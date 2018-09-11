Horlick High School boys soccer coach Zeke Gutierrez faced a familiar foe on Tuesday.
Gutierrez coached at Park last season and took the Horlick job this season. He faced his old team for the first time in a Southeast Conference match at Levonian Field at Horlick.
“A lot of these guys think that I left them for Horlick and that wasn’t the case,” Gutierrez said. “I told our guys that this was going to be a tough game and that they were going to come out fighting.”
The Panther did just that, grabbing a 2-0 halftime lead before the Rebels stormed back to score four goals in the second half and won 4-3.
In the 12th minute, Park’s Cruz Avila scored a goal off an assist by Natalio Vidal to put the Panthers up 1-0. Later in the first half, Alonso Zertuche scored to put Park ahead 2-0.
“We felt confident heading into halftime,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “We established an early lead through great defensive play and I wanted that to continue going into the second half.”
But the Rebels (3-3-1, 1-1-1 SEC) came out firing in the second half. They scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the half, all by Ramiro Garcia. Israel Duran added an unassisted goal to give the Rebels a 4-2 lead.
“We were more aggressive in the second half and that was the difference in this game,” Gutierrez said. “We didn’t score a goal in our previous three games and the first half of this one, so it felt good to come away with a win today.”
Panthers’ midfielder Jonathan Munoz scored in the 80th minute and trimmed the deficit to 4-3. Pope said that Park (0-5, 0-2 SEC) had chances to tie the game in the final minutes.
“There are a lot of positives to take away from this game,” Pope said. “We need to be able to put together a 90-minute game, not just a 45-minute game.”
Park goalkeeper Juan Guereca stopped seven shots and Horlick’s keeper Zach Heiman saved 12.
CASE 1, INDIAN TRAIL 1: Tony Loza’s unassisted goal in the 65th minute gave the Eagles a draw in a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha.
Case (3-2-3, 1-1 SEC) fell behind 1-0 in the 28th minute. Loza scored and the Eagles had several chances to score another goal, but couldn’t find the net, said coach Gregg Anderle. Goalkeeper Chase Werner kept the Eagles in the game by making nine saves.
UNION GROVE 4, BADGER 0: The state-ranked, unbeaten Broncos continued to roll as they won a Southern Lakes Conference match in Lake Geneva.
Ricardo Farfan scored in the seventh minute off an assist from Logan Farrington to open the scoring for the Broncos (7-0-3, 2-0 SLC), ranked fifth among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll. An own goal in the 42nd minute gave Union Grove a 2-0 halftime lead.
Farrington and Jacob Howard sealed the win by scoring goals in the second half.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 2, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Delavan.
The Comets scored in the third minute and the game remained 1-0 at halftime. In the second half, Delavan-Darien struck again with another goal in the 70th minute to give the team a 2-0 lead.
Waterford’s Mike Bose scored in the 80th minute to narrow the deficit, but the Wolverines (6-3, 1-1 SLC) couldn’t get an equalizer in the last 10 minutes of the match.
ELKHORN 9, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons trailed 4-0 after 30 minutes and lost a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Demons improved to 20-3 by dominating a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 at Delavan.
Coley Haggard had nine kills, Emily Alan added eight kills and Mackenzie Leach served seven aces. Cayla Gutche had 15 assists while Amanda Viel and Sam Naber each had six digs.
WATERFORD 3, BADGER 0: The Wolverines swept a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet 25-28, 25-20, 25-21 at Waterford. Mariah Grunze led the Wolverines 17 kills, 16 digs and three aces, while teammate Anna Shipley had one ace, two assists and 14 digs.
PRAIRIE 3, ST. JOSEPH 0: Jolie Larson had 15 kills and 19 assists, and Jamie May passed a digs milestone as the Hawks outlasted the Lancers 25-19, 28-26, 25-20 in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Prairie.
Jamie May had 26 digs for the Hawks (5-3, 2-0 MCC), making her the first Prairie player to have more than 1,000 digs, according to coach Sarah Arndt.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, DOMINICAN 0: Jackie Kellner finished with 11 kills and 11 digs as the Crusaders swept a Metro Classic Conference dual meet 25-20, 25-23, 25-18 at Whitefish Bay.
Alexis Peterson added 20 assists for Lutheran (12-5, 1-1 MCC), while Kenzie Scanlon had 13 digs.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: Elizabeth Klein’s nice all-around game helped the Lady Toppers win a Metro Classic Conference dual meet 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 at Burlington.
Klein finished with 32 assists, seven digs and two blocks for Catholic Central (13-5, 2-0 MCC). Sammie Seib had 16 kills and Grace Antlfinger added 28 digs and served two aces.
FRANKLIN 3, CASE 0: The Eagles struggled, losing a Southeast Conference dual meet 25-8, 25-16, 25-14 at Case. The Eagles (3-11, 0-3 SEC) did not have much of an answer for the Sabers height and experience, said coach Willie Maryland.
INDIAN TRAIL 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels fell in a Southeast Conference dual meet 25-21, 25-13, 25-18 at Kenosha. Kelsey Jacobs had 14 assists, Samantha Hills nine digs and Ally Hanstedt eight kills for Horlick (0-11, 0-3 SEC).
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 5, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: After dropping the first two games, the Hawks won five straight to win a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at the Prairie School.
After the Hawks lost the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, No. 3 singles Molly Cookman beat Brianna Habeck 6-0, 6-0 to get the winning started.
The Hawks also swept the doubles flights, led by the No. 1 team of Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg. The duo defeated Marie Letsch and Anne Howard 6-2, 6-4.
The Angels got wins at No. 1 singles from single Kate Smith and No. 2 singles from Clare Vernanth. They both won their matches in straight sets.
CASE 4, TREMPER 3: The Eagles swept the four singles matches and won a Southeast Conference dual meet in Kenosha.
Case’s No. 1 singles player Bojana Pozder won her match 6-1, 6-1, while No. 2 singles Destiny Klinkhammer won 6-4, 6-0.
Girls golf
WATERFORD 198, BURLINGTON 260: Fresh off earning medalist honors at the Racine County Invitational, Wolverines senior Aubrie Torhorst carded a 39 as Waterford won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Rivermoor Golf Club.
On Monday, Torhorst shot an 82 at the county-wide meet at H.F. Johnson Golf Course to help the Wolverines win the team title. On Tuesday she had the lowest score by nine shots.
Junior Jayde Pollnow added a 52 for the Wolverines. Burlington was led by Saige Heelien’s 48.
Girls swimming
CASE 100, FRANKLIN 85: Natalia Badillo won four events, Maya Frodl three and McKenzie Sanchez set a pool record in diving as the Eagles won a Southeast Conference dual meet at Horlick.
Sanchez, who was the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up last season, won the diving competition with 263.30 points, breaking the old Horlick pool record of 260.45 set by Park’s Rachel Margis.
Badilo won the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.05), the 100 backstroke (1:07.08) and swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Frodl won the 50 freestyle (26.97) and swam on the two winning relays.
