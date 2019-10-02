The Horlick High School boys volleyball team had a tough night Wednesday in its first match as a top-10 team.
The Rebels, who moved up to No. 10 in this week’s Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, played generally well, but were just a touch out of sync and lost to Kenosha Indian Trail 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 in a Southeast Conference match at Horlick.
Horlick (16-6-4, 4-1 SEC), which fell out of a tie with Franklin for first place in the SEC, started the first set with a 5-0 lead, but it didn’t last, coach Dana Marcinkus said. The Hawks (15-6-5), who were ranked seventh in the WBVCA preseason poll and dropped out of the poll a couple weeks ago, made a few plays that turned the momentum around.
“We had a couple net calls and made some silly errors that kept momentum on their side,” Marcinkus said. “They just held on to that throughout the match.
“We didn’t necessarily play bad, we just weren’t connecting.”
Connor Singer led the offensive attack with 11 kills and Matt Barrientez had 21 assists. Joe Prudhom led the team with 12 digs and was hit in the face on a spike, Marcinkus said. She said Prudhom was OK and that he passed the concussion protocol.
You have free articles remaining.
The Rebels, who are tied for second place in the SEC with Indian Trail and Oak Creek, have another test Thursday, hosting ninth-ranked Wauwatosa East.
“We played a good team (Wednesday) and we hope losing gives us a little fire for (Thursday),” Marcinkus said.
BRADFORD/REUTHER 3, CASE 2: The Eagles led their match with the Red Devils 2-1 after three sets, but Bradford rallied for a 25-18, 21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12 Southeast Conference victory at Kenosha Bradford.
William Pucci led the offense for Case (5-7-1, 1-4 SEC) with 10 kills and Isaiah Wright had three blocks. Setters Luke Behrendt and Alex Bodven combined for 30 assists and Quinn O’Brien had two aces and a perfect passer rating, Eagles coach Chris Falbo said.
The match was a Pink Out Night event to support breast cancer awareness. Both Case and Bradford/Reuther (9-10-2, 1-4) wore pink uniforms for the match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.