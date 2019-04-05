Down 2-0 early to Brookfield Academy, the St. Catherine’s High School girls soccer team needed to keep calm and try to carry on.
The Angels, ranked fourth among Division 4 teams in the season’s first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, did that and more.
St. Catherine’s battled back to salvage a 3-3 draw in a nonconference match at SCORe in Caledonia. The Angels (2-1-1) scored three straight goals to take a 3-2 lead, but gave up a late goal on a header and settled for the tie.
After getting down early, St. Catherine’s had plenty of chances to win the match, Angels coach Ben Lake said. “We had a few golden opportunities that, if we finish, we could have easily won 5-3,” he said. “But we just weren’t able to get those in.”
Sophomore Molly O’Regan scored two goals for the Angels. Her first came in the 30th minute and second in the 70th. Junior Juana Rameriz scored the other goal for the Angels in the 40th minute, which tied the game at 2-2. Freshman goalkeeper Isabella Ramone had six saves, including one near the end of of the match to keep the score even.
“Isabella had an incredible save that kept us alive,” Lake said.
RACINE LUTHERAN 1, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: Freshman talent shined as the Crusaders won a nonconference match at Kenosha.
The Crusaders (2-0) scored the game’s lone goal in the 29th minute. Freshman Bella Jaramillo scored off an assist from Emily Gomez. Sam Coolidge, a freshman goalkeeper, made four saves and earned the shutout in her varsity debut.
“It wasn’t the prettiest of games tonight,” Racine Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “But it was a character win for us.”
UNION GROVE 2, MONONA GROVE 0: The Broncos remained undefeated, jumping out to an early lead and holding on to win a nonconference match at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove.
“Early on it was a rough and patchy pitch, so it took time to adjust,” said Union Grove coach Sean Jung. “After the goal in the first, we cleaned some things up and came out strong in the second half and kept up the pressure.”
Junior Peyton Killberg scored the first goal for the Broncos (5-0) in the 19th minute. Early in the second half, junior Megan Barber scored on a penalty kick to double the lead.
Junior goalkeeper Mia Guyton had four saves and recorded her second shutout of the season.
BURLINGTON 11, CUDAHY 0: Payton Kretschmer scored her first two varsity goals and the Demons won a nonconference match at Burlington.
“We played well and I love how coachable this team is,” Burlington coach Joel Molitor said. “It was great to see Payton get her first two goals, she played great tonight.”
PARK 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 0: Sophomore midfielder Alexis Betker scored four goals to help the Panthers win a nonconference match at Pershing Park.
Sophomore forward Mikayla Smith scored in the 15th minute off an assist from Betker for the Panthers (2-1).
Betker scored her goals in the 21st, 29th, 32nd and 70th minutes. She has been involved in all 10 goals the Panthers have scored this season.
“(Betker and Smith) played at a high level tonight,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “Our midfield getting the ball to those girls is going to be key for us.”
Samara Acosta made 10 saves.
Softball
RACINE LUTHERAN 15, LAKE COUNTY LUTHERAN 0: Kat Schmierer allowed only one hit and struck out 11 as the Crusaders cruised to a nonconference win at Island Park.
“We made some good adjustments on the pitcher today and made solid contact,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “Kat Schmierer came out strong and pitched well. It was a good recovery after yesterday’s game for the team.”
For the Crusaders (5-4), Calla Bixler, Lynnae Newell and Madison Mohar each had three RBIs.
BURLINGTON 8, JANESVILLE PARKER 5: Emily Zuleger drove in two runs as the Demons won a nonconference game at Burlington.
Teagen Schmalfeldt pitched a complete game, allowing five runs and striking out eight. Gracie Peterson went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in a run for the Demons (2-1).
ST. CATHERINE’S 15, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 4: The Angels fell behind 4-0 in the first inning, but came back to win a nonconference game at Roosevelt Park.
For the Angels (4-1), Summer DeGuire went 3 for 4 with a triple and drove in four runs. Leah Topp, Sam DeGuire and Alexis Monosa each had two RBIs. Ashley Gerber struck out 11 to earn in the win and also went 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple.
UNION GROVE 7, INDIAN TRAIL 3: Emily Gamble pitched a complete game for the Broncos in a nonconference win at Kenosha.
The Broncos (3-3) held a 2-0 lead after two innings. Gamble allowed three earned runs on 12 hits, but struck out seven with no walks.
Angela Slattery went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Anna Dolgaard went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. The Broncos have won three straight games following an 0-3 start.
Track and field
RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders dominated at the Lake Forest Academy Invitational, with both the boys and the girls teams finishing first.
In their respective 200-meter races, Josh Hess (24.27 seconds) and Caroline Strande (29.30) won. Nathan Zawicki won the 400 (57.33), and both the Crusader boys and girls sides won every field event.
“This was a great start to the year for both of our programs,” said Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski. “We haven’t won a meet in a long time so this felt great for everyone today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.