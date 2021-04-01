High schools: Horlick football team dominates West Allis Central

The Horlick High School football team looks like it could be a force during the condensed WIAA Alternate Fall football season.
The Rebels dominated on both sides of the ball Thursday, outgaining West Allis Central 410-52 in total offense and scoring their first seven touchdowns on the ground, for a 56-0 victory in a Woodland-Red Conference game at West Allis.
Horlick (2-0 overall and WRC) got out to a fast start, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the game and scoring three in the first quarter. Sophomore quarterback Blake Fletcher had two 5-yard scoring runs, sandwiched around a 19-yard run by junior Jamarionta Spraggins for a 20-0 lead.
Spraggins (21 yards) and Fletcher (1 yard) each had a scoring run in the second quarter as Horlick extended the lead to 32-0.
Spraggins opened up the second half with a 66-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage as the Rebels continued to extend their lead. Fletcher added a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.
Horlick rushed for 327 yards on only 18 attempts, an average of 18.2 yards per carry. Spraggins had 173 yards on just six carries and three others, including Fletcher (41), ran for at least 32 yards.
Fletcher went 5 of 8 passing for 83 yards and junior tight end Tommy Triggs had three catches for 52 yards. The Rebels had 21 first downs to Central’s five.
“Our offensive line did a great job, and we got our backs involved,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “All in all, things were just clicking for us tonight.”
Defensively, the Rebels held the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2) to minus-8 yards rushing and forced two turnovers, and did not have to punt. Horlick’s only difficulties seemed to come on conversions after touchdowns, getting only one on a run by junior Jordan Brown.
MENASHA 39, PARK 7: The Panthers started with a bang Thursday, but weren’t able to get their offense going in a nonconference WIAA Alternate Fall Season game at Case High School’s Hammes Field.
Sophomore Trevion Carothers opened the game with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to get Park (0-2) on the board first.
Menasha (1-1), the WIAA Division 3 runner-up in 2019, didn’t score in the first quarter, but came back with a vengeance in the second quarter with four touchdowns. A 2-yard fumble return and conversion made it 7-7, then the Bluejays added three more touchdowns on runs of 1 and 2 yards, and a 20-yard pass, to take a 26-7 halftime lead.
Turnovers — two lost fumbles and two interceptions — were a determining factor in the game.
“I thought we matched up pretty well early,” Park coach Morris Matsen said. “We made some mistakes near our own goal line and turnovers just sucked it out of our team. When they scored on that (fumble), things started unraveling.”
Even though the Panthers gave up 403 yards of total offense, Matsen said the defense overall was solid. Several players were forces, starting with senior defense end Jayden Jaramillo, who had four solo tackles, two assists and three sacks.
Junior linebacker Alan Driver had four solos and four assists, junior free safety Anthony Silvani had four solos and junior defensive end Damarion Duckworth had three solos and five assists. Junior Ethan Brannon and senior Ryan Lockridge came in during the second half and also played well, Matsen said.
“Our defense played well in certain situations and our special teams were solid,” Matsen said. “We stayed upbeat, even though we were down in the score. The kids continued to play hard and they believe in each other.”
Sophomore running back Tyvon Cade “was our workhorse,” Matsen said, running for 37 yards on 13 carries and also playing a majority of snaps at middle linebacker.
Boys soccer
CASE 1, WHITEWATER 0: Playing in their third match in three days, the Eagles finally earned their first victory of the WIAA Alternate Fall season Thursday at Case.
The match was tight throughout — each team had eight shots on goal — but Case (1-2) dominated the time of possession to keep control of the pace, coach Gregg Anderle said.
The Eagles scored the only goal of the match in the 75th minute when Connor Mills received a pass from Xavier Shroud and fired the ball into the goal from 27 yards. The Eagles held on the rest of the way.
“Every game we’re showing improvement on playing our kind of soccer,” Anderle said.
Chase Werner had four saves in goal and Michael Hernandez stood out for his work defensively, Anderle said.
“Chase Werner made a couple good saves,” Anderle said. “He had a really good game.”