Three Racine County high schools have received the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Award of Excellence.

In the second year of the award, Horlick, Racine Lutheran and Prairie were recognized by the WIAA for “their efforts and achievements in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character,” according to a press release.

Last year, Horlick was one of 15 schools on the list in the inaugural year of the award. The number of winners increased to 22 this year (out of 511 schools statewide), including five other schools from last year (Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Hudson, Stoughton, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln).

To see all the criteria Horlick, Lutheran, Prairie and the other winners had to meet to earn the Award of Excellence, go to www.wiaawi.org and click on the link under “Headlines” on the Home page.

