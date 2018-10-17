The Horlick High School boys volleyball team got strong performances from Zach Romano and Matt Barrientez Wednesday, but Kenosha Indian Trail got the best of the Rebels, winning a Southeast Conference match 25-18, 27-29, 25-19, 25-22 at Kenosha.
Romano had 21 kills and seven blocks for Horlick (16-13-2, 4-3 SEC), which gave the Hawks (29-3-3, 7-0), ranked eighth in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, a run in the second game.
Gavan Pullen also had seven blocks for the Rebels. Barrientez had 28 assists and two aces, and Liam Carls led the defense with 15 digs.
Horlick tied Case for third place in the SEC, with Indian Trail winning the conference title. The SEC Tournament is Saturday at Kenosha Tremper.
The WIAA playoffs begin Friday, Oct. 26 and Horlick, the fifth seed, plays at Case, the fourth seed, in the regional final.
BRADFORD/ REUTHER 3, CASE 2: The Eagles lost a Southeast Conference match in five games at Kenosha and finished in a tie with Horlick for third place in the SEC at 4-3.
Bradford/Reuther finished second in the SEC at 5-2.
No further details were available.
OAK CREEK 3, PARK 1: Kevin Leslie had 18 assists and four aces in the Panthers’ 25-16, 25-20, 18-25, 25-13 loss in a Southeast Conference match at Park.
Nobal Days had six kills and seven digs, and Isaiah Martin also had six kills for Park (4-14, 1-6 SEC).
In the WIAA regional final Oct. 26, the sixth-seeded Panthers will play at No. 3 seed Kenosha Bradford/Reuther.
UNION GROVE 3, DOMINICAN 1: The Broncos, behind 11 kills by Nate Koch, 17 digs by Gavin Erickson and four aces by Will Painter, won a nonconference match 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 over the Knights (11-16) at Whitefish Bay.
Union Grove (2-17) is the eighth seed in the WIAA regionals Oct. 26 and will play top-seed Kenosha Indian Trail.
