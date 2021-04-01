High schools: Horlick football team dominates West Allis Central

“Our offensive line did a great job, and we got our backs involved,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “All in all, things were just clicking for us tonight.”

Defensively, the Rebels held the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2) to minus-8 yards rushing and forced two turnovers, and did not have to punt. Horlick’s only difficulties seemed to come on conversions after touchdowns, getting only one on a run by junior Jordan Brown.

MENASHA 39, PARK 7: The Panthers started with a bang Thursday, but weren’t able to get their offense going in a nonconference WIAA Alternate Fall Season game at Case High School’s Hammes Field.

Sophomore Trevion Carothers opened the game with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to get Park (0-2) on the board first.

Menasha (1-1), the WIAA Division 3 runner-up in 2019, didn’t score in the first quarter, but came back with a vengeance in the second quarter with four touchdowns. A 2-yard fumble return and conversion made it 7-7, then the Bluejays added three more touchdowns on runs of 1 and 2 yards, and a 20-yard pass, to take a 26-7 halftime lead.

Turnovers — two lost fumbles and two interceptions — were a determining factor in the game.

