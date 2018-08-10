Horlick High School golfers Arianna Singer and Hannah Stone had rounds to remember on Friday.
The Rebels duo finished 1-2 in the six-team meet at Hawk’s View Golf Course in Lake Geneva. Singer earned medalist honors by shooting a 72, while Stone finished a stroke behind with a 73.
“This is the best these two have played in my four years of coaching them,” Horlick Coach Darrell Perry said. “They’re gaining confidence and that’s what you need to be successful on the golf course.”
Kenosha Indian Trail won the tournament with a score of 319, while Horlick was a close second at 322. Case took fourth with with a 387 and Park placed sixth with a 505.
It was a different look for the Eagles, as coach Pete Berry said he used this tournament to gauge his younger golfers.
“We need someone to fill the fifth spot on varsity and these girls stepped up to the challenge and played well,” Berry said.
Berry was most impressed with sophomore Brynn Emmons, who sunk four consecutive pars on the back nine.
PRAIRIE: Emily Eitel had a career best day for the Hawks at the Madison Edgewood invitational at Yahara Hills in Madison.
Eitel carded a 100 over 18 holes for her best high school score so far, said Prairie coach Carrie Massey.
