The Horlick High School football team knew what it had to do late on Friday night.
They were not thinking about another overtime — they wanted the victory — so they gambled, and won, to beat Oak Creek 21-20 in overtime in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.
The Rebels (2-2, 1-1 SEC) came up with the big plays when they needed it at the game’s most crucial time.
After the Knights tied the game with a minute left in regulation, they got the ball first in overtime on the 25-yard line and scored, adding the extra point to go ahead 20-13.
From that point, Rebels coach Brian Fletcher made it clear what the plan was.
"I told our guys in the huddle we are going to march down the field and score and we aren't going for the tie," Fletcher said. "We are going to win this game," and that is exactly what happened.
The Rebels needed just two plays to score from the 25, with Allieas Williams scoring on a 19-yard run.
Williams would not stop there, however. For the conversion, Fletcher called an inside dive for Williams, who powered through the line to score and end the game.
"Allieas has put in a lot of work in the off-season and he had a great game tonight," Fletcher said. "I wanted him to finish it off for us."
Williams finished the game with 77 yards rushing, including a 47-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and added 60 yards and a touchdown receiving to lead the Rebels offense.
Freshman Blake Fletcher, coach Fletcher's son, came in to play quarterback early in the game. Despite being his his first varsity action, he was impressive, to say the least. He directed a 99-yard scoring drive late in the first half that was capped off with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Williams to make it 7-3 at halftime.
Fletcher threw for 77 yards and a touchdown, ran for another 50 yards and directed an 80-yard drive in the second half, Brian Fletcher said.
“I was real proud of him,” Brian Fletcher said.
BURLINGTON 42, UNION GROVE 20: Demons senior fullback Jake Shenkenberg returned a squibbed kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown, right after Union Grove scored a touchdown, stopping the Broncos’ momentum in its tracks and helping Burlington win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
The Demons (4-0, 2-0 SLC) led 14-0 with 8:40 left in the second quarter on runs of 1 yard by quarterback Dalton Damon and a 6 yards by running back Zach Wallace.
The Broncos (1-3, 0-1 SLC) got back to within 14-6 on a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nash Wolf to receiver Ryan Davis with 2:37 left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Union Grove hit a squib kick that was fielded by Shenkenberg on the Demons 32-yard line. Broncos coach Craig McClelland said the kick was “perfect,” but the tackling wasn’t. Shenkenberg broke free from the coverage and ran down the sideline to the end zone for a 21-6 Burlington lead, just 10 seconds after Union Grove’s score.
“They weren’t kicking deep and Jack made a head’s-up play,” Demons coach Steve Tenhagen said. “It wasn’t designed that way, but it was a great play. It’s nice when you take back a kickoff after they score.”
McClelland, obviously, was not pleased.
“Talk about a momentum killer,” McClelland said. “We get in end zone and make a perfect kick. It was slow and the coverage got there, but our tackling was atrocious. One guy tried an arm tackle and two guys ran right by him.
“It was a big moment in the game for them and a big deflation for us.”
Burlington got another stop on defense, then scored again with 49 seconds left in the half on Wallace’s 59-yard run on third down and 5.
The Broncos didn’t fold, though, and scored with 15 seconds left in the half on a five-yard run by Konner Goetsch that made it 28-12. The play was set up by a long run by running back Garrett Foldy.
Burlington’s defense did the job in the second half.
Wallace had a big night, running for 232 yards and three touchdown on 23 carries.
Damon went 10 for 16 for 95 yards through the air and added 64 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Shenkenberg, who doubles as a linebacker, led the team with 7½ tackles (five solo) and added a half-sack.
McClelland praised the play of Foldy, who had 12 carries for 136 yards.
WATERFORD 47, WILMOT 14: The Wolverines senior running back duo of Dominic Miller and Tanner Keller ran through the Panthers en route to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.
“Both of Miller and Keller made a lot of plays that shouldn’t have worked actually work tonight,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “You can’t key on just one of them because then the other will end up beating you, and with the way our offense is clicking, it’s not just one of those two that can beat you either.”
Miller led the Wolverines (4-0, 2-0 in SLC) with six carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and Keller was right behind him with 112 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Logan Martinson went 4 for 5 with 85 yards and sophomore Jack McCormick had two catches for 69 yards.
“We were able to break off some big plays and our defensive line did a great job containing their quarterback and making them play one-dimensionally,” Bakken said. “We played disciplined defense and took away what they do best.”
FRANKLIN 35, PARK 18: After scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 21-18, untimely turnovers cost the Panthers a comeback bid in a Southeast Conference loss at Horlick Field.
“It’s the third week in a row we’ve had the fourth-quarter blues,” Park coach Danny Hernandez said. “We have to start finding ways to win and close out games.”
With the Panthers (1-3, 0-2 SEC) trailing 21-18 and driving downfield with seven minutes remaining, the snap went over senior quarterback Ricky Canady’s head and Franklin turned it into a touchdown.
With two minutes remaining, the Sabers scored again to seal the game. Canady went 12 for 22 for 219 yards and three touchdowns and one interception, and freshman Trey Carothers had two catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
“Trey had two huge catches for us to get us in a position to come back and possibly win the game,” Hernandez said. “Despite being a freshman, he showed no signs of nerves when the stage became big.
“Ricky did a great job again on both sides of the ball and continues to be a strong team captain.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 20, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6: At the Topper Bowl in Burlington, the Hilltoppers defense locked down the Pacers’ offense to help Catholic Central win for the first time this season in Metro Classic Conference play.
“It was a big win for us and one that we felt like we really needed to get,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “It was a tough defensive game and overall a great high school football game.”
The Hilltoppers (2-2, 1-1 MCC) held the Pacers to just 158 total yards on 57 plays, allowing just 2.8 yards per play, and holding Shoreland to just 40 yards rushing on 37 attempts.
Junior Reid Muellenbach led the offense with 105 yards on 12 carries, including a touchdown run in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Brandon Pum went 2 for 4 with 78 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and senior David Doerflinger had both recepctions.
“Our defensive backs did an outstanding job in coverage and overall it was a great defensive team effort,” Aldrich said. “Offensively, we kept on grinding and managed to get a few scores on a really tough defense.”
Boys soccer
PRAIRIE 7, NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 2: The Hawks used a big second half to defeat the Lions in a nonconference match at Prairie.
The Hawks (2-1-2), ranked No. 2 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got on the board early thanks to Nick Hawkins, who opened the scoring in the 10th minute.
Jason Frosch added two goals in the first half to help give the Hawks a 3-2 lead over Eisenhower (4-3-0) at the half.
"I thought we played a really strong first half," Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. "We dictated the tempo and were really dynamic on offense, we just need to work on not giving up rebound goals."
The Hawks took over in the second half as Frosch added two more goals to complete the hat trick, and Hawkins and Luis Garduno added goals to put the match away.
Girls golf
UNION GROVE: Playing on a modified 9-hole layout at Twin Lakes Country Club Friday because of heavy rains Thursday night, the Broncos totaled 173 to beat an incomplete Wilmot squad in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet.
Freshman Norah Roberts shot a 39 on the par-34 layout, Veronica Parco shot a 43, Riley Chizek shot a 45 and Ali Torhorst shot a 46.
It was the fourth meet this week for Union Grove, with one more event, the rescheduled Brian Schroeder Memorial Invitational, coming up on Saturday.
Girls tennis
BURLINGTON: Emily Rauch was victorious No. 1 singles on Friday but the Demons lost twice on the first day of the Lady Lancer Invitational at Brookfield Central.
Rauch defeated Kenosha Tremper's Isabella Gentz 6-3, 6-1 and Courtney Raboine defeated Allison Renner 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Burlington (2-15) lost 5-2 to Tremper and lost 7-0 by Kettle Moraine.
Cross country
ST. CATHERINE'S: Olivia Rincon finished ninth at Friday's seven-team Metro Conference Reunion meet at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.
Rincon finished the 5,000-meter course in 25:32.0. Jazmin Muro finished 21st (29:56.2) and Alivia York finished 30th (35:32.8). Greendale Martin Luther's Sophie Moravec won the race in 20:52.4 to lead the Spartans to the girls title with 21 points.
For the St. Catherine's boys, Angel Aranda finished 11th (20:16.5), Marcelo Sosa finished 22nd (21:32.7), Jameson Chernouski finished 25th (21:55.2) and Isaiah Neal finished 27th (22:23.6). Kenosha St. Joseph's Rocco Matteucci won in 18:18.6 to lead the Lancers to the boys title with 20 points. St. Catherine's did not have enough runners in either race and did not post team scores.
