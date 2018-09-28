Nick Hawkins was lethal for the Prairie School boys soccer team on Friday night at Prairie when it took on nonconference opponent Kenosha Bradford.
“Soccer is very much a team sport, but sometimes you need a great individual performance to carry you to victory,” said Prairie School coach Corey Oakland following his team’s 4-2 victory.
That great individual performance was carried out by Hawkins, who had a hand in all four goals the Hawks (7-2-1, 2-1-1 MCC).
The Hawks, ranked No. 3 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, scored two first half goals, both by Hawkins, to go up 2-0 in the 30th minute.
Bradford answered with goals in the 34th and 54th minutes, respectively, to even the game at 2-2, but Hawkins wouldn’t let those two goals be the difference in the match.
He scored immediately following Bradford’s second goal in the 55th minute and then assisted on his team’s final goal on a cross into Max Yde.
“This was definitely a very even game tonight,” Oakland said. “Nick had some highlight reel plays tonight and he made us better as a team.”
In addition to Hawkins’ three goals and assist, goalkeeper Christian Cape stopped eight shots.
