCC) was able to keep things close early before the Pacers (10-5, 5-2) took over in the second half. Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said his team played its best half all season, trailing just 2-0 after 45 minutes.
Racine Lutheran goalkeeper John Hansen made 14 saves.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Demons swept the Falcons 25-10, 25-22, 25-14 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday to wrap up another title.
Burlington (32-4, 7-0 SLC), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, clinched its second straight regular-season SLC championship by rolling past the Falcons (3-23, 1-6).
Morgan Klein led the Demons with 10 kills and Laren Baldowsky had five kills and three blocks. Kaley Blake had 13 assists and Victoria Van Dan had eight, and Blake and Emily Alan each had three aces and were perfect in serving. Sam Naber (nine), Amanda Viel (seven) and Cayle Gutche (six) combined for 22 digs.
“We ran with some different lineups tonight, which slightly affected our flow out there,” Burlington coach Teri Little said. “I was happy with how we worked through it and responded and stuck together as a team.”
UNION GROVE 3, WATERFORD 0: In a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford, the Broncos beat the Wolverines 25-22, 25-21, 25-13 on Cancer Awareness Night Tuesday.
Union Grove (36-4, 6-1 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, was led by Kelsey Henderson with 18 kills, Olivia Dir with 15 kills and 14 digs, Karlee Lois with 26 assists and 21 digs and Rylee Deuel and Lainy Pettit each with four kills and no errors.
No statistics were available for Waterford (13-19, 4-3).
Through their collective efforts, the two teams raised $2,100 for the All Saints Hope Fund through T-shirt sales and raffle tickets.
Seven players, and Waterford head coach Ashley Ingish, also participated in cutting at least eight inches of hair to go towards wigs for the Children with Hair Loss Foundation.
HORLICK 3, KENOSHA TREMPER 2: The Rebels came back from two sets down on Senior Night at Horlick to beat the Trojans 20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-11 Tuesday in a Southeast Conference match.
The Rebels (6-12, 2-5 SEC) started off slow in the first two sets, which allowed the Trojans (7-11, 1-6) to jump out to an early lead.
Gina Svatek swung momentum back into Horlick’s favor with a “sensational” display in the third set, Horlick coach Melissa Firtko said. Svatek served eight consecutive points to cut Tremper’s lead to one. The Rebels and Trojans went back and forth the rest of the way, Firtko said, before Horlick prevailed.
Haley Wilkinson had 11 kills and Jasmine Nelson had eight for the Rebels, and Katelyn Rooney had 22 digs.
CASE 3, INDIAN TRAIL 1: Lauren Willing and Natalie Harris came up clutch for the Eagles in a 25-23, 13-25, 25-19, 25-19 Southeast Conference victory at Case.
“Lauren did a great job as our floor captain and Natalie’s defense was amazing,” Case coach Willie Maryland III said. “(Harris) only had seven kills, but each and every one of those kills came right at the moment we needed them.”
Willing had 23 assists, Neenah Stinson had 13 kills and Harris (20) and Erica Heffel (16) combined for 36 digs for the Eagles (12-12, 5-2 SEC).
BRADFORD 3, PARK 0: The Panthers were competitive, coach Samantha Robinson said, but the Red Devils won a Southeast Conference match 25-14, 25-8, 25-9 Tuesday at Kenosha.
Ysela Cruz led Park (1-21, 0-7 SEC) with 11 digs and Adriana Bumpas had four kills.
“We didn’t make it easy,” Robinson said of Bradford (15-11, 4-3). “We made them earn every point.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, DOMINICAN 2: After falling behind 2-1, the Lady Toppers bounced back to win sets four and five to win a Metro Classic Conference match 25-17, 23-25, 24-26, 25-14, 15-13 at Whitefish Bay.
Sammie Seib had 21 kills, Grace Antlfinger had 37 digs, Ella Shaw had 45 assists and Lainey Dirksmeyer had four aces and three blocks for Catholic Central (25-10, 6-2 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
Dominican (15-9, 5-3) received honorable mention in Division 3 in the WVCA poll.
ST. CATHERINE’S 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 2: In the back-and-forth battle between two Metro Classic Conference intracity rivals, the Angels came out on top 25-22, 25-11, 21-25, 24-26, 15-12 on Senior Night at Lutheran.
“It was a total team effort,” St. Catherine’s coach Katie Olson said.
Sophie Wentorf had 20 kills and 30 digs, Myla Haubrich added nine kills and Leah Topp had 46 assists and 15 digs for the Angels (7-28, 4-4 MCC).
Mya Lequia had 21 kills and six blocks, Alexis Peterson had 38 assists and Lindsey Thoennes had 18 digs to lead four players in double-digit digs for the Crusaders (15-17, 2-6).
Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said Morgann Gardner (14 kills) was a key in sending the match to a fifth set.
“This was a battle and we came back in games three and four, but could not bring it all together in game five,” Demuth said.
THOMAS MORE 3, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks were swept 25-10, 25-17, 25-10 in a Metro Classic Conference match at Milwaukee.
Luci Ellis had eight assists and Katie Jester had four digs for Prairie (2-19, 0-8 MCC).
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, WILMOT 1: The Demons continued their unbeaten stretch in the Southern Lakes Conference, bouncing back from a tough first set to beat the Panthers 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21 at Wilmot.
“The Panthers came out playing very well and won the first set, but we battled back and won the next three,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “We never really got things going at any point tonight, but did enough to hang around and then push for the win in sets 2, 3 and 4.”
Tyler Duesing had 18 kills, David Paul had 46 assists, Wyatt Kurth had 11 digs, Sam Lois had five aces and Michael McGinley had two blocks for Burlington (21-7-2, 7-0 SLC).
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos were swept 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
Anthony Behringer had nine kills, Luke Anderson had 12 assists, Dominic Rampulla had seven digs and each had two aces for Union Grove (7-13-3, 1-5 SLC).
Girls swimming
CASE 100, INDIAN TRAIL 86: The Eagles won eight events, taking multiple top-three finishes in six of them as they won a Southeast Conference dual meet at Park.
Case (5-1 SEC) rode the strong effort of Natalia Badillo as she finished with four first-place finishes. She won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:20.83, the 100 butterfly in 1:04.13 and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:58.27) and 400 freestyle relay (3:58.45), swimming on both relays with her sister Sofia Badillo, Sara Bollendorf and Maya Frodl.
Bollendorf and Bronte Jansen finished second and third, respectively, in the 100 butterfly.
"It was a great all around day by the girls," Case coach Frank Michalowski said. "They came out ready to go and we had a lot of great finishes as there were 17 personal best records set today."
TREMPER 119, HORLICK 60: Senior Kinzie Reischl had a first-place and three second-place finishes for the Rebels in a Southeast Conference loss at Horlick.
Reischl won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:27.10 and was second in the 200 individual medley (2:31.81), 200 medley relay with Emaleigh Neo, Isabelle Buhler and Ally Spang (2:12.22) and 200 freestyle relay with Spang, Neo and Elizabeth Stratman (1:58.97).
Buhler was second in the 200 freestyle (2:14.33), 500 freestyle (6:11.55) and in the 400 freestyle relay with Arev Buchaklian, Alice Stratman and Elizabeth Stratman (4:32.98).
