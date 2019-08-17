Sarah Gesner and Gabriela Davis shined for the Prairie School girls tennis team on Saturday.
Both Gesner and Davis, competing at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, went 3-0 as the Hawks opened the season at the Eau Claire North Invitational.
The team went 1-2 in three dual matches, defeating Altoona 5-2, and losing to Hudson 5-2 and to New Richmond 5-2.
Gesner defeated Ella Diedrich of Hudson 6-3, 6-2, Mia Bakke of New Richmond 6-1, 6-1 and Morgan Dekan of Altoona 6-0, 6-0.
"We have a solid one-two punch at singles," Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. "(Gesner) is going to be a singles player to be reckoned with this year."
Davis beat Sophia Jones of Hudson 6-0, 4-6, 10-8, Ari Devereaux of New Richmond 6-3, 6-2 and Sydney Kramer of Altoona 6-1, 6-0.
"(Davis) was at No. 1 singles for us last year," Schafer said. "She played hard in all three matches. We're looking for her to play at No. 2 singles this year."
