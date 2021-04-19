High schools: Horlick soccer team plays Parker to a 1-1 draw

About the only thing the Horlick High School boys soccer team didn’t get Monday was a victory.

The Rebels took a 1-0 lead in the second half, but Janesville Parker tied the match late and the teams finished in a 1-1 draw in a WIAA Alternate Fall season match at Janesville.

Everything went Horlick’s way, Rebels coach Galen Irish said, from possession to shot attempts — everything but the final score.

“We had 12 corner kicks and a majority of the possession, the ball just would not go in,” Irish said. “We hit the crossbar five times.”

Senior forward Jaden Skenadore scored unassisted for Horlick (0-0-2) in the 65th minute, and 20 minutes later, the Rebels were called for a handball in the box and Parker (0-2-1) converted on the penalty kick with five minutes left.

One of those crossbar shots came after the PK, Irish said.

Horlick’s dominance was reflected in the statistics of junior goalkeeper Adan Martinez-Ponce, who had to make just one save.