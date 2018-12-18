The Horlick High School boys swimming and diving team won just four events against Park Tuesday, but the Rebels’ depth made the difference in a Southeast Conference dual meet.
Horlick had eight second-place and eight third-place finishes, counteracting eight victories by Park for an 89-81 victory at Horlick.
The meet was close early on, then the Rebels (2-1 SEC) took a 52-51 after the seventh event of the meet and never trailed again.
“Our guys swam their hearts out,” Horlick coach Frank Michalowski said.
Winners for Horlick were Frank Christensen in diving (160.50 points), Austin Lentz in the 500-yard freestyle (6:09.84), Scott Palmer in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.67) and the 200 freestyle relay of Eric Herrmann, Bryson Doering, Ali El-Rasatmi and Connor Vertz (2:06.54).
The Panthers (0-3) were led by four-event winners Matt Creuziger, Josh Abel and Austin Boley. Creuziger won the 200 freestyle (2:10.06) and 100 backstroke (1:06.10), Abel won the 200 individual medley (2:14.66) and 100 butterfly (1:01.06), Boley won the 50 freestyle (25.64) and 100 freestyle (58.47) and all three swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:00.53) and 400 freestyle relay (3:58.66). Drake Ludvigsen joined the trio on the two relays.
“Going into the meet, we were hoping to win eight events and we were able to do so,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “We’re happy with the results.”
INDIAN TRAIL 115, CASE 68: The Eagles went 1-2 in diving, but lost a Southeast Conference dual meet at the Callahan Branch YMCA in Kenosha.
Jarek Hanna won the diving with a personal-best score of 209.03 points, while Azaan McCray was second with 207.85 points.
Also winning for Case was the 200-yard freestyle relay of Drew Esson, Jacob Stape, Ryan Hart and Joe Skantz. They won with a time of 1:37.40.
Finishing second was the 200 medley relay of Jacob Stape, AJ Wampole, Esson and Skantz. Esson also took second in the 200 freestyle (2:06.00) and 100 butterfly (59.34), while Skantz was second in the 50 freestyle (24.75).
“The boys have been working very hard,” said Case coach Nick Corveleyn. “Even though we do not win as a team, all the finishes show the hard work they put in. We are focusing on each individual and how to improve them. And that will show in our team score with time.”
PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE’S: The Hawks lost to Delavan-Darien and Whitewater in a three-team Southern Lakes Conference meet at Delavan.
“We had a good week of training that showed in the meet,” Prairie coach Yoav Meiri said. “We are making progress.”
The Hawks’ Kadin Purath, Tray Gillentine, Kai Dinges and Erik Westman won the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:07.47) against Delavan-Darien. Purath in the 200 freestyle (2:16.84). Gillentine in the 200 individual medley (2:52.93) and Tarkam Fletcher in the 100 backstroke (1:20.24) had the second-best times in their respective events in the meet.
The Hawks lost 83-53 to the Comets and 126-32 to Whitewater.
Gymnastics
BURLINGTON CO-OP 136.325, MUKWONAGO 126.125: Maddy Bronson won three events and the all-around as the Demons dominated a nonconference dual meet at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
The Demons took the top two spots in three of the four individual events, and the top five places in the all-around.
Bronson won the uneven bars (9.20), the balance beam (9.0) and the vault (8.90) to win the all-around with a 36.350.
Malia Bronson was second at 33.550, Ava Trent was third (33.175), Regan Cassidy fourth (33.025) and Kylie Kramer fifth (31.400).
Malia Bronson also won the floor exercise with a meet-high score of 9.40.
Trent finished second in the vault (8.65).
