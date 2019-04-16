The pitching was precise for the Union Grove High School baseball team Tuesday.
Getting quality innings from Jake Zimmermann, Luke Hansel, Dylan Mutchie and Matt Keller, the Broncos defeated Westosha Central 12-0 and 6-3 in a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader at Union Grove.
Zimmermann (2-0) and Hansel (2-0) both started and earned the victories.
“All four pitchers threw strikes,” Union Grove coach Nathan Meyer said. “We walked one guy in the two games.”
In the first game, Nick Williams, T.J. Manteufel, Jack Clark and Cody Horon each had two hits and two RBIs.
Owen Erickson had four hits, a double and two RBIs in the doubleheader. Collin Long went 2 for 2 with a double in the second game.
BURLINGTON 3-6, ELKHORN 2-3: Riley Palmquist went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Demons in the first game of a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader at Elkhorn.
Trent Turzenski struck out 12 and allowed three hits in 5⅔ innings for Burlington (6-1, 6-0 SLC).
In the second game, which went nine innings, left-hander Trey Krause struck out 13 in five innings. Christian Brenner went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk.
WATERFORD 8-2, BADGER 7-3: Boyd Biggs went 4 for 6 with three RBIs and scored two runs in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.
Gavin Roanhouse went 3 for 5 with two RBIs.
Zach Guenther pitched the first six innings, struck out six and walked three. Cole Weinkauf earned the victory with 5⅔ innings of two-hit relief. He allowed two earned runs and struck out five.
In the second game, Waterford was held to two hits. Roanhouse allowed one earned run in four innings with five strikeouts.
Softball
ELKHORN 1, UNION GROVE 0: Union Grove committed three errors in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing the winning run to score in a Southern Lakes Conference game.
“The winning run scored after the ball never left the infield in the ninth inning,” Union Grove coach Tom Odell said.
The Broncos (5-7, 3-1 SLC) struck out 18 times and had just one hit against Izabella Regner. Angela Slattery had the only hit for Union Grove. Kayli Pfeffer struck out 11 and allowed five hits.
TREMPER 10, CASE 3: The Eagles allowed nine unearned runs on eight errors in a Southeast Conference loss at Anderson Park in Kenosha.
Paige Thomas pitched six innings for the Eagles (1-4, 0-3 SEC), allowing one earned run while striking out four. Jana Smith went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Marion Rothen also drove in a run.
BADGER 9, BURLINGTON 3: The Demons allowed six unearned runs in this Southern Lakes Conference loss at Lake Geneva.
Morgan Klein homered and struck out nine for the Demons (3-5, 1-3 SLC). Arlanna Carney went 2 for 3 with two doubles.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Ashley Gerber tripled and struck out four in five innings, but took the loss for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somer. St. Catherine’s fell to 5-3 overall and 1-3 in the MCC.
Track & field
BRONCO INVITATIONAL: The Union Grove boys and girls teams each placed second in the five-team meet it hosted.
On the boys’ side, Kevin Hall and Hunter Reich went one-two in the 3,200 meter run, with Hall finishing in 10:13.71 and Reich in 10:37.38.
Second-place finishers for the Broncos were Kommer Goetsch in the 100 (11.64), Nathan Voge in the 800 (2:10.16) and the 4x800 relay of Jake Anderson, Joe Janda, Connor Schiveley and Nathan McMahon (9:22.69).
Union Grove scored 92.5 points. Elkhorn won with 159.
For St. Catherine’s, which finished fifth with 36 points, Guy Van Dis won the discus (133-7) and shot put (46-11). Evan Schuster won the 200 in 22.30.
Also for the Angels, the 4x100 relay of Rashid Poole, Keenan Carter, Demarion Cobb and Isaiah Dodd was second in 47.50, just off the pace of Kenosha St. Joseph (47.19).
The Union Grove girls scored 107 points while St. Catherine’s was ninth with nine. Elkhorn won with 170.
Champions for Union Grove were Terra McMahon in the 100 (12.84), 200 (27.26) and long jump (16-3½), Payton Calouette, a freshman, in the 1,600 (5:46.14), Riley Calouette in the 3,200 (10:13.73), Heather Fortner in the high jump (5-1) and Katie Fruth in the shot put (39-2½).
For St. Catherine’s, Jaidah Blunt was fourth in the 200 (30.96).
Girls soccer
UNION GROVE 6, WATERFORD 1: With Alexa Panyk drawing double and triple teams, others stepped up for the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference win at Waterford.
Megan Barber scored the Broncos’ first two goals, the first of which was on a penalty kick, in the 25th and 27th minutes.
Also scoring for Union Grove (7-0-1, 2-0 SLC)—ranked fifth among Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll—were Paige Cotton, Kendra Hoffman, Kayla Maurer abd Carlista Panyk.
Natalie Radke scored the only goal for Waterford (3-3, 0-2 SLC). Skyler Kruse had 18 saves.
BURLINGTON 0, ELKHORN 0: The Demons battled to a scoreless draw in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Elkhorn. Burlington is now 2-2-1 overall and 1-0-1 in SLC play. The Elks are 1-2-2 and 1-0-1 in the SLC.
INDIAN TRAIL 3, PARK 0: Sophomore Adele Senzig, a newcomer to soccer, did an excellent job at sweeper, Park coach Matt Maletis said, in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
Samara Acosta made 13 saves for the Panthers (4-3, 0-3 SEC).
FRANKLIN 6, CASE 0: Captains Rebekah Toeller and Natalie Carbajal kept up a high energy, Case coach Karen Hardcastle said, in a Southeast Conference loss at Franklin. Case is 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC.
Boys golf
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Union Grove’s Connor Brown placed second overall in the eight-team at Twin Lakes Country Club.
Brown shot a 3-over-par 75 for the Broncos, who finished third in the team standings with a 343.
Waterford was second with a team score of 338. Josh Koszarek was fourth with a 77. Burlington finished seventh at 450. Brian Fremgen was the Demons’ low scorer with a 97.
Lake Geneva Badger, behind medalist Blake Wisdom (72), won the tournament with a team score of 310.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Horlick placed fourth with a 183 in the eight-team meet at Petrifying Springs Golf Course in Somers.
Junior Connor Vertz led a balanced Horlick card with a 42. Ben Adams added a 46 and Matt Barrientez a 47. Zach Romano and Mike Cerny each shot a 48.
Case, which placed fifth with a 185, was led by junior Zak LaVassor with a 40.
Park, which had an incomplete team, was led by senior Kevin Leslie with a 45.
Franklin won the meet with a 164.
Boys tennis
PRAIRIE 7, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: No. 1 Pranav Bajaj coasted to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Jeff Schubring in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet sweep at Prairie.
WATERFORD 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: No. 1 Jason Splitgerber defeated Raymond Wang 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. In doubles, No. 1 Sam and Josh Fay defeated Reese Crull and Isaac Garcia 6-1, 6-0.
UNION GROVE 4, WILMOT 3: No. 1 Reid Fredrickson rallied back from first and third set deficits to earn the Broncos a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet victory at Wilmot.
Fredrickson defeated Wilmot’s Christian Obertin 6-7, 6-0, 6-4. Fredrickson trailed 4-1 in the third set and proceeded to win five straight games to take the third set, win the match and give the Broncos the 4-3 win at the meet. The win from Fredrickson was decided on the match’s fifth match point.
The Broncos had wins from the No. 1 and 2 doubles teams. Drake Miller and Ethan Squires defeated Noah Coleman and Ernie Dippold 6-1, 6-2. And Tommy Hempel and Mickey Rewolinski defeated Kaldan Kopp and Jesse Lewandowski 6-1, 6-1.
FRANKLIN 6, CASE 1: The No. 1 doubles team of Jaxon Ford and Hubert Smielecki was the Eagles’ only winner in a Southeast Conference loss at Case.
The two juniors defeated Connor Henry and Noah Bartoshevic 6-3, 6-2.
ST. JOSEPH 6, ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 1: No. 2 Sam French was the Angels’ only winner in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Lockwood Park in Racine.
French (5-0, 2-0 MCC) defeated St. Joseph’s John Laken 6-4, 6-0.
