The Horlick High School boys volleyball team played well in every facet of the game Tuesday night — except one.
The Rebels still barely missed a beat.
Horlick made up for some serving struggles with a strong net game to beat Kenosha Tremper 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 in a WIAA sectional semifinal at Horlick.
The Rebels (22-7-4), who finished the regular season ranked 10th in the final Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Association state poll, advance to Saturday’s sectional final, where they will play Kenosha Indian Trail at 7 p.m. at Waterford High School with a trip to the State Tournament in Green Bay on the line.
Indian Trail (25-10-4) reached the sectional final by beating St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 Tuesday in a sectional semifinal at Kenosha.
Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus wasn’t sure why her team’s serving was off, but she was very happy everything else was working.
“In the second set, we missed 10 serves, which was half their points,” Marcinkus said. “Our serving was off tonight, but our defense and play at net was strong.
“That’s what kept us in the match — they couldn’t stop our hitters and could not put up a block.”
The Rebels spread the wealth around as Connor Singer had 14 kills and Michael Tempesta had 10 kills and two blocks. Setter Matt Barrientez got in the action to at the net, totaling eight kills and putting up 30 assists. A.J. Smithers and Will LaPlante each had three aces and Joe Prudhom had 21 digs.
“We had consistent play other than serving,” Marcinkus said, “It was a team effort.”
The last time Horlick played Tremper in the WIAA playoffs, the Rebels won the sectional final in 2017 to earn a trip to state, the last time a Racine County team went to state.
They will have a tough task against Indian Trail, which has been in and out of the WBVCA top-10 all season. The teams have split their two matches this season — the Hawks won during the regular Southeast Conference season and Rebels returned the favor Oct. 19 in the SEC Tournament championship match.
Last year, Indian Trail beat Horlick in the sectional semifinals.
INDIAN TRAIL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Angels went down fighting in their 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 loss to the Hawks in a WIAA sectional semifinal at Kenosha.
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, which has been playing with just six players in its last four matches since losing setter Zach Kaisler to injury, kept the pressure on Indian Trail throughout the match.
“My boys played their hearts out until the very end,” Angels coach Kara Avery said. “There was no quit and they made ITA play it safe to win set three, and I’d like to think that they knew that if we were able to steal a set, we wouldn’t look back.
“The boys played strong and consistently, and rarely let a ball fall without a fight, which speaks to the heart that they’ve shown this season.”
Seniors led the way for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran. Evan Schuster had eight kills and 10 digs, Jared Sandkuhler had seven kills and five digs, and Tye Ojala had nine digs and five kills.
Other stat leaders were juniors Dazerien Hicks (seven kills, five blocks), Grant May (19 assists) and Kris Banse (five digs).
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 3, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were inconsistent in blocking the Crusaders’ hitters and lost 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 in a WIAA sectional semifinal Tuesday at Waukesha.
Burlington, which finished the season 27-10-2, fought toe-to-toe with Catholic Memorial (14-5-1), ranked fifth in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, but weren’t able to make enough plays, coach Mike Jones said.
“Catholic Memorial was a great hitting team and we struggled to be consistent on the block and to dig their attacks,” Jones said. “Overall, I thought the Demons played really well and fought until the end in every set. Unfortunately, we just didn't have enough.”
Jones was pleased with the season as a whole.
“The boys should be very proud of their accomplishments,” he said. “We are three-time (Southern Lakes) Conference champs, we are three-time regional champs and we had some of our best finishes in tournaments this year.
“It was a fun year to coach and this senior class will be missed.”
Seniors led the way — Michael McGinley had seven kills, David Paul had 23 assists, Ben Rummler had six blocks and Tyler Duesing had 10 digs.
Girls swimming
PSC AQUATICS: The Prairie-St. Catherine’s varsity had three fourth-place finishes Tuesday in the Southern Lakes Conference JV meet at Elkhorn.
Taking fourth were sophomore Fien Meuleman in the 100-meter freestyle (1:16.04), senior Laurel Lasch in the 100 breaststroke (1:35.21) and junior Olivia Andreasen, senior Hannah Hua, Lasch and Meuleman in the 400 freestyle relay (5:07.59).
PSC finished fourth with 223 points.
