High schools: Horlick boys soccer team loses state semifinal

It wasn’t necessarily an ending to remember, but it was a season that the Horlick High School boys soccer team will not soon forget.

The Rebels (10-2-2) gave it their all Saturday, but saw their season come to an end with a 7-0 loss to Appleton North (13-0-1) in a WIAA Alternative Fall Division I Tournament semifinal Saturday at Kewaskum High School.

Horlick coach Galen Irish said he was proud of the way his team battled in this game and throughout the spring.

“Words like happy and proud are what I would use to describe how I feel about this team and our season,” Irish said. “We tried our best. Getting to state is an accomplishment in itself and something the guys should be proud of, too.”

In the first half, Appleton North scored once in the 12th minute, again in the 20th minute and scored its third goal of the half in the 36th minute. Leading 3-0 into the second half, the game got away quickly as the Lighting went on to score four more goals over the last 45 minutes.