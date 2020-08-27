High schools: golf: Roberts, Parco help Union Grove roll past Waterford

Allen and Leshok won the first set 7-6 and the second 6-3 to beat Kaitlyn Pahl and Kelsey Smyk.

“They found their groove after the first set tiebreak,” said Waterford coach Sharon Webb. “As a team, they make each other better and cover each other’s weaknesses nicely.”

Waterford won No. 2 and No. 3 doubles as Chloe McClure and Riley Huggins defeated Sarah Franas and Shaylee Hamm 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 and Katie Benavides and Brianna Kron beat Delaney Snow and Marissa Dowell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.

“Chloe and Riley played well together and are finding their rhythm as well,” Webb said. “They played strong through the whole match.”

In singles play, Madison Krueger came back to beat Karra Regnier in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8, at No. 3 singles.

“Maddie has grown as a player,” Webb said. “She seems more focused and driven than ever. She played hard and battled back from a first-set loss to win.”

BADGER 6, BURLINGTON 1: Sam Taylor’s win at No. 4 singles was the Demons’ lone victory in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet loss at Burlington.

Taylor defeated Ava Rowlings 6-2, 4-1. Rowlings retired from the match after the fifth game in the second set.