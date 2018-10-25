The WIAA regional boys volleyball tournament began on Friday and the most competitive match involving Racine County teams came from two Southeast Conference squads.
With a trip to Kenosha Indian Trail on the line, Horlick trailed 15-14 in a decisive fifth set against Case.
The Rebels (18-5-2) battled back and scored three unanswered points to defeat the Eagles 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 17-15 at Case.
“We were going to give everything we had to win this match,” Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus said. “We had no intention of losing.”
Four Horlick players had five blocks, including AJ Smithers, Gavan Pullen, Connor Singer and Matt Barrientez.
Barrientez also had 24 assists, while Zach Romano added 14 kills.
Andrew Strain and Shaphar Grant led the Eagles with 21 and 15 kills respectively. Will Moes had 20 digs.
“While they lost, we fought hard until the very end,” Case coach Christopher Falbo said. “Both teams showed great sportsmanship and had a mutual respect for the game.”
Horlick will play at No. 1 seed Indian Trail on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the sectional semifinal. The Rebels lost both of their regular season matches against the Hawks.
“We have to play defense like we did tonight if we want any chance of winning,” Marcinkus said. “I think (Kenosha Indian Trail) is beatable, we just need to come out with the right mentality.”
BURLINGTON 3, WAUKESHA SOUTH 0: Led by Malik Tiedt’s 13 kills, the Demons controlled all facets of the match and defeated the Cardinals 25-17, 25-11, 25-13 in a WIAA regional final match at Burlington.
The Demons (24-4-3) had key contributions from David Paul (32 assists) and Trey Krause (10 digs).
“We started a little slow in the first set, but then we really settled down, started playing together and closed out the game,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said.
Burlington, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, will play at No. 1 seeded Catholic Memorial on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 3, KENOSHA TREMPER 0: The Angels won 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 in their WIAA regional final at St. Catherine’s.
Sam May led St. Catherine’s with 32 assists and six digs. Evan Schuster had 15 kills and two blocks, and Adam May added 20 digs.
“We played OK tonight,” St. Catherine’s/Lutheran coach Kara Avery said. “It’s going to be a battle in the next round and we need to come out prepared.”
The Angels (25-3) will host Kenosha Bradford on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
BRADFORD 3, PARK 0: The Panthers’ season came to an end in straight sets, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21, against the Red Devils in a WIAA regional final at Kenosha.
Park (5-16) held an eight point lead in the second match, but some miscues on defense and missed points allowed the Red Devils to come back.
“We played really well, but we left a few points off the board and that hurt us tonight,” Leslie said.
Kevin Leslie led Park with 22 assists and 10 digs, and Nobal Days added 12 kills and five blocks.
INDIAN TRAIL 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos’ season ended against the No. 1 seeded Hawks 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 in a WIAA regional final at Kenosha.
