High schools: Horlick boys soccer team loses state semifinal

It wasn’t necessarily an ending to remember, but it was a season that the Horlick High School boys soccer team will not soon forget.
The Rebels (10-2-2) gave it their all Saturday, but saw their season come to an end with a 7-0 loss to Appleton North (13-0-1) in a WIAA Alternative Fall Division I Tournament semifinal Saturday at Kewaskum High School.
Horlick coach Galen Irish said he was proud of the way his team battled in this game and throughout the spring.
“Words like happy and proud are what I would use to describe how I feel about this team and our season,” Irish said. “We tried our best. Getting to state is an accomplishment in itself and something the guys should be proud of, too.”
In the first half, Appleton North scored once in the 12th minute, again in the 20th minute and scored its third goal of the half in the 36th minute. Leading 3-0 into the second half, the game got away quickly as the Lighting went on to score four more goals over the last 45 minutes.
“They were the one seed and just a really talented team,” Irish said. “Still, our guys gave it their all today. If you look at what we dealt with, look at how young our team is and look at how we did not have any contact days over the winter or summer, finishing where we did is really a testament to the guys.”
Irish said he is going to miss the leadership of Jaden Skenandore, Colin Gayle and Tony Pitrof — three seniors who are graduating.
“These were three very good players for us over the years, and I’m happy they were able to play their last season,” Irish said.
For Horlick and the other Southeast Conference schools, Irish also said he hopes there will be a sense of normalcy when fall sports rolls around.
“All the soccer teams and all the high school sports teams had so many challenges this past year,” Irish said. “Getting numbers back so that all sports can have full teams is what I’m focusing on and hoping for in the fall for this program. I’m sure others are thinking about it, too.”
BURLINGTON 0, INDIAN TRAIL 0: The Demons and Hawks played to scoreless tie in this nonconference game in Kenosha.
Burlington (1-4-1) has not scored since it defeated Lake Geneva Badger 2-0 May 4 in its season opener.
Boys tennis
MUSKEGO 5, BURLINGTON 2: Storm clouds kept Burlington from finishing its match in Muskego, but there were still some bright spots for the Demons.
Muskego swept the doubles, but Burlington won two singles matches. At No. 2, sophomore Patrick Savaglia won by default. At No. 4, freshman Chris Naber won a three-set tiebreaker 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
“Naber is a newcomer to the sport, but he knows how to move around the court and get the ball back well,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. “This is his second varsity win in three tries this week.”
Track & field
RED DEVIL INVITATIONAL: The youth is beginning to shine through on the Broncos girls track team, as Union Grove had some impressive individual performances in the Red Devil Invitational at Bradford.
Sophomore Kiley Kayler won the 3200-meter race in 11 minutes 58.55 seconds. Kayler easily defeated runner-up sophomore Chiara White of Wauwatosa East, who ran 12:18.11.
Senior Tessa Stamm won the high jump (4-08) and sophomore Morgan Feuker was second in the shot put (28 feet, 8 inches). Also for Union Grove, freshmen Booklyn Lamers (1:03.40) and Alyssa Gruber (1:05.05) placed second and third in the 400 meters, respectively.
The Broncos finished fourth with 82 points, six ahead of Kenosha Tremper. Bradford was sixth with 40 points.
On the boys side, senior Trae Ford was first in the discus (131-0) and second in the shot put (46 feet, 6 inches).
Senior Connor Schiveley was third in the 800 (2:16.03) and was part of the 4x800 relay team, alongside senior Joe Janda, junior Lane Anderson and senior Nathan McMahon, which took third (9:01.31).
Also for Union Grove, senior Marcus Johnson was second (10:17.76) in the 3200 and senior Hunter Reich was third (10:29.00).
Wauwatosa East placed first with 164 points, 25 points more than runner-up West Allis Hale. Kenosha Bradford was third (137), Indian Trail was fourth (120), Union Grove fifth (105) and Kenosha Tremper sixth (48).
MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL: Neal McCourt was a double winner for the Catholic Central boys, who was fifth in the nine-team Tom Burger Invitational at Milwaukee Lutheran,
McCourt, a senior, won the long jump (17-5) and the high jump (6-4). In the latter event, he won by eight inches over Timothy Chrisbaum of Milwaukee Pius XI.
McCourt also won the second leg on 4x100 relay that was third in 48.10 seconds. He was joined by Rogelio Guerrero, Gabe Stich and Riley Sullivan.
The Hilltoppers had two other third-place finishes. Stich, Guerrero, Sullivan and Reid Muellenbach finished had a time of 1:41.70 in the 4x200 and Aidan Eberle had a time of 54.16 in the 400.
The Catholic Central girls were eighth with 25.5 points.
Julia Klein anchored a 4x200 relay that was second in 1:59.19. She was joined by Katie Walkington., Maddie Von Rabenau and Eva Lynch.
Klein was third in the high jump (34-10) and Elsie Kmecak was third in the 800 (2:38.35).
Boys golf
SLC MATCH PLAY: Union Grove and Waterford tied for the team championship of the Southern Lakes Conference Match Play Tournament, which concluded Saturday at Brighton Dale. Simon Graham of Union Grove won the individual championship.
Graham, who was the No. 2 seed, defeated Parker Dixon of Delavan-Darien and Connor Brown of Westosha Central Friday.
On Saturday, he started off by defeating Tyler Shike of Westosha Central and Franklin Meyer of Waterford. He finished tournament play by eagling the par-5 second hole in overtime to defeat RJ Jordan of Delavan-Darien.
Baseball
UNION GROVE 7, WAUWATOSA EAST 1: The Broncos rebounded from their first loss of the season Friday night to defeat Wauwatosa East in a nonconference game at Union Grove.
Noah France allowed one hit and struck out 12 in five innings. Kaden Pfeffer came on to pitch two innings of hitless relief.
Leadoff hitter Owen Nowak went 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored two runs. Remmi Sweet went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk and Eric Williamson went 1 for 1 and drew two walks.
Union Grove (11-1) lost to Kenosha Tremper 5-3 Friday night.
Softball
WAUKESHA NORTH 12-16, HORLICK 2-0: The Northstars dominated on offense and scored 28 runs during a nonconference doubleheader sweep in Waukesha.
In the first game, Waukesha North (6-7) scored 12 runs in the first inning to take control. Horlick (0-10) recorded one hit — a single from Nevah Folk — and committed 11 errors in a game that concluded after three innings.
Horlick's Adriane Itzenhuiser had three stolen bases in the six-run second game.
Waukesha North had 12 runs on seven hits and Horlick had two runs on five hits, including a double from Dylan Zimmerman.